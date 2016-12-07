George Soros and the Khazarian Agenda (Recommended)

21 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Editor Note: I set up news alerts around the time the George Soros death rumors began appearing. I get text alerts whenever there is mention of Soros in the news. I’ve been keeping on eye on the Malaysian state news for the last couple of weeks because they’ve been writing some pretty damning and well investigated exposes on Soros recently. Below are parts 1-3 of the newest information, along with additional links at the end of the article. Please share this one!

Part 1

How Anwar Helped Soros Cripple the Asian Economy

George Soros even funds militant activities across the globe.

By The Third Force

A little over a week ago, my team uncovered a pact of sorts that former US vice president Albert Arnold Al Gore had once entered with George Soros, the ever so notorious Hungarian-American billionaire-magnate. There seems to be legitimate proof that the duo was on a secret mission to restructure the East Asian economy and political landscape.

Some time in January of 1997, Gore got in touch with Soros, who had then just established an international syndicate dedicated to the cause of effecting a regime change in Malaysia and Indonesia. Associates and members of the syndicate were promised payoffs, ranging from potential trade agreements to the indirect control of financial institutions within the Southeast Asian region.

Tony Blair was an accomplice, as was former US ambassador to Malaysia, John R. Malott (19thDecember 1995 – 30th December 1998). Blair, then the leader of the British opposition, was busy prepping his Labour Party for the general elections, which was then anticipated to be around the corner. At the time, Malott was already in close liaison with the then Malaysian Minister of Finance (MoF), Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Both Malott and Anwar were busy plotting a coup attempt against Dr. Mahathir Mohammad, then the Prime Minister of Malaysia, together with Tong Kooi Ong and the then governor of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), Tan Sri Dato’ Ahmad bin Mohd Don. But Mahathir had long before known of the plot.

As early as December of 1994, several BNM insiders allied to Tun Daim Zainuddin told the latter of discussions that were then ongoing between Anwar and Ahmad. According to them, both Anwar and Ahmad were planning to put a blot on Mahathir’s leadership in ways they were not yet sure of. Daim wasted no time in getting word of the alleged conspiracy to Mahathir.

But it was not until the following year that Mahathir took Daim seriously. Some time in March of 1995, Daim told the former premier that Lim Thian Kiat (LTK) was an Anwar accomplice and had in his team directors of several corporations that were linked to the Multi-Purpose Holdings Berhad (MPHB), then run by LTK as a co-operative godfather-led investment vehicle for Chinese businesses. Of course, this meant that the cash-rich Chinese elites helping UMNO fund its electoral campaigns were pandering to Anwar.

Mahathir didn’t like what he was hearing. So he got his sleuths from outside UMNO to do their own digging. Months later, they returned with tidings that almost gave the former premier a heart attack. Mahathir was told that his sons may be in trouble, that Anwar and Ahmad had engaged the help of certain quarters from abroad and the central bank to sniff them out.

Mahathir quickly put his sons – Dato’ Mokhzani Mahathir, then the Chairman of Tongkah Holdings Berhad, and Mirzan Mahathir, the then President and Chairman of Konsortium Logistik Berhad – on red alert. When the former premier related to his wife what he had been told, she wept and begged him not to let Anwar get her sons.

It was decided. Anwar needed to go.

The very next day, the former premier engaged the services of his sleuths, this time from both UMNO and outside the party, to dig into every aspect of Anwar’s associations with the corporate world both local and foreign. By then, the former premier had come to know of Anwar’s sexual preferences through a Special Branch officer (who I will talk of later) and several UMNO insiders. Mahathir was even said to have been presented with a list of Anwar’s favoured ‘victims’.

Mahathir’s sleuths were told to dig deeper into Anwar’s affairs and to keep digging until they knew every ounce of the latter’s weakness that would imply criminal wrongdoing. Months later, his sleuths returned with volumes and volumes of ‘filth’, most of which pertained to homosexual activity, criminal malfeasance and corporate misgivings. By December of 1996, Mahathir told Daim in the presence of a third party that “Anwar needs to go.” But little did they know that the ‘witness’ went running to Anwar and triggered the alarm.

Yes, at this juncture, I am sure both Mahathir and Daim will immediately realise how Anwar got to know of that ‘secret little meeting’ they had and why the sacked deputy premier exacted revenge on Mirzan Mahathir during the height of the Asian Financial Crisis. And I am quite positive that this article will open Mahathir’s eyes to the fact that he now has in his team a double-headed snake, one he never once thought would double-cross him.

