Top 23 Spiritual Awakening Signs and Symptoms

By Kelly Ashley

If you’re reading this you’ve probably spent some time scouring the internet looking for lists of signs or symptoms of spiritual awakening. It’s probably not the first time you’ve searched for that either. How do I know this? Because I was once in the same position – endlessly trawling the internet in the search for answers too. I didn’t really find them at the time and I secretly worried that I might have gone mad. Fear not, dear friend, you are absolutely not crazy (although some of your spiritual experiences might be). You’re going through a spiritual awakening.

Let’s take a look at some of the signs and symptoms that can be experienced during the awakening:

1. Physical sensitivity – sensitive to light, noise, certain foods

2. Emotional sensitivity – extreme highs or extreme lows, wild or erratic mood swings, unexplained depression or sudden waves of emotion

3. Energetic sensitivity – picking up on energies or feelings from people, places or things. Feeling overwhelmed by your own energy or others

4. Unusual sensations – tingling, tickly feelings, buzzing or prickling, shivers or shaking

5. Feeling drawn to metaphysics or spirituality – healing, religion, meditation, practices etc

6. Ringing in the ears or feeling frequency changes

7. Synchronicity – seeing number patterns, peculiar coincidences, meaningful signs or symbolism

8. Lack of interest in negative vibrations or interests, loss of interest in old friendships, places or behaviors

9. Knowing that something has changed within you or your life, even if you can’t explain what

10. Becoming more introverted or sensitive, craving more time alone

11. Aversion to superficial, fake or inauthentic people, places or things

12. A deep yearning to find meaning in life, to help others, to fulfill a life purpose or soul mission

13. Powerful aversion to traditional work, the system, or having to work for money

14. Increased psychic or intuitive abilities – senses, visions, knowing, hearing or even seeing

15. Changes in appetite and eating habits – you may find you are suddenly much hungrier, craving protein or unusual foods. Sudden aversion to drinking alcohol, eating meat, chemical laden food or unnatural substances, or less need to eat at all.

16. Changing sleep patterns – unable to sleep, waking during the night feeling wired or overstimulated, sometimes more than once

17. Sudden health complications, ailments or injuries – old issues held in your energetic blueprint are being released

18. Vivid, meaningful dreams, or lucid dreaming

19. Confusion in life or inability to make decisions

20. Impatience – perhaps you know something is supposed to happen and you feel you literally can’t wait for it, or you feel a soul call or life purpose that needs to be fulfilled. A feeling of time running out

21. Communications with spirit, Creator, guides or ascended masters, angels or even ET beings

22. Awareness of soul mates, twin flames or soul counterparts

23. Past life memories or current life issues rising to the surface to be released and healed

Experiencing something that’s not on the list? Bingo! That’s exactly how I felt when I searched too. It’s not good for us, and I actually questioned whether I should create a list at all because it encourages you to fit your experience into a pre-defined framework. That means, that if your experience doesn’t fit the list, you’ll begin to question yourself and everything you’ve been through.

You might even secretly fret that you’ve gone mad (don’t worry, I did too). I want you to know that each and every awakening experience is entirely different, unique and specific to the individual.

You are an amalgamation of all your past lives, all of your parallel lives, all your heartaches and belief systems. Awakening is the process of UNDOING those exact things. Its the process of releasing everything that isn’t who you truly are so that you can identify the divinity beneath. That unraveling isn’t the same for everyone – it can’t possibly be. You have a divine reason for being here – you had something special and unique to bring. Don’t stifle that by defining the way your awakening must go. Allow your soul to lead the way – don’t squeeze it through someone else’s framework – even mine. Your soul knows exactly what its doing, let it get on with it.

However, I know from first hand experience that that isn’t so easy. Awakening can be a crazy time and feel incredibly out of control. You need to find a way to flow through the awakening without it throwing you around like a rag doll (which it will do, if you let it). And that involves grounding.

Grounding is the foundational step to moving through your awakening more quickly, easily and joyfully.

Why Is Grounding Essential?

Spiritual awakening can be very confusing. It can leave you feeling lost, lonely and disconnected (not to mention, crazy). It can simultaneously be the highest point of spiritual connection and the lowest point of physical existence. It can even bring you to crisis point. But here’s the thing – it only becomes confusing, frightening or isolating when you are out of balance. You’re up too high without a hold in the physical. The higher you float, the less of a grip on reality you have and the harder it is to handle physically being here. Balance is needed, and that starts with grounding.

The purpose of awakening is to balance heaven and earth – high spiritual connectedness with physical presence – it’s like merging two worlds. All of that wonderful connectedness, experience and insight can feel pretty useless if you’re not grounded in the physical to process it, share it or do something with it – and you’re definitely not going to be able to do that if your body, mind and energy are all over the place. Give your mind a chance to catch up to these energetic changes and see the magic that happens. You brain begins to make cognitive shifts. Your mind can process and understand the experience. Wonderful insights surge forward that can become the basis of your new renewed self and life. You see, grounding is vital to get out of that stagnant, stuck and stale energy and step forward into the ‘new world’ that we’ve all been waiting for.

Struggling to Ground Yourself?

It’s challenging! I know this because I went through the exact same thing during my own awakening experience. The old methods just didn’t work (especially in cases of spiritual emergence). I tried everything – visualization, meditation, crystals, essential oils, incense. Nothing worked. It took a long time of repeatedly and desperately trying to unsuccessfully ground myself with these methods to realize that they didn’t bring me back down into my body, they were taking me back up. I could see that because of the intensity of my spiritual awakening, they just wouldn’t work.

The best practices for grounding yourself during spiritual awakening are actually non-spiritual practices. Focus on your body. Focus on being present. What can you perceive with your physical senses? What can you do that’s actually fun and makes you want to stay in your body, present in the moment? Try walking in nature, eating a delicious meal or laughing with some friends. Grounding is the physical, earthly part of the merging process. Do earthly, physical things and in time, you’ll find that your awakening becomes much more stable, flowing and enlightening. The way it should be.

Kelly Ashley is an intuitive therapist assisting others with their spiritual awakening process after experiencing her own spiritual emergence. She has a passion for helping others manage the process in a stable, grounded, yet spiritual way. Get your FREE 5-day eCourse to help you stabilize your awakening, calm uncontrollable symptoms and ground your awakening here: http://www.spiritualawakeningsigns.com

This article (Top 23 Spiritual Awakening Signs and Symptoms) was originally published on In5D and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.