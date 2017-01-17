Ron Head: Priorities

17 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The Council

As you move further into the energies of this new reality that we have been speaking with you about, a word about your priorities may be in order. You will in fact begin to bring into manifestation many of the things that you have held to be impossibilities for so long. Many of these things were, in fact, impossibilities in the old paradigms. But huge change brings many new things into play that were only dreams.

Now you have dreamed much. Your level of density however does not yet allow for instantaneous and wholesale restructuring to occur. You have this thing called ‘the passage of time’ that you deal with. It allows you to observe and amend change while it is happening. It is quite a wonderful thing, actually. Sometimes, while you are in body, you become frustrated with it, but you have not quite yet seen fit to move beyond it. That will come as you learn to operate more fully in the new realities that you are constructing. It is a matter, really, of trusting your collective selves. And your separation is the sticking point there. It is an illusion, yes. But you will take some time to move past it.

So! Returning to the topic – since you will only be able to implement portions of your desired change at a time, it will be necessary for you to make certain determinations as to what are your priorities. And we would suggest that need be a large factor in your judgment. Please do not equate material desire with need. Unfortunately, there are going to be large numbers who still have not gotten past that point. That should not be construed as a negative comment upon the many incarnate souls who have been in very poor circumstances while watching others living opulent lives. But there are a great many human beings, divine creations, that are starving, that have no water, that live in abominable circumstances, and that your own humanity will wish to see brought quickly into a better world.

Even more importantly, your world itself is reeling from the attacks it has suffered upon its physical being for far too long. If you are to survive there, you will need to get about the business of rectifying that situation rather quickly. When your priorities change, you will quickly find that the resources and the knowledge needed to do this are available to you. Simply add up the costs of continual killing of each other, and divide by the costs of taking care of each other. It is, as you say, not rocket science.

Now, you still do not see that you are standing on the threshold of moving into these changes. But we have been working with you on these very things for a very long while. And we, although you do not, can see what is coming. Decades ago these were possibilities. Not so long ago they became probabilities. We tell you now that they have become inevitabilities.

We spoke above of the fact that you do not yet see much evidence of this. We will remind you of a metaphor that we have used in earlier messages. Imagine that you are looking through the fence at a new construction site. All you see is huge holes being dug into the earth, great piles of dirt, and every truck that arrives just deposits more piles of random materials. It doesn’t look like a very pretty building at that point. Well, bring a lunch and keep watching. It gets better from here.

