What Universal Consciousness Is And How To Achieve It

The Universal Conscious mind, by some called the super-Consciousness or Universal Consciousness is a very important concept to grasp. It is that awareness that exists within each and every Soul.

It is the pattern imprinted on the mind, waiting to be awakened by the free will, of the awareness of Soul’s oneness with the Creator.

This awareness is ingrained, or pre-built into the mind, and when awakened by the right use of free will, the person realizes his oneness with the Universal mind.

This Universal Consciousness, works something like an instinct? It is already there inside us; it just takes the right stimulus to bring it out. It is the same with the Universal Consciousness.

The Universal Conscious mind in all of us is the portion made in the image of the creator, as recorded in Genesis. It is that portion of us that is God or godlike.

The Universal Conscious mind is separate from anything earthly, and only makes its presence known or is knowable when the Soul-self lifts itself and portions of the conscious mind up into the vast, expansive level that is the super-conscious.

If we want to awaken the imprinted pattern of that awareness, we just need the right stimulus. In this case, the right stimulus is the application of our free will in a specific way, by being unselfishly loving. And this is what is so hard for most people.

This is what we want from and expect of other people, but we seldom like to do it ourselves.

The Universal Consciousness is a Soul pattern that exists within each soul because all Souls, including the Christ Soul were created in the same mould. The Christ Consciousness, incidentally, was created as a pattern for all others.

The Christ Soul never forget its oneness with the creator, yet voluntarily went through cycles of incarnations and got lost in materialism. It did this to be able to consciously find its way back to a conscious relationship with the Creator.

Soul is the developing portion of our whole nature. It is ever changing, growing and learning, and uses free will to explore, create, test, discover and more. Soul is the ultimate companion to the creator, a true companion, because it has the free will to choose whether to be a companion or not.

The Soul is also uniquely able to bridge the gulf between the spiritual realms and the physical realms, between our divine, godly self and our earthly self-consciousness. The mind of the Soul is the subconscious.

It may operate independently of the Universal Consciousness of the Creator. (At least, it is allowed to think it does. After all, there is no way to actually be outside of the whole.)

Or, it may act in harmony and conscious at-oneness with the Universal Consciousness.

Separate Consciousness

It may be easier for you to understand Universal Consciousness if you first understand Separate Consciousness, which is what physical consciousness/ intellect also is.

You will then at least have an idea what Universal Consciousness is not. And you will be able to relate more to, and understand, Separate Consciousness — because that is what you have right now.

Let’s begin with one of the fundamental effects of separate consciousness, a person’s individual, separate point of view.

We’ve all heard phrases like “From where I sit …”, or “Walk a mile in my shoes…” etc. These are common references to the significance of having separate and different points of view.

A person’s point of view can mean two things:

# 1) literally the point from which a person sees things, or

# 2) a person’s opinion. A person’s opinion is based on a combination of #1 and the person’s programmed beliefs.

Let’s first look closer at #1, the point aspect. Most individuals have a limited point of view dictated by the very fact that they are separate individuals.

They each see things from a different place, a different point; and they only see from their separate individual place. There are as many places that a person will see from as there are people.

The trouble is that seeing from one place only doesn’t allow you to see the whole picture, or the big picture.

This example, of course, is not one of even seeing things with universal consciousness — seeing from a universally broad point of view.

However, in a small way, having a point of view that is as broad as possible allows us to better perceive reality, to see more truth.

A broad point of view can help us better understand others; better understand the world, and ultimately the entire universe. If our point of view is broad enough, we are better able to understand other points of view.

We can then more easily communicate or interact with others and vice versa. The broader the reader’s point of view, the more he will perceive what is really written (within limits).

But still, it will affect the subconscious, and the inner being in each reader. And it may affect the consciousness of those with fertile ground for the seeds. Yet, it goes both ways.

When we talk about the state of a person’s consciousness, we are essentially talking about the state of his awareness of the world around him.

And as such, a person’s consciousness is directly related to the way he views, interprets, understands and interacts with everyone and everything around him.

A person’s point of view is affected by both the state of his consciousness, and his beliefs and programming.

Beliefs and programming are usually in sync with a one’s level of consciousness.

However, consciousness is dominant, and if there is a shift to a higher or lower state, the new consciousness can alter and override one’s beliefs and programming in order to match the new level of consciousness.