Back to the story – upon learning of Mahathir’s intentions, Anwar quickly got in touch with Malott, who then told Soros that their cover had been blown, that Mahathir was closing in on Anwar. Soros was very disheartened by the news, as things weren’t going smoothly in Indonesia either. Gore’s people suffered major setbacks in triggering a Suharto ouster. Soros decided that the Asian economy needed to be brought down as one way to weaken Suharto’s and Mahathir’s grip of the Malay Archipelago.

Early in January 1997, Soros instructed his associates at the Quantum Fund, a hedge fund he founded in the 70’s together with Jim Rogers, to double its stock of the Thai Baht. One version has it that Soros got in touch with Tony Blair and the then Managing Director of Merrill Lynch, Britt Bartter, right after he decided on the establishment of the syndicate I spoke of earlier, the one dedicated to ousting Mahathir and Suharto.

According to this version, both Blair and Soros discussed the then upcoming British elections, which the former knew had to be called before the 22nd of May 1997. Soros, whose hedge fund was snapping up the Thai Baht as if it were plain paper, agreed to allay bets against the Thai currency pending the British electoral outcome. By mid of January 1997, Soros had his syndicate structured and ready to move.

Incidentally, Paul Wolfowitz (World Bank President, 1st of June 2005 – 1st of July 2007) and Dick Cheney (US vice president, 20th January 2001 – 20th January 2009) were two names that topped an auxiliary list of financiers involved with the syndicate. The list bore references to some notable institutions, among them being the Washington based Heritage Foundation, the Soros-financed International Crisis Group (ICG) and the Cheney-run Foundation for the Future. The names of some distinguished leaders, diplomats and ambassadors appeared on this list as well.

Soros injected funds that he had once looted from the Bank of England into the syndicate’s coffers. On the 16th of September 1992, a decision by the billionaire’s fund to sell short 10 million dollars worth of British pounds registered as a 3.2 billion pound loss that almost bankrupted the United Kingdom (UK). That day went down in history as “black Wednesday,” or the day Soros “broke the Bank of England.”

Note that the 16th of September 1992 was a Wednesday, as was the 2nd of July 1997, the day Soros broke the Central Bank of Thailand. On that day, the bank was forced to devalue the Thai Baht by as much as a record 20 percent owing to speculative attacks against the currency begining the 14th of May 1997, also a Wednesday. Were these mere coincidences?

Anyway, Anwar was informed by Malott as early as February of 1997 that Soros and his team had been stockpiling on the Thai Baht, that they were confident the Central Bank of Thailand did not possess the reserves to defend the Baht from collapsing. The Baht was buoyed artificially against weak fundamentals amid a fixed exchange rate system. Soros rode on that system by borrowing massive sums of the Baht and converting it to the dollar at a fixed rate.

Malott told Anwar that Soros was confident the Bank of Thailand would run out of its dollar reserves before May. A month later, Ahmad (BNM governor) informed Anwar of the record earnings that Soros’ fund was posting from the buying and selling of regional currencies. But both Anwar and Ahmad decided against triggering alarm or making mention of an impending crisis to Mahathir or Daim.

But unbeknown to Anwar, Daim had his sleuths planted in BNM since his days as Minister of Finance. Daim, who himself had a vested interest in the regional banking scene, made a dash to Mahathir’s office and notified the Prime Minister in March of Anwar’s complicity with Soros to trigger a regional financial crisis. Thunderstruck, Mahathir started making arrangements to bring Daim back into active politics.

But it was too late.

On the 2nd of May 1997, Blair’s Labour Party swept the election to make him the second youngest person to take office as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK). A little over a week later, Soros got his fund to bet just under one billion of his twelve billion dollar war chest against the Thai Baht, knowing well in advance that the Bank of Thailand was almost dry of foreign reserves.

His decision cost the Bank of Thailand billions in foreign reserves as it tried desperately to defend the Baht. A decision by the Central Bank of Thailand to devalue its currency on the 2nd of July 1997 triggered panic responses as currency traders jettisoned the ringgit and Indonesian rupiah as if it were a sack of rotten potatoes. Soros had succeeded – the Asian Financial Crisis was triggered.

The thing is, Anwar had known months ahead that a financial crisis would strike the region. He knew that the Quantum Fund would place a speculative bet against the Thai Baht in a bid to cripple the Asian economy. But he went along with the plan, as he had been instructed by the new Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Michel Camdessus, to keep his mouth shut and to do as he was told.

