Understanding Our Divine Feminine And Divine Masculine Energies

By Zoe Davenport

Our fullest potential is found in weaving and balancing the energies of the Divine Feminine and Divine Masculine. The universal laws of existence understand the yin and yang flow of life, we were once balanced but have been trying to get back to that point ever since.

Throughout history, the male energy has been harnessed and the feminine energy has been oppressed. The feminine needs to balance the equation again for mankind can no longer continue with this unrest, unbalance and disregard for each other.

When the divine masculine is harnessed positively, mankind can collectively continue with its progress but it is a progress comprised of something far greater, far more loving, logical, harmonious, peaceful and more in favor of the planet and its inhabitants.

We all have the essence of both Divine feminine and masculine energy within.

Our Divine Feminine

A fully healthy divine feminine is kind, caring, loving, compassionate, considerate and loyal. Her intuitive approach guides us through life holding space to be nurtured and understand ourselves more and more each day.

She communicates effectively through our bodies, emotions and thoughts and it is important to listen tentatively and lovingly at all times. When she is out of balance we do not listen to intuition. We lose the ability to love ourselves or have respect. When we are connected to our divine feminine energy we will feel more nourished and supported. She will open ideas, wisdom and opportunities for us. She supports new ideas from seed to fruition.

Our Divine Masculine

This is where we need partnership and balance with the divine masculine to keep the divine feminine on track in her intuition and creative flow, with direction and purpose.

A fully healthy divine masculine is courageous, fearless and loyal. He honors and respects the divine feminine and helps her take gentle direct action through kindness. When in balance he does no harm to himself or others. His strength and power is used for the greater good. He honors the divine female and is in gratitude for the balance, for the two energies combined together harnesses both true potential.

When we are out of balance

The combination of an unhealthy feminine and masculine is one of mistrust, imbalance, misunderstanding, power struggle judgement, lack of support and ego. We are mirrored these traits everyday through the energy demonstrated through other people.

“A sacred union can heal, love and create anything”

The love from this sacred union will harness our full potential as individuals but also our full potential in our relationships and on this planet. We will enjoy emotional freedom and watch as our biggest ideas come to fruition for our collective evolution. We will seek to only uplift and compliment each other through our physical form and collective experiences.

How to balance the two

Self-awareness and recognition of our strengths and weaknesses. Self-awareness in the patterns being presented to us through ALL our current and previous partners, friends, co-workers and all who cross our paths. Recognizing when we are in yang energy if this is serving our need for rest? Recognizing when we are in yin energy if this is serving our need to take action? Tuning in on a regular basis, and understanding the need to surrender to all of who we are.

Our feminine will honor and guide the masculine both in understanding, partnership, and yin yang. The balance will no longer be tipped over in the masculine, and our evolution of consciousness will continue to grow in expression of the divine light.

I love you all

LOVE LIGHT ABUNDANCE

Zoe

Zoe Davenport is an Author and Intuitive Soul Coach, guiding people through spiritual awakenings she offers 1:1 sessions via Skype. Her new book Love is the answer is out soon, to find out more please sign up at www.zoedavenport.co.uk or email [email protected] connect on facebook facebook.com/davenportzoe

Source: In5D

