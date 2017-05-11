The Emerald Tablets – What Are The Halls Of Amenti?

80 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Mario Buildreps

The Halls of Amenti are between the highest and lowest dimensions, distorting the only Truth that exists in the Universe. The Omega Point stands for Divine Reason = Wisdom = Unconditional Love. | Source

About The Halls of Amenti

Emerald Tablet 2 is about the Halls of Amenti. But what does Thoth mean with the Halls of Amenti?

There are many speculations what the Halls of Amenti could be. From mystical realms to stargates, or something underneath the Sphinx. Misconceptions are easily born by taking words literally. To transpose them literally from the mystical domain to the material domain is a mistake.

The Halls of Amenti act as a distortion filter between our physical being and the Soul. It is the realm between the Omega Point and our 3D world. Reincarnation happens from the Halls of Amenti back to the physical body.

The term Omega point (and Noosphere) was first coined by Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, and stands for the highest level of consciousness.

The Halls of Amenti, the ultimate hall of mirrors, is the realm of the great illusion that is only passable by knowledge and wisdom. After passing the Halls of Amenti merger with the Omega Point follows.

He who by progress has grown from the darkness, lifted himself from the night into light, free is he made of the Halls of Amenti, free of the Flower of Light and of Life.

Thoth

The Realm Between the Physical World and Our Soul

According to the String theory or M-theory, the 3-dimensional physical world we experience has at least 7 (10 in total) dimensions above. Any Theory of Everything will claim many more dimensions than just 3.

The Halls of Amenti are situated in the higher dimensions, and ruled by a pure energetic Entity that religions call Lord the Almighty, Yahweh or Allah. This entity is in all cases one and the same – the entity that Plato called the Demiurge. Plato understood what it was.

This ruler of the Halls of Amenti operates like a filter disturbing our connection with our highest being, the Soul. This is a powerful, pure energetic entity.

The highest dimensions are ruled respectively by the Human Soul (Sophia = Wisdom) and the Nameless (Love). And the intermediate dimensions are ruled by the Demiurge, which every soul has to pass to merge with the Omega Point.

This hypotheses is verifiable in the Nag Hammadi Codex, which confirms exactly the same concept.

Projection of a Higher Reality

The world we live in is a projection of Souls. The Soul is able to materialize itself through Fourier Transforms. Matter is a pure mental phenomenon, and not vice versa like science assumes.

The material world is a projection of the highest Truth down to the lowest projection, where it becomes a tangible hologram which we call matter. It has similarities with Plato’s treatise on the allegory of the cave where cavemen were looking to their shadows on the wall instead to the source (the light) that was behind them.

Matter is the result of Minds. And that might be very hard to understand. Everything seems to be on its place and tangible, isn’t it? So, how can it be an illusion then?

As Above So Below

The Senses Are Probing an Illusion

We learned from our birth to rely on our senses, and we are conditioned to think in terms of matter over mind. We learned that our physical brains produce all our thoughts. At school and study we are trained to rely on our senses as organs of truth. We learn to probe the world through our senses. Because we are conditioned in that way, we are unable to unlock the Universal Secrets.

When we solely rely on our senses, we are not able to understand the truth. What our senses perceive is converted into signals, which is interpreted by our brain as to be real. But there is no way to verify the thing we perceive is actual the ‘truth’, other than a material representation. We lack organs of truth. The ultimate truth is only mentally conceivable, and especially by grasping the mathematical reality intuitively.

Our universe is 100% mathematical, that is why the unreasonable ‘god’ of the Old Testament is no true god. Pure reason is a divine quality, that is why so many people feel attracted to mathematical patterns. The true essence of the Human Soul is divine, but tragically have most people no idea what they really are.

From Source to Projection and What is in Between

The Emerald Tablets – An Expression From a Higher Dimension

The Emerald Tablets are written in a language from a higher dimension expressed on our lower dimension. Similar with the projection of a 3-dimensional shape in a 2-dimensional plane. In the case of the Tablets not in shape but in text.

Let’s assume that a square from the 2nd dimension could speak and would explain how a cube from the 3rd dimension would look like. It would sound funny in both dimensions.

If the cube would try to explain how his world looks like, the square would be only confused. It would take great wisdom from the cube to explain his world to the square.

In fact it’s impossible to express in our language the full meaning of a higher dimension. It’s only possible by developing a feeling (intuitive mathematics) from the inside, through our Soul. To equally combine feelings with reason is utterly crucial to grasp the Ultimate Truth. Meditation is the key to that.

Everything that’s written in the Emerald Tablets has to be lifted to the highest dimension and not to be taken literally on our 3rd dimension.

The OT God – A Fallen Rebel Angel

On Earth, man is in bondage, bound by space and time to the Earth plane. Thoth

Ignorance Keeps the Underworld Intact

Ignorance is what keeps The Halls of Amenti on Earth intact. When the Ego is not aware it is a “just” a lower reflection of something higher, the Soul, this ignorance keeps the Ego in charge of all actions, and therefore at the level of ignorance.