Anwar had no choice but to abide by Camdessus’ directive, as the syndicate Soros had established was channelling massive amounts of funds to Anwar through third party channels based in Thailand, Indonesia and India. And it is not as if Anwar wanted to go against the directive. In the first place, it was he who made clear to Soros, Malott and Camdessus that he wanted Mahathir toppled “at all cost.”

Part 2

The Soros—Newcastle— Mahathir Nexus and Links to the US Department of Justice

This article was written with the intention of presenting a nexus of associations linking key individuals, establishments, institutions and agencies complicit with global elites to effect regime changes in Malaysia and Indonesia.

The said nexus begins with George Soros and seems to end with Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who, for the past twenty years, has directly and indirectly assisted the billionaire magnate wreck havoc on the Asian economy.

Others I shall implicate in this nexus include Dato’ Ezam Mohd Nor, Datin Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, her daughter, Nurul Izzah Anwar, and current PKR vice-president Chua Tian Chang (Tian Chua). Some of these names may appear later on in this series, part one of which is accessible through a link I provided below this article.

As we go along, we will come to learn of PKR’s links with Islamist militants in Indonesia and the nexus of associations that existed between Dr. Mahathir Mohammad and the former President of Indonesia, Suharto. In the process, we will do a back-story on the infamous arrest of 10 political activists in 2001 under the now defunct ISA and examine how some of these arrests were liked to Islamist militant activity in Jakarta both Ezam and Tian Chua were involved with.

The Soros-Gore-Blair nexus

Some time in mid January 1997, former United States (US) vice-president Albert Arnold Al Gore met George Soros to discuss the Clinton administration and its plans to ‘reconfigure’ the Southeast Asian ‘economic and command base’. Soros, the ever so notorious Hungarian-American business magnate, insisted that should regime changes be effected in the region, it would have to benefit the global financial elites and not just the Clinton administration alone.

Gore ultimately conceded to a plan of action that had the potential of bringing both Dr. Mahathir Mohammad and the then president of Indonesia, Suharto, to heel. Gore realised that the Clinton administration, which he was a part of, had bypassed the financial elites in shaping the Southeast Asian agenda. It irked him that the then US President, Bill Clinton, had sidelined him in discussions leading to the establishment of the William J. Clinton Foundation, which the latter went on to found together with his wife, Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Soros was just as irritated by these developments as Gore was. Despite the billionaire magnate agreeing to help Clinton kick-start the Clinton Foundation, he saw the US President going about things his own way. It struck Soros that the Clinton Foundation had the potential to eclipse the global elites, what with a US Senator (Hillary) and former US President running the show. Soros thought it imperative for his team of elites to unite under a shadow syndicate just to ward off potential threats arising from the Clinton agenda.

While that may have been the impetus to the eventual establishment of a shadow syndicate, it wasn’t the main reason. In Indonesia, things were not moving quite as Soros had hoped they would. On the 27th of July 1996, Suharto instructed his commander-in-chief to wage an offensive against militant groups whose activities Gore was put in charge of coordinating. Gore told Soros in August that Suharto had leads on a “Jewish funded operative” to trigger a regime change in Indonesia.

Months later, an anti-Mahathirism movement in Malaysia hit a snag when Mahathir was alerted by Tun Daim Zainuddin of a conspiracy that existed between individuals who were linked to Anwar (refer part 1, link below) and former US ambassador to Malaysia, John R. Malott, to trigger a regime change in Malaysia. Gore put it to Soros that efforts by his team to infuse reformist attitudes within the region seemed to stumble at every block. He told Soros that Mahathir’s and Suharto’s fortresses were heavily guarded.

Hearing this, Soros immediately decided to fast track the establishment of the shadow syndicate. The month was December and the year, 1996 – Soros had just concluded a meeting with Gore and Tony Blair to discuss the shadow syndicate. The meeting came on the heels of a visit by Blair to the Oval Office on the 4th of December 1996. Blair is said to have told his aides that he and Clinton were “political soul mates.”

“He was the most formidable politician I had ever encountered … as a political class act, I deferred to the master. He had it all.”

Blair was in the US to seek Clinton’s patronage in his electoral campaign against the ruling British Conservatives. Blair was accompanied by a former British journalist, Alastair John Campbell, who not only was his staunch ally, but his secret advisor and someone the former British premier referred to in times of crisis. Rumour has it that it was Campbell who advised Blair to seek Soros’ patronage in a bid to wrest control of the UK government.

