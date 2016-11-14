China, India meet on defense and security — one Day before India’s currency reset

37 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The eighth meeting of the China-India Defense and Security Consultation group met on Tuesday and concluded with a statement pledging to boost the strategic mutual trust and cooperation between the two powerful nations.

Attended by Sun Jianguo, deputy chief of the Joint Staff Department of China’s Central Military Commission and Indian Defense Secretary Shri G Mohan Kumar, the meeting delegates also acknowledged that the two countries share a number of mutual interests regarding international and regional affairs.

Sun said that the Chinese military is willing to work with the Indian army to maintain the exchanges on border defense, enhance communication channels and beef border management and control “so as to safeguard peace and stability in their border areas.”

Kumar responded by saying that the China-India strategic partnership and cooperation has been positively served by all the visits and interactions between the country’s leaders.

He said such exchanges helped both countries work in tandem toward security and stability.

Source: BRICS Post

Continues…

To fight graft, India withdraws large bills

In a surprise move, India will withdraw the 500 and 1,000 rupee notes from circulation effective midnight Tuesday official sources said in New Delhi.

The measure came following an announcement from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said it was an essential move to tackle graft in the country and crack down on unknown sources of income.

“To break the grip of corruption and black [unaccounted for]money, we have decided that the 500 and 1,000 rupee currency notes presently in use will no longer be legal tender from midnight ie 8 November, 2016,” Modi said in a speech which was special televised on national TV.

Security forces have long suspected that Islamic militants counterfeit the two currency denominations to fund their operations.

Over the next 50 days or so banks will issue replacements and exchange for the 500 and 1,000 rupee notes.

By that time, India’s financial system will have produced new 500 rupee bills and brand new 2,000 rupee notes.

It appears the 1,000 rupee note will be done away with altogether.

The measure also appears to work in tandem with Modi’s campaign to modernize India’s fiscal environment and increase ease of doing business there.

Eradicating corruption appears to be a cornerstone of the legacy he wants to leave behind.

“On one hand, we are number one in economic growth and on the other we are ranked 100 in global corruption rankings. Despite various steps, we have improved only to 76,” he said late Tuesday.

Source: BRICS Post

More from CBC News…

Long lines and fights at banks as India cancels some rupee notes

Millions of people are trying to change their old, now useless, currency

Chaotic scenes played out across India on Saturday, with long lines growing even longer and scuffles breaking out, as millions of anxious people tried to change old currency notes that became worthless days earlier when the government demonetized high-value bills.

In New Delhi, the capital, angry scuffles broke out after ATMs ran out of bills. Minor stampedes occurred at two banks in the city’s old quarter when thousands of people waiting in line surged forward.

Paramilitary troops posted at banks in some of the most congested areas of the city walked among the crowds urging people to stay calm. Frustrations grew as reports came in that some banks had run out of new currency notes.

On Tuesday, India’s government made a surprise announcement that all 500- and 1,000-rupee notes (about $10 and $20 Cdn) had no cash value, in an effort to tackle corruption and tax evasion.

“I am so angry at the lack of planning on the part of the government before taking such an enormous step,” said Raju Sundaram, an office executive, waiting outside a bank in the south Delhi neighborhood of Saket.

Banks run out of cash

Sundaram, who had been in a slow-moving line for four hours, said it was the third consecutive day that he was lining up outside his bank. “On Thursday and Friday, they ran out of cash before my turn,” he said, as he clutched a bunch of identity papers and a bottle of water.

Winding lines were seen at major banks in central Delhi, as people waited to withdraw new currency bills.

But there were problems because more than half of India’s more than 200,000 ATMs had not been reconfigured to dispense the new 2,000-rupee ($40) notes introduced by the government, according to Finance Minister Arun Jaitely. He said it would take two to three weeks for all the ATMs in the country to be recalibrated to handle the new notes.

“We knew at the outset that the replacement of this much currency cannot happen overnight. It is a massive operation, and it has only begun,” Jaitely told reporters Saturday.

He said the changes in the cash dispensers could not have been done earlier because the government wanted to maintain secrecy about the demonetization.

Meanwhile, anger was mounting as people, frustrated with the delays and long hours spent in serpentine lines, lost their cool, lashing out at the government and bank employees.

“If it’s bad outside the bank, it’s complete chaos inside,” said Suniti Kumar, a housewife, as she elbowed her way out of a bank through a restive crowd.

Many banks ran out of currency notes, and overworked bank staff who have been working long hours, or in shifts, appeared helpless.

Fights in bank lines

“This is a hugely disruptive step,” said a bank teller in Delhi’s shopping hub of Connaught Place, as he stepped outside for a cigarette. “It required a lot more planning, but that didn’t happen.” He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Delhi police said they received more than 3,000 emergency calls reporting fights and scuffles in the city Friday as people crowded outside banks, waiting to exchange notes or withdraw money.

On Saturday, nearly 200 calls had been received in the first four hours since the banks opened at 9 a.m. local time, according to police.

In the southern city of Kollam, furious crowds smashed glass panes and vandalized a bank after the manager announced to waiting clients that the bank had run out of new bills.

Source: CBC News

