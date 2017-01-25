Trump’s Inauguration, The Prayer of Solomon and the Rise of the Divine Feminine

18 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By William Henry

Presidential inaugurals are always ripe occasions for esoteric references and truth telling. On January 20, 1961, President John F. Kennedy urged public service and aimed us at the moon. On January 21, 2001 George W. Bush signaled fellow Illuminati with his cryptic question “Do you not think an angel rides in the whirlwind and directs this storm?” The whirlwind is the biblical term for the Throne of God, it is an ascension vehicle and also a method of transport from heaven to earth.

At every inauguration the words of all the participants, especially the president, are weighed heavily. History is happening and we search for inner meaning. Presidential speeches are thoroughly edited and rewritten numerous times. Inaugural ceremonies are carefully scripted. Over thirty governmental departments dissect and crosscheck presidential speeches for impact on policy.

The moment of revelation during the Trump Inaugural ceremony on January 20, 2017 came when Timothy Michael Dolan, Catholic cardinal and archbishop of New York, recited King Solomon’s Prayer from the Book of Wisdom. This prayer invokes the Throne of God and Divine Feminine Wisdom.

To me, this was astounding for several reasons. First, it was another link being forged between Donald Trump and Solomon.

In December, 2016 I commented on the rabbis in Jerusalem who believe Donald Trump to be the reincarnation of John the Baptist, the forerunner of Christ, and that he will rebuild Solomon’s Tower in fulfillment of prophecies of the Second Coming.

When this prophecy is fulfilled, the Christ/Messiah will be seen riding upon a cloud ship of light to the rebuilt Solomon’s Temple. This is His throne. It is an awesome thing and is one of my special research subjects.

Also known as the Merkaba or ‘Throne Chariot’, four cherubs attend it and provide locomotion for it when God appears with it on earth (Ezekiel, especially chapters 1 and 10). Isaiah wrote “I saw the Lord sitting upon a throne high and lifted up, and his train filled the Temple.” (Isaiah 6:1).

SOLOMON’S PRAYER

This Throne is the subject of King Solomon’s Prayer.

Here is the prayer. Read it carefully. Out loud.

“God of our ancestors and Lord of mercy, you have made all things. And in your providence have charged us to rule the creatures produced by you, to govern the world in holiness and righteousness, and to render judgment with integrity of heart. Give us wisdom, for we are your servants, weak and short-lived, lacking in comprehension of judgment and of laws. Indeed, though one might be perfect among mortals, if wisdom which comes from you be lacking, we count for nothing. Now with you is wisdom, who knows your will and was there when you made the world, who understands what is pleasing in your eyes, what is conformable with your commands, send her forth from your holy heavens. From your glorious throne, dispatch her that she may be with us and work with us, that we may grasp what is pleasing to you. For she knows and understands all things and will guide us prudently in our affairs and safeguard us by her glory.”

Now, some will say this is a meaningless prayer and its reading at the Inaugural will have no consequences or impact whatsoever on the American heart and soul.

I disagree.

It is an evocation of the wisdom of the Divine Feminine. It is an evocation of the Force that will change everything. It calls forth a flow of divine energy and illumination by divine light

Also called Sophia and Shekinah, the Divine Wisdom is the great untapped Presence in our world. Its arrival brings a closer connection to God. It is everywhere and accessible by all. It is referred to in Matthew 18:20, “Where two or three are gathered together in my name there am I in their midst.”

We cannot remake our world without her Presence. In her absence our world remains a wasteland. With her we remake our world into a world.

So, whether we realize it or not, or whether we like it or not, the Solomonic Prayer of January 20, 2017 called in the wisdom of the Divine Feminine. It summoned our best selves and put us on a new path.

This particular summoning of the Divine Feminine Wisdom from the Divine Throne was especially potent as it was performed at the most powerful sacred spot on earth, the U.S. Capitol temple.

What most do not realize, but as Dr. Mark Gray and I revealed in our book, “Freedom’s Gate: The Lost Secrets of the U.S. Capitol”, is that when it was built the U.S. Capitol was viewed as a recreation of Solomon’s Temple, it was known as the Temple of Celestial Liberty and it was called the Arc of the American Covenant!

The Shekinah manifested on the Ark of the Covenant in the Holy of Holies of Solomon’s Temple in rabbinic literature.

As then. So now.

In effect, the Trump Inaugural “invoked”, “evoked” and “summoned” the Divine Feminine in front of Solomon’s Temple and renewed our link to Lady Liberty, Freedom and the Queen of Heaven.

This particular invocation of Solomon’s Prayer for the Divine Feminine is amplified by the fact that the next day millions of women the world over marched against everything Donald Trump stands for.

If the invocation of the Divine Feminine Wisdom at the Inaugural and the women’s march the next day don’t go together I don’t know what does.

How many of the marchers realized they were marching for the same thing that was invoked the day before at the Inaugural is unknown.

The fact is the wisdom of the Divine Feminine was evoked on January 20, 2017. It was embodied on January 21, 2017.

This drama is cosmic in origin. A new stage has been set. We are its players.

Donald Trump must have felt the Divine Feminine’s burning love.

In fact, I am quite certain it shook him.

Now, it will shape him and our world.

Well done ladies!

THE EFFECT OF THE PRAYER OF SOLOMON

So, where do we go from here?

The Prayer of Solomon not only evoked the Divine Feminine, it also challenged us to connect with Christ’s Throne: From your glorious throne, dispatch her that she may be with us and work with us.

This prayer might have been used by Essenes during Pentecost, when they gathered in the upper room, entered an ecstatic state of consciousness, and connected with Christ’s Throne and the dove emanating from it. Symbolizing the Holy Spirit and Divine Wisdom, the Dove makes the journey across the border of the Divine and human realm and transforms our consciousness.

If we take this prayer into our hearts, in service to one another, our imagination is transported to the Throne of God. Messianic prophecy says this throne will be revealed during the End Times and seen by millions during an Event known as Cosmic Disclosure. It is the subject of my book, “The Judgment Day Device”. In Christian End Time prophecy it will be revealed and occupied by Christ.

Christians believe the Divine Wisdom or Holy Spirit of Christ will dwell within them. In a moment compared to the “glory of the Lord” shining upon the shepherds at Jesus’s birth, the Shekinah Presence will be revealed and embodied by believers.

This prayer is now in America’s psyche. It is a call for all good people to embrace the Divine Feminine Wisdom issued from “the Seat of Wisdom” or “Throne of Wisdom” as the answer to our current issues.

In Christian iconography, Sedes sapientiae (”The Throne of Wisdom”) is an icon of the Mother of God in majesty. Mary is seated on a throne with the Christ Child on her lap.

Esoterically, this signifies Mary as the Container of the Uncontainable and refers to her transformation from a human vessel into a holy vessel capable of holding the Christ energy.

Yes, the blaring trump of revelation called the world to attention on January 20, 2017.

Now, it’s revolution time. It is time for upwising.

Now, we are all called to allow the wisdom of the Divine Feminine into our lives and feel her burning love transform our bodies into a vessel capable of holding the Uncontainable and giving birth to our Christ selves.

As Donald Trump said in his Inaugural speech, it is time for us to shine. “We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone but rather to let it shine as an example. We will shine for everyone to follow.”

With the light of the Divine Feminine Presence in our hearts all things are possible.

William Henry is a Nashville-based author, investigative mythologist, and TV presenter. He is an internationally recognized authority on human spiritual potential, transformation and ascension.

