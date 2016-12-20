Who Are the Starseeds?

4 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Michele Cornacchia

Starseeds have an important role in the global Ascension. They are highly evolved souls that volunteered to embody on Earth in this very moment and that lived the majority of their lifetimes on other planets, star systems, galaxies and dimensions. Many of them had millions of life times here on this planet.

That’s right, we came here to fulfill the great plan that we designed together so that mankind could have a future different from extinction. It is the first attempt in all universes, to propel an entire planet to jump from a dimension to another, while taking the physical bodies with us. This is your last life time into the lower dimensions. You may think that Ascension is a new age thing, but it is not; it has been always an opportunity for everybody but not en masse. There are beings that lived here and beyond that mastered the Self, mastered their energy, that came here on purpose to show the way; Jesus, Buddha, Kuan Yin, St. Germain are just a few of the many ascended masters, they reached higher levels of consciousness in and out of the body. They are all advanced and highly evolved beings from the stars and they have no link with religions; religions distorted their teachings for personal profit and control over the people.

What is your mission, then? First of all you have to awaken yourself fully. You have to work on you, and you have to re-establish the connection with Source and with your Higher (Inner) Self which is our greatest treasure, it is what you risked to lose when you came here. But, hey, you did it, and you knew that you would remember everything.

We always call it Higher Self as if is above us, separate from us. Well it is your highest version, your full soul consciousness and it is not separate from you, it’s you! That is why higher and inner are the same, it’s the real you that has been forgotten for so long. I know that yearning that we have inside, we desire to be fully reconnected to the full expression of ourselves, to let that stream of consciousness flow through us. Here, sometimes, we feel caged, imprisoned, restricted by the density of this body. We are used to much more freedom. Remember that you asked for it, and that the human body is one of the most advanced. Sometimes we feel lost and even lonely, we want only to go home. Home is where the heart is, that being said, you have to be aware that you asked to be here, you volunteered. No one forced you to be where you are. You came here to help. What you are trying to do is exactly what I have described before, it is that soul-level desire of expression. Slowly but surely you will know who you are.

As you reconnect to Source you will gain higher and higher awareness of your energy; how it feels, how to direct it, how to control it. You are going to feel it in your body and all around you, in all living beings. The most important thing of your mission is holding light (energy/information) into your body. You have this innate capacity to connect to frequencies of higher dimensions, to ground them into your vessel and into the Earth. Then you project them outward. This way you can change reality because you are able to bring into the world information that are missing form eons. Remember you are the observer, the one that creates reality. What kind of energy are you putting “out there?” You are a game changer, you are here to re-write the energetic system that creates our collective reality. It is an energetic phenomenon in every way, even sharing light in this way is part of it.

While you are on your path, you will develop the desire to help others that are ready to hold light in their bodies for themselves, those that are waking up. Follow this path no matter what, because it is truly your passion, your soul speaking; if you don’t listen, just because you want to fit in, or because you are ruled by the money factor, you will live an unhappy life, doing things that you don’t like. Moreover, abundance it’s just a frequency, like everything else, that you have to tune into: remove the self limiting beliefs (like “money are bad”) that are limiting the flow from reaching you. It is your right to have everything that you need to live and to fulfill your mission, your life purpose. Of course money, at this point of the journey, are needed to bring in the world something different from oil and weapons.

Yes, it is not easy for us to live in a world of such duality, we feel like if someone dropped us here. A lot of things seem so illogical to us, lack of food in many part of the world, wars, bills, jobs that cage you… it has not to be this way.

We tried and it doesn’t work. We are rebels inside and, for some time, we have difficulties to find our place in the world. We have that burning desire to live in freedom and sometimes we are scared of putting ourselves “out there.” Truth is that there is no other way, you have to be open, do not hide yourself because you are afraid. You were not afraid when you choose to come here. You gave up your place in the higher dimensions because you knew that you could bring something unique in the world; that is how brave you are!

It is very important that you become deeply aware that you are a very powerful being, that you have an impact on reality that is huge. You have to be responsible of your energy, and how you use it. Energy flows where attention goes, right? If you focus on negative things, on creating something that is not the highest good for yourself and others, you will amplify those fears much more that an unconscious being! In the same way you have a power to amplify light that is portentous!

A lot of times just because we are not aware, we allow others to steal our energy, giving them permission, or we take energy of other people into our field. That has to change and it’s up to you. Keep in mind that you are here to open the way for those who follow, so that they can wake up faster, easier and without all that pain that, instead, you can handle. This doesn’t absolutely mean that you have to keep yourself into that state.

Please do not develop the x-man syndrome! Do not approach life thinking in terms of “us (starseeds) and them.”

We are all unique expressions, facets of the same energy, no need to play the separation game. There is only us, but you have the right to protect your well being, your boundaries and to choose the people that are on your wave-length. As if it is not enough there are more starseeds on the planet that you could ever imagine, not all of them are well awake at this time and that is changing rapidly, many coud be part of the group that you insist to call “them.”