A month later, the newly established shadow syndicate outlined a scheme to break the central banks of Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. Soros told the syndicate that members of his Quantum Fund, which he established in 1973 together with Jim Rogers, had successfully created an economic bubble within the region which his team would severely inflate and puncture at the right moment. On the sidelines, Soros cautioned Gore against any surprise move by the Clinton administration that was without the backing of the global elites.

One version has it that the billionaire magnate needed Blair’s Labour front to first sweep the British election, which the latter knew had to be called before the 22nd of May 1997. Soros told Gore that Blair was pivotal to the scheme of things and that any course of action would have to wait until after the British election.

The British general election came and went. Blair, then the leader of opposition, was appointed Prime Minister on the 2nd May 1997, just twelve days before the Quantum Fund placed a speculative bet in what may have been the most precipitous attack ever against a currency – the Thai currency. There certainly was something about Blair we’re not being told of.

Interestingly, Blair was known to share a rapport of sorts with Gordon Brown, who succeeded the former as Prime Minister on the 27th of June 2007. Gordon’s ascend fuelled speculation that the two had conspired on a succession plan of sorts following the unexpected death of Labour leader John Smith on the 12th of May 1994 – two years after Soros almost bankrupted the UK.

An excerpt from Wikipedia states the following:

The Blair–Brown deal (or Granita Pact) was an alleged gentlemen’s agreement struck between the British Labour Party politicians Tony Blair and Gordon Brown in May 1994, while they were Shadow Home Secretary and Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer respectively.

But unbeknown to many, Blair had all along been prying into Gordon’s affairs, despite it being Soros’ wish that Gordon succeed him (Blair) as premier at “an appropriate time.” It is said that Blair assigned Campbell to do the digging and to syndicate negative publicity against Gordon for reasons that are not known to me. Campbell is also said to be heavily opposed to Andrew Brown, another of Soros’ allies and Gordon’s brother.

The Soros–Clare Rewcastle–DoJ nexus

Andrew is wed to Clare Rewcastle-Brown, the highly disputed former BBC journalist whose current news portal, Sarawak Report, is believed to be funded by Mahathir to run smear campaigns against the administration of Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Najib Tun Razak. My sources seem to think that Clare may have transacted top secret information that pertained to 1MDB with a high-ranking official in the Obama administration.

Was that official Hillary?

To answer that question, let us first build a nexus of associations beginning with Andrew, Clare Rewcastle’s husband, and trace that nexus all the way to Hillary and thereafter, Mahathir.

Now, both Gordon and Andrew shared very close rapports with Soros through a guy by the name of Theodore S. Greenberg, a former US Department of Justice (DoJ) official. Greenberg served the DoJ for more than 30 years in various capacities, the last being as deputy chief of the Asset Forfeiture and Money Laundering Section (AFMLS) within the department’s Criminal Division.

Among the many of Greenberg’s notable talents was his almost innate ability to file or win cases while preventing public disclosure of Government secrets. He was noted as the department’s expert in the use of the American Classified Information Procedures Act of 1980, which set up procedures for the handling of classified information in criminal trials without public disclosure.

So you can imagine how important this fellow was to the DoJ.

While at AFMLS, Greenberg imparted many of his talents to Richard Weber, a close affiliate and then an assistant attorney with the US Attorney’s Office in New York. Weber went on to become Chief of the AFMLS in March 2005, barely two years after Greenberg left the DoJ for an assignment with the World Bank.

At the World Bank, Greenberg helped design and implement a global technical assistance program to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. In the process, he created and implemented the Stolen Asset Recovery (StAR) Initiative to assist nations recover the proceeds of corruption. StAR went on to play a major role during ‘investigations’ by the FBI into allegations of fraud that were linked to 1MDB officials.

Greenberg is said to offer consultancy services to both the World Bank and the DoJ to this day. Paul Wolfowitz and Robert Zoellick, two names that appeared in an auxiliary list of financiers associated with Soros’ shadow syndicate, are former World Bank presidents who are known Greenberg associates. And so is Loretta Lynch, the current US Attorney General.

Back in 1997 when Soros and Gore were contemplating an attack on the Asian economy, Lynch headed the US Attorney’s Long Island office in the Eastern District of New York. Weber, who Greenberg regularly associated with and imparted a lot of his skills to, was also an attorney serving in the Eastern district of New York.

See the nexus yet?

In April 2012, Weber went on to become Chief of the Criminal Investigation Division within the DoJ. Two years later, on the 8th of November 2014, President Barack Obama nominated Lynch for the post of U.S. Attorney General, a position she formally assumed on the 23rd of April 2015 following a 56-43 vote by the US Senate in her favour.