Every individual is an expression of the Universe. An ever glowing spark from the Eternal Fire.

But if an individual is not aware of his true nature, he/she keeps living in the Halls of Amenti. Duality, arrogance, jealousy and darkness exist only by the grace of ignorance.

The purpose of life is to outgrow the Halls of Amenti, to cast away the veils of the great illusion. Therefore ignorance must be conquered. And this is the most difficult full-time job one can have on Earth.

One step thou has gained on the long pathway upward, infinite now is the mountain of Light. Each step thou taketh but heightens the mountain; all of thy progress but lengthens the goal. Thoth

The Demiurge and the Ego

The Entity (God) mentioned in the Old Testament is disobedient from its place of origin – Love. According to Thoth and other (gnostic) sources as well, this is not the highest Entity, but represents itself as the highest Entity. Some call it Lord the Almighty, Yahweh or Allah, all the same figure, that created together with its fallen angels the physical world of Duality and Illusion – the Demiurge or the collective Ego.

Man’s quest is to overcome this veil of illusion.

Religions are without exception misleading by not explaining how the world of illusion is constructed. The God of the OT is a low revengeful entity. This entity (or deity) disturbs the Universal Truth like a colour filter in front of camera, and makes it even harder to find the truth.

Start walking on the pathway of Love. Gaining self-knowledge is the most important step in gaining wisdom, and start to radiate love around you. Why is that so hard? Because in most cases the little ‘me’, the damaged ego, full of self-pity, stands in your way to unlimited freedom.

And your Ego is YOUR Demiurge. The collective Ego of communities is THEIR Demiurge. And so on.

As above, so below.

He who by progress has grown from the darkness, lifted himself from the night into light, free is he made from the Halls of Amenti, free of the Flower of Light and of Life. Thoth

How to Imagine the Distortion From Above to Below

It is better to conquer yourself than to win a thousand battles. Then the victory is yours. It cannot be taken from you, not by angels or by demons, heaven or hell. Buddha

Who Are Lord the Almighty, Elohim, Yaldabaoth, Yahweh, Allah and the Devil?

The highest Entities of the religions on Earth – God, Allah, Yahweh, etcetera – are one and the same Entities as the Devil. The Demiurge – a tricky deity with great power, but nothing more than an (dark) angel with great powers. It is no true God.

This ignorant deity needs to be (by)passed, not worshipped. Worshipping this deity will keep the soul fettered in ignorance of its true potential. The Demiurge stated “I am God and there is no other God beside me.” It was saying in other words: “there are other Gods, not only besides me, but even above me.”

This deity rules over the Halls of Amenti that must be passed to find Gnosis, i.e. to make the quantum jump to the Omega Point. Reason and Wisdom are the only way out. Faith doesn’t provide the key, and this includes the (atheistic) materialistic science.

Christ, Buddha, Lao Tse, Pythagoras, Plato, Teilhard de Chardin and Thoth (Hermes Trismegistus) etcetera are among many others who tell us already for centuries, that the Kingdom of the Highest is already inside you.

Reason and Wisdom

Reason and Wisdom provide the way out of the rabbit hole. These are the Divine qualities to pass the Halls of Amenti. The material projection of your Soul will be recycled again and again through the Halls of Amenti as long as Reason and Wisdom are not your highest values. But that is not enough.

Feelings and emotions are the lowest qualities of Humans (three lower chakras), since they develop first. Pure Reason (including intuition) are the highest qualities (three highest chakras). The essence of divinity, that is to say escaping the Halls of Amenti, is to balance these two qualities equally in the heart centre at all times, and not to prefer one over the other.

The Universe is mathematical. It is nothing else. Emotions and faith won’t help to find the keys. Intellectualism won’t help you find the keys as well. Balance is all.

Reading will bring knowledge. Sharing your thoughts and reflection with people who stand on your level (or even higher) are the most important things to do in life. Inner reflection, introspection, understanding the driver of your feelings and emotions, is a must to gain consciousness, and this is done by meditation.

This is the only real task humans have on earth. The rest is an illusion.

Spoke to me then the voice: Go, as yet will. So be it decreed. Master are ye of your destiny, free to take or reject at will. Take yet the power, take ye the wisdom. Shine as a light among the children of men. Thoth

How Higher Dimensions Are Expressed on Lower Levels

All Chapters of the Emerald Tablets

Tablet Subject 1 The History of Thoth, The Atlantean 2 The Halls of Amenti 3 The Key of Wisdom 4 The Space Born 5 The Dweller of Unal 6 The Key of Magic 7 The Seven Lords 8 The Key of Mystery 9 The Key to Freedom of Space 10 The Key of Time 11 The Key to Above and Below 12 The Law of Cause and Effect and The Key of Prophecy 13 The Keys of Life and Death 14 Supplementary 15 Secret of Secrets