Every human being is obviously an individual self. And most people are both conscious that they are an individual self, and believe that their individual self is separate from other people, and everything else in the universe.

Thus, people generally have separate self-consciousness, and live their lives based on this consciousness. So it is self-consciousness that creates separate consciousness.

With regard to a point of view, having separate self-consciousness means having a point of view that is limited to seeing things from only one place, the place where the separate self is at.

This can mean seeing things from an actual physical point of view that is limited to just the place where the person is located, or it can mean seeing things from a point of view that’s limited by the person’s beliefs and programming.

In any case, when a person has separate self-consciousness the point of view is very limited and the perspective is narrow.

There are varying degrees of narrow-mindedness of course, but even the broadest point of view that comes from just one person with separate self-consciousness must be limited and incomplete, because it is a view that is still from only one place, only from that one separate self.

Thus, it is a point of view that will have limited understanding. And if a person has such limited understanding, what kind of thoughts are they limited to?

And if their thoughts are from such limited perception and understanding, what kind of action will they take regarding other people, and the world around them?

For the answer to that, just look around at the world. The problem is that most people are too arrogant to know what they don’t know.

Separate self-consciousness, because of its limitations and narrow- mindedness, compartmentalises its perceptions of the world into pieces that are extensions of itself.

Everything in your immediate world becomes an extension of you, of your separate self. For instance, there is your neighbourhood, your town, your county, your province, your country, your part of the world (and, depending on your socio-economic status, possibly your gang’s turf).

Because the separate self relates to these as extensions of itself, most people support their country, for instance, just because it is their country.

Sure, they come up with reasons why their country is the best or most important. But the problem is, many people believe that their country is IT, the best, the most important, the most right, regardless of any reason to think so or not.

And by so doing, they care less about other countries, and the people of those other countries. And if everyone’s country is the best, who’s right? They can’t all be right.

This phenomenon is even worse when it comes to a person’s outlook on religion. Many people think theirs is the only right religion (and thus the only one that will provide salvation for anyone else) and actually hate other religions and their practitioners.

When there is more than one religion claiming to be the only right one, it creates a question of who’s right and who’s wrong, and the dilemma of choosing the right one, or facing the consequences of having chosen the wrong one (not getting into heaven, going to hell etc).

What country starts a war thinking that they’re in the wrong? All of these perceptions and beliefs originate from separate selves and the territories they consider extensions of themselves.

Almost everyone favours not just their country, but all the extensions of their separate selves — they favour their race, their ethnic group, their school, their local team, their political party etc.

Although precious few people have begun to expand their self-consciousness to include bigger pictures, this still falls far short of universal consciousness.

The efforts of such people can be a total waste of time, or even harmful, without Universal Consciousness.

The human race barely cares about people let alone plants and animals. Those with separate self-consciousness will defend their views with twisted logic.

It all depends on what our separate selves consider extensions or relations of themselves, or have a selfish stake in.

All these expansions of consciousness are steps toward the ultimate expansive and caring consciousness, Universal Consciousness.

But they are still all variations of separate self-consciousness — limited by so many constraints, destructive and riddled with mistakes.

Oh, how many tears have been shed in the wake of things going wrong, and the cry is echoed, “But I was only trying to help.”

The fact is, all things in the universe are essentially made of the same stuff and are totally interdependent and connected.

So we cannot be truly separate from the rest of the universe; we can only be a part of it all (apart). But we can think we are separate. We can believe we are separate. And then we can act like we are separate.

Having separate self-consciousness doesn’t mean you are really separate, but that you have a total illusion of separateness from everyone and everything else in the universe.

And when a person truly believes they are separate, they naturally focus on themselves, which naturally leads to selfishness.

This is very important, so pay close attention. This is the big issue. The biggest problem of all problems. The only real problem.

As silly and simple as it sounds, it is serious — simple selfishness is the root of all problems and evils that exist on Earth.

This is one of the greatest, most important teachings to understand. Where there is such separate consciousness as humans have, everyone perceives everyone else in an us-and-them way, and a me-against-the-world fashion.

When this occurs, which it naturally must with separateness, there will be attempts to get, or take, from others, and keep others from getting what you have. It is perfectly natural, and in its own warped way, logical. And where does this all leave us?