Of course, that immediately (and conveniently) turned Lynch into Weber’s ‘superior’.

A little over a year later, on the 20th of July 2016, Lynch went on to announce the filing of civil forfeiture complaints against an American movie Production Company that had purportedly benefited from the corrupt practices of 1MDB officials. According to Lynch, money stolen from 1MDB was “laundered through American financial institutions and used to enrich a few (1MDB) officials and their associates.”

But the only way Lynch could have been so sure of that is if the DoJ was tipped off by insiders from the World Bank. Interestingly, Lynch made the announcement in the presence of Weber and the deputy director of the FBI, Andrew G. McCabe.

But just who is McCabe?

Well, if my sources from the US are correct, it was McCabe who arranged for Dato’ Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan (Khai) and Matthias Chang to meet certain officials from the FBI who were linked to Greenberg and the Clinton presidential campaign. Both Matthias and Khai presented these officials documents that somehow ended up with persons currently involved with the World Bank’s StAR initiative, the one Greenberg helped found. I am told, these are not your typical banking documents or those you would expect banking officials to possess.

But what did all of this have to do with the Clinton Foundation?

Earlier on, I told you how Soros had helped Bill Clinton kick start the foundation in 2001. Six years later, in 2007, Soros began injecting funds into the Clinton Foundation through billionaire Gilbert Chagoury and other third party contributors to support Hillary’s presidential bid against her then contender, Barack Obama.

Right after winning the election, Obama got to know of Chagoury’s billion dollar pledge to the Clinton Global Initiative. He immediately extended his hand to Hillary and turned her into Secretary of State under his administration. Obama was well aware of Hillary’s and Chagoury’s links to the Lebanon based Hezbollah terror group through the Clinton Foundation. But the billion dollar pledge was reason enough for him to rope Hillary’s ‘talent’ into his administration – he needed to fulfil a core pledge he made during his presidential campaign – to ‘regulate’ the US financial system.

Little did Obama know that his decision would ‘mysteriously’ give Chagoury unique access to information the State Department possessed. My team discovered that Hillary was in fact transacting confidential information with Chagoury and Soros, both of whom were in the midst of an extended campaign against the Najib administration. We came to realise that it was among the many reasons Hillary decided to use her private email server instead of the one the State Department had dedicated to her.

It has since come to our attention that someone from Malaysia and the UK had in fact been communicating with Hillary since 2013 under various pseudonyms. Could these persons be Mahathir and Clare Rewcastle? We’re told that the communication had something to do with the Anti-Najib Campaign.

That said, if Clare Rewcastle did indeed communicate with Hillary, it is highly likely that the top secret information she procured from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) officials had also made it through Hillary’s private email server. Question is, did Hillary pass the information on to Lynch?

On the 23rd of October 2016, the Wall Street Journal, an American based daily believed to share a rapport of sorts with Clare Rewcastle, ran an editorial implicating Dr. Jill McCabe, wife of current FBI deputy director, Andrew G. McCabe, of having received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Clinton campaign to finance her (Dr. Jill’s) own senate campaign in March of 2015.

Now, Dr. Jill’s campaign coincided with news that Hillary’s much disputed private email server did in fact exist. The Obama administration got jittery and knew that Hillary would stumble in her presidential campaign against Donald J. Trump owing to the email scandal and probes into donations that were linked to the Clinton Foundation.

So what did Obama do?

Well, he got the director of the FBI, James Comey, to promote Andrew G. McCabe towards the end of 2015 and again on the 1st of February 2016 as the bureau’s deputy director. McCabe was immediately put in charge of overseeing investigations into Hillary’s mismanagement of “sensitive defence information” through her use of a private email server.

On the7th of November 2016, Comey announced that “a review of new Hillary Clinton emails has not changed our conclusions from earlier this year that she should not face charges.” My sources, however, seem to think that there existed some back and forth between Hillary, Lynch and Soros that pertained to 1MDB.

Is this true?

It is only a matter of time before the truth comes out into the open. My sources are in the midst of sieving through an email dump that has yet to be made public. Preliminary investigations reveal that not only did Soros and Chagoury fund the Clinton presidential campaign, money was also received through a third party source, said to be from Malaysia, that credited the donation to a “high-ranking former government leader.”

Was that leader Mahathir? Is it true that team Mahathir had injected USD100,000 into the Clinton Foundation in a bid to trigger FBI investigations into 1MDB?

