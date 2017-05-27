22 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jonathan Carty

I was just thinking about how things are going here on Earth and what would have happened if the Starseeds and other Galactic Forces hadn’t intervened when we/they did.

We all know Ascension is happening right now in real time and we are all guiding humanity and each other head first into it. From the Cabal’s perspective, we are the wrench in their machine. Their Orwellian dystopia isn’t happening because of each and every one of you reading this. I just want to remind you all how amazing you are and that you should be proud of how far you have come on this planet.

Sometimes it’s a good idea to take a step back and really congratulate yourself on how much you have accomplished and endured on this planet. Playing the role of the white blood cell (cells that protect against attacks) in this galaxy is obviously not an undertaking for an amateur being. You are the galactic elite forces (meaning skilled, not superior than others).

You passed the tests to come here and you have been carrying out your mission as you have intended, despite the veil and all other methods of suppression implemented onto you even before your incarnation here. The war continues but you carry on as you are the best person for this mission. Your star family cheers you on as you spread kindness and joy into other people’s lives, ruining the Cabal’s plans for a world of the strong conquering the weak like in the Hunger Games.

The Cabal tries and tries and always fails to start world war III because of your collective effort with our galactic family. The game of whack-a-mole is a good yet simple analogy to describe how this war is taking place. We all have the same goal here so let’s continue to wreck this machine that the Cabal is trying to integrate everyone into!

Keep up the great work everyone!!

This article (You Are The Wrench in the Machine) was originally published on Truth Earth and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.