Where there is separateness and selfishness there will be strife, discord, injustice, taking from others, and harm to other beings, creatures, the environment etc.

So, when someone says something about the problems of the world being due to political parties, greed, money, war, lust, vanity, carelessness or whatever, what do you say? That they are only branches of selfishness.

The root of all problems, all evil, all suffering, is selfishness. And why is there selfishness and thus all these evils?

Because it is the natural outcome of separate self-consciousness, of thinking you are separate from the Universe, and therefore all things in existence.

And so what is the only cure for evil, suffering and all problems? We have to lose the separate consciousness and selfishness by regaining Consciousness of our oneness with everything. The Universal Consciousness.

And how can one regain Universal Consciousness? Through unselfish love, self-sacrifice, caring, giving, seeing the illusions of self-consciousness that we carry with us in our mind and breaking them.

Don’t let the teachings that promote oneness be misunderstood as promoting a one-world religion or government where oneness and peace are enforced by human rule or dogma. Nothing could be further from what we mean to convey.

We are, first of all, proponents of freedom and free will. We are talking about an internal way of being, a consciousness, that includes sensitivity, compassion and freedom, and caring about all people, creatures, all creation, as much as you do about yourself.

When you stop and think about these things it is easier to understand that there will only be peace, harmony and freedom from tyranny on Earth when all people have universal consciousness, and everyone is primarily governed from within by the Universal Spirit.

Outside the Earth, the entire Universe functions in a beautiful, orderly, harmonious flow. On Earth, humans with separate self- consciousness are the only things that are out of step with the flow of nature and the universe.

The results of this have been disharmony, disruption and destruction. That’s why this script promotes the attainment of Universal Consciousness by any means that works for you.

The difference between having separate self-consciousness and Universal Consciousness is like night and day.

Consider an environmentalist who has expanded his/her separate self-consciousness to include concern for ecology. This is good.

And if being aware of the flow and balance of Earth’s nature is good, imagine the significance of being really aware of the flow and balance of all things — of the entire universe?

And if being concerned about all humans on Earth is good, what about being devoted to caring for all life within the entire universe?

A person who has attained Universal Consciousness has transcended separate self-consciousness, and thus sees infinitely more, understands infinitely more.

Imagine being able to see the outcome of many of your actions in advance or, whether or not you see the outcome, being able to know if what you are doing is really going to ultimately help or harm.

What if you really had an awareness of being one with everything — even God, even all other separate selves?

How would you see things then? And how would you treat everyone and everything? If you absolutely know that every person you are dealing with is you, just in a different form, how would you treat yourself (others)?

Is there any point in stealing from yourself? Hurting yourself? Is there any point in being tyrannical with yourself?

A being with Universal Consciousness loves everyone unselfishly, and is (Within the needs of universal flow) giving, kind, compassionate, caring, knowing and harmless (that doesn’t mean incapable of defending the innocent).

It is similar with people at any level of consciousness. A basically decent person is not just trying to be basically decent, moral or law abiding. It comes somewhat naturally, depending on what they have made of themselves throughout their lifetimes.

And they can and will tend towards greater selfishness given the right situation. Everyone manifests the level of his consciousness.

For most it moves in a certain range, wavering between selfishness and unselfishness, and shifts at different times in their lives depending on the circumstances they are subjected to.

It is as natural for a person with universal consciousness to be totally giving, as it is for a person with separate self-consciousness to be selfish.

A person with separate self-consciousness is inwardly focused, and is like an energy vacuum, a black hole, always trying to get energy. But someone with Universal Consciousness is outwardly focused, and is like an energy beacon, a sun, always giving energy.

Therefore piercing this illusion of separation, and attaining Universal Consciousness, is the answer to the entire world’s problems. If everyone had Universal Consciousness there would be no need for the kind of governments we have now, for everyone would be governed as one from within themselves.

Just imagine a world in which everyone is conscientious, caring and responsible. And where such behaviour is not enforced by threat of prison or death, or even by being convinced by others.

No need for religions to try and influence people to behave morally. No need for police, armies, governments etc., because unselfish love and service to universal will are within every being — what paradise!

We may never achieve this on Earth, but then again, we may.

However, there are planes of existence other than the physical plane on Earth, into which only Universally Conscious beings can enter. Paradise does already exist. There are also major personal psychological changes that come from attaining Universal Consciousness.

