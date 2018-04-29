Starseed Support Specialist Michelle Walling Discusses The Event

Michelle Walling, CHLC is a Holistic Life Coach, international public speaker, writer, webmaster, and radio show host. In 2013, Michelle started her public career as a spiritual, metaphysical, and esoteric contributing writer for In5d.com and bodymindsoulspirit.com.
Michelle Walling’s Websites:
www.michellewalling.com
www.howtoexitthematrix.com
www.cosmicstarseeds.com
www.cosmicawakeningshow.com
Michelle’s YouTube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm2hlECql-dEO_Q-eytNbdg
https://www.gofundme.com/supportChristiWalling
Join us for this thought provoking conversation about the world that’s changing all around us.
Starting from within each and every one of us.
Sharing the Love and Spreading the Light in Real-time!
____________________________________________
Thanks to Josee – Leader of the MOD Fleet 🙂
Josee’s Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkDW7C6qrFPxUeKE_1cduNQ
Mandela Effect Researchers Facebook Group & YouTube Channel
https://www.facebook.com/groups/294893114296383/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC51LNcWajvJ3ojeJrrXvUfQ
Many of us experiencing a quantum awakening triggered by the Mande1a Effect and other catalyst are coming to the realization that we volunteered to come here on a mission to shine Love light throughout the planet.
These are exciting times, let’s see how great we can make them if we try.
Multistream with Restream
https://restream.io/?ref=6RDxV
__________________________________________
Facebook Link for calling in to the show with Messenger
https://www.facebook.com/shane.uotf.7
MEWE
https://mewe.com/i/shane.uotf
@shanecornell
GMail
Shanecrob
Steemit
href=”https://steemit.com/@uotf”>https://steemit.com/@uotf
/>
D.Tube Channel (Pls Subscribe, this is my backup channel)
https://d.tube/#!/c/uotf
Thankyou!
Paypal
https://www.paypal.me/uotf
Etherium
0x3275c0bf759ebffd9608c9ee18f1b93c3be71746