Another very important aspect is that you need to take back your power and that you start to put yourself first. You are highly empathic and you want to help everybody. But if you don’t take care of yourself, you will deplete your energy. “I want to help all the people that I know” basically it is not wrong, but it can become a problem when you are attached to the outcome, when you think that you can save people (choose for them) or when you transform it into a need to please everyone. Once gain, you can’t and it is not even your job! You are not here to live up to other people expectations. Do your thing with confidence, for yourself.

Keep going, brave soul, you are never alone. Along the way you will recognize instantly those of your soul family, your tribe. A simple look is enough to understand that you know everything about them, that you know that being since always, before this lifetime. It’s istantaneous. You will pass through the fires of purification, you will suffer, it will be painful, so hard that you can’t imagine yet; but I say, once again, keep pressing on! Because one day you will be grateful for all that, trust me. As you go and let go, you will raise your vibration and attract into your life the beings you resonate with. Then you really will be grateful because they will inspire you and you will do the same for them! You will grow together hand in hand, you will understand that you are not alone as you believed, there are beings that are living and feeling what you are feeling. Did I say keep going?! Vibe with your tribe!

For this reason it is very important that you start to develop your gifts, your psychic powers, extra sensory perceptions (ESP) because they are the tools, together with your frequency, that allow you to go beyond the space-time illusion. It is not something that it is written on a piece of paper, in a book of quantum physics; it is the truth and you can feel it, and live it, if you open yourself enough. Not all your tribe may be physically with you at this moment; we are placed strategically around the world and that is not a problem because you are not a physical being, a body, and the rules of the game are very different than what they have taught us. As your ascend and your frequency increases, this will be easier and easier, because you will open to higher levels of awareness, expanded levels of consciousness. Your perception of reality will change accordingly.

The starseed on Earth are mainly from Sirius, Arcturus, the Pleiades, the Andromeda Galaxy. Each of them have different traits and abilities but they share several key characteristics.

You feel different from the majority of the people, you don’t want to fit in.

You always had a sense, since childhood, that you come from another place, as if someone dropped you here.

Sometimes you miss Home.

An innate fascination for the stars.

Concepts like teleportation, star travel, portals (wormholes) are obvious for you.

A deep connection with nature.

Connection with animals.

You have psychic gifts: remote feeling, telepathy, clairvoyance, clairsentience, ESP etc. We all have this and much more, some of them may be dormant, others may be activated at once by events like a DNA upgrade. Do not give up, work to develop them and have faith that they will be activated for you at right moment. Learn how to control them consciously.

You have natural healing abilities. Train yourself in disciplines like energy healing (Reiki).

Your body is less dense and it functions in a different way.

You are an empath: you feel emotions in a deeper way, you even feel the emotions, the energy of those around you. Be careful who you are connecting with.

You connect with few people, with the right ones the understanding is immediate.

A passion for knowledge. (psychology, quantum physics, spirituality, astronomy) No time for small talks.

A knowing of a deep God-connection based on a personal opinion/direct experience.

You know that you are much more than you actually know.

You don’t like figures of authority.

A desire to reconnect with your life purpose.

You are an ancient being; you are mature for your age.

Your intuition is highly developed.

Attraction for ancient civilizations and sites like Giza, Stonehenge, Mayan pyramids etc.

Painful experiences in your life and at the same time low tolerance to any kind of pain.

Aversion toward violence.

If this resonates with you, then you are not a human. We have to be aware of this, not because we want to feel superior but because we have to understand that we have different exigencies, that we have to take care of our energy in every way. Stop to seek someone to come from the sky! We are the ones we have been waiting for! The rest of the family will show up at the right moment. We are the E.T.s! The Angels long believed to be legends or religious figures.

Angel=E.T.=You! We are messages, indeed we are bringing here informations in every form. Please do your research, seek your experiences, talk to your Higher Self and to your Spiritual Guides and build your opinion. All I can say is: do not underestimate this informations, especially if they resonate with you. This is all very real! Angels are, simply, beings from other dimensions. It’s the inner you! I’ll tell you a secret: they have no wings! Artists portrayed as wings what is their aura, the super glow they have around them when they are in their highest form; we all have that but it’s not visible to the naked eye, unless you train yourself. They appear to us in that form because we expect them to be that way, they choose that particular shape so that they are easily recognizable from us, but they are no less than a being from the stars! They can be in a human body or not!

Starseed are divided in many categories, indigo children, crystal and rainbow children according to the years they were born in and to their unique traits.

Indigos are strong willed, they are here to open the way and have warrior-like personalities. They are ready to face anything that is not in the best interest for humanity: their job is to change the system in any aspect from the inside out. They reject any form of authority because they know that they are their own authority. The name indigo, indicates the correspondent color in their auras (there can be other colors too along with the indigo).

Crystals are loving, have absolutely no difficulties to forgive, while rainbows are the last generation of starseeds; some are born with memories and DNA activated. They have respectively crystal and rainbow auras. All the categories, especially the new generations, have strong psychic abilities.

Personal note: this is taken from the page Starseed. Since it is one of the pages that helps the most, and since it has a lot of views every month, I wanted to put this content here to bring it even more visibility. I hope this valuable informations will help you to wake up to your higher nature!

Source: I Am My Soul

Via: Prepare for Change