The seriousness and significance of things that you once considered very important will change. How important such and such is will now be viewed in a much greater light, and its true importance determined there.

Things that may previously have upset you or been desirable may lose their impact because they pale into insignificance when seen within the context of awareness of all things.

For instance, how can anything trivial upset you very much when you are truly and constantly in mental touch with things such as the starvation in the world, the fact that another species has just become extinct while you were reading the headlines, the vision of what will happen when the poles shift, what life is like when you have the consciousness of lava on Saturn, and on and on and on….

Also, with such a radical consciousness change, some things that you may have previously taken for granted, or that you found enjoyable, can change dramatically, in so far as your experience of them.

For instance, how can a football game be very interesting when competition is senseless to you because you know we are all one, you know we are God; and worse, you know the game are actually reinforcing separateness and hostility?

All you see from your universal viewpoint is a bunch of “we” who don’t understand who we are, attacking themselves so some “we” can win and feel superior, and some “we” can lose and feel terrible.

When you have universal consciousness, you take everything much more seriously, and not seriously at all.

Nothing can ever really be destroyed or created. It can only change form, for all is one. Even if you are not aware that we are a part of each other, we couldn’t do anything hurtful either, because we know this is it.

This may be our last chance to be together in this kind of embodiment, or for a long time. And at the same time, it doesn’t matter because we are all one, interacting, changing form, coming in and going out.

The only thing that really matters is that those of you who think and believe and live separately are suffering. Suffering needlessly. And we feel for you and want to help you. That is all we are really here for.

But how can we know all these things, and see all these paradoxical things. How can we keep them all in our consciousness and be aware of them at the same time — and constantly?

It just happens when your separate self gives up its illusion — surrenders its artificially, self-created life. And there are degrees of this.

The closer you are to attaining Universal Consciousness, the greater your point of view will be, and the more you will intuitively see the whole picture or whole situation.

The attainment of Universal Consciousness is quite dramatic though, and you can’t help but see all these things and be aware of them.

But while a person who has attained Universal Consciousness may see the whole picture to the greatest extent possible on Earth, even they don’t see it all while still embodied.

A completely all-encompassing point of view is not really possible while functioning in a physical body.

We can achieve this in deep meditation but, when we return to full function on the physical plane, we can only grasp the essence of what we understood in our ultimate point of view state.

That is why the teachings say that getting out of our own way and allowing ourselves to be an instrument of the Universal Spirit (God), and let His will be done, in us, and through us, is the greatest wisdom.

This too, is achieved simultaneously with Universal Consciousness — it comes with the package.

When we have thus become an instrument of the Universal Spirit, we are then always watched over by our ascended, hierarchical kin, and guided when necessary.

This is not actually mediumship or channelling. We still have only our own inner being in charge of, or in possession of, our body and consciousness. So how are we guided?

Our inner being is one with the Universal Spirit, and when we allow it to come out, and take control of us, we become an active link in the hierarchical chain of universally conscious beings.

As a part of the chain, we are led by the movement of the entire chain and become the chain.

While we are still earthbound, and fettered by the limitations of the physical plane, others of our chain (our hierarchical superiors or angles) are not so limited.

They, too, unselfishly care for all life, but they are in a higher state of conscious oneness with the universe than we on Earth, and have an infinite view.

And as one, we can receive guidance from these other parts of our chain, these beautiful beings who have an unfettered all-encompassing point of view. They always know what is best, even if it does not seem so to us (from our narrow point of view).

Universal Consciousness is not something to be acquired; we have it already, but most are unaware of it. They don’t know how to attune their physical consciousness/ intellect to the Universal Consciousness they have within themselves.

Compassion, kindness and love are some of the more visible attributes of Universal Consciousness manifested in individuals.

How to regain your Universal Consciousness is what we will attempt to make clear and understandable to those of you who seek it.

There are of course a lot more to it than this, but we only seek to wet your appetite and give what is helpful, practical, constructive and timely, at this point in the development of man’s soul.

We do not want you to simply believe what we tell you; go and experiment, find out for yourself.

Ask your own questions. Only that which you find out by yourself becomes real to you. Otherwise it is only intellectual and/or wishful thinking, like most other things you know.

Compiled With Love

I am humbly,

Rene’ Descartes

Source: Humans Are Free