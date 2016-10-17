11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Somewhere along the line, I have sensed there is a lot going on. I’d heard (or read) about stuff happening, like helicopters being in the air all over the place, etc. Then there was that Mission Galactic Freedom post. Holy crap!!… well, maybe it’s “Holy Light Influx!”

And now Alexandra’s message (“from a trusted anonymous Source”) may validate at least some of what I’m sure many have felt going on around (and within) them. — Kauilapele

Urgent Message for the Entire Ground Crew!

PLEASE SHARE THE FOLLOWING WITH ALL OUR BROTHERS AND SISTERS:

This last couple of weeks have involved MAJOR PLANETARY SHIFTS through work I have been involved in or privy to. I have received the green light to disperse this information and recommend we all celebrate in such a momentous event.

Firstly, as of Monday the veil has “officially” come down and people will begin to see the truth of who they really are. Don’t be surprised if you begin to see through archeological finds in a new way and exposure of political events.

Secondly, as of Thursday, TIME has been successfully unraveled and disentangled from the Point of Creation. Begin to notice how we are now fully stepping out of time ALTOGETHER.

As of Friday afternoon as well as Saturday morning some of you may have heard a loud sonic boom in the area of San Diego, California. My husband Steve came into my office notifying me of some sort of “explosion” having occurred. This is because TEN Stellar Galactic Ships came in through our sector to retrieve any remaining cabal members on Planet Earth. There was a final violation of all terms and agreements by Cabal Members made to stay on Planet Earth which initiated this response by Ashtar’s Allied Forces. It has been confirmed that air raid sirens went off in San Diego as well.

Nuclear missiles were activated in Montana by The Cabal in response to this event but were immediately shut down.

Also, there are confirmed reports that US bankers run by The Cabal have been closed down in foreign countries and are no longer willing to receive large bills of US currency. They will take them but do not want them.

Lastly, I would like to share some helpful information with you that has been passed down to me. IF you are waking up sore, especially in the hips and back area, COMMAND that you no longer need to go into the underworld to seek out or retrieve lost parts of yourself. Prime Creator has taken care of this for you and has all of your crystalline parts that have been stolen from you or hidden away in unknown places. Call forth 2 Guardians of 100% of Sacred Light once you fall asleep to prevent you from going into places where you will only be “beaten up” and where it is not for your Higher and Best Good. This is no longer needed.

I sincerely wish all of you a fabulous Sunday afternoon. This is truly an epoch weekend and all of us will look back at this momentous break through with nostalgic appreciation.

THANKS to ALL THE COMPANY OF HEAVEN and ALL LIGHT WORKERS, STAR SEEDS, GUARDIANS, GROUND CREW, ELEMENTALS, ASCENDED MASTERS, AND GALACTIC BROTHERS AND SISTERS.

Most of this information comes from a trusted anonymous Source.

I love you all-

Alexandra

Source: Galactic Connection

Via: Kauilapele