Mahathis, Mukhriz, Soros and the Khazarian Conspiracy

Part 3

The world elites refer to him as a philanthropist.

Third world governments accuse him of tanking foreign financial markets for sinister reasons.

Whatever the description, George Soros has always maintained himself to be a liberationist and socialist.

But he is not.

I’ve since come to learn – for a fact – that the billionaire magnate secretly financed militant activities all across the globe to support the advancement of radical Islamic dogma against the established order.

As we already know, he funds reformist movements within nations whose leaders he was opposed to.

In 2015, for example, the Soros Foundation channelled more than US$33 million to organisers of protests that took place in Ferguson, Missouri, following the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a police officer the year before.

Two weeks back, the billionaire magnate channelled some US$10 million to various activist groups across the United States (US) to trigger protests against the presidency of Donald J. Trump.

Soros’ Malaysia agents

Since April this year, Soros is said to have funnelled more than US$10 million into the war chests of two non-governmental organisations in Malaysia to inflame tensions and trigger unrest against the administration of Najib Razak.

A well-placed source in California seems to think that some of those funds were negotiated through third party channels linked to S. Ambiga, the former co-chairman of the Bersih movement, and Mahathir Mohamad, a former premier and patron of Perkasa, a non-governmental Malay rights organisation.

Mahathir became Soros’ agent in 2003, while Ambiga took on the role of the billionaire magnate’s contact point three years later.

Other Soros agents in Malaysia include Anwar Ibrahim (since 1996), Ezam Mohd Nor and Tian Chua (since 1998), Azmin Ali (since 1999), Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (since 2002), Lim Kit Siang (since 2004), Maria Chin Abdullah (since 2010), Abdul Gani Patail (since 2013), several members of the Bar Council and former officials from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Soros’ keen interest in the region spans a decades old conspiracy that predates to the year 1990.

Today, I’m going to uncover that conspiracy and a nexus of associations that goes along with it.

In the process, we will learn of a global Khazarian agenda to impose regulatory frameworks within the Southeast Asian region, an agenda Mahathir stumbled upon in 2003.

The Kazarian agenda, in a nutshell, is guided by a mission to keep in check China’s insatiable thirst for crude oil.

In an article to follow, we will see how all of this culminates into a complicity involving two former British premiers, a former Malaysian premier and a former BBC journalist to sabotage 1MDB, a sovereign wealth fund wholly owned by the government of Malaysia.

The South China Sea quest

On May 10, 1990, members of the Rothschild clan issued the red alert to a circle known only to a few within the global elite community.

On that day, the leader of the circle, George Soros, was told by Evelyn and Edmund Rothschild that it was imperative they met to discuss a threat with the potential to disrupt their global authoritarian agenda.

Then in a meeting to discuss the Polish Communist regime of Rakowski, Soros dropped everything and rushed to meet Evelyn and Edmund.

The Rothschilds showed the Hungarian billionaire some highly classified intelligence reports that suggested the Chinese had made significant progress in the development of deep water technology for drilling in the South China Sea.

According to Evelyn and Edmund, it was only a matter of time before the People’s Republic would become the world’s largest importer of crude oil, and it was only logical for the Chinese to move towards the depths of the South China Sea, currently thought to hold 11 billion barrels of oil and 190 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, both proven and estimated.

Soros and the Rothschilds had already seen this coming in the 70’s.

Back then, China’s domestic energy consumption began escalating and was fast catching up with production.

By 1973, the Chinese were already exporting crude oil to Japan and were forced into offshore exploration to meet demands.

Soros quickly established the Quantum Fund to capture strategic investments made by associates of the Chinese in a bid to prevent Chinese wealth from trickling into Southeast Asia.

By then, the Chinese had already begun to consolidate their offshore ventures.

China was in the midst of discussions to establish the Republic’s very own National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

The Rothschilds came to know of this through Swiss financial officials in consort with shadowy figures within the Chinese government.

These mysterious figures were transacting top secret government blueprints with the Rothschilds amid stringent Chinese laws that were harsh on crimes of treason.

Both Soros and the Rothschilds concurred that it was only a matter of time before the People’s Republic would become the world’s largest importer of crude oil.

They were also aware that the Straits of Malacca and the South China Sea would one day become the epicentre of a Sino-Russian-American tussle centred on maritime security, territorial disputes and trade regulatory frameworks.

And they were right.

In a ten year period beginning 2001, Chinese oil consumption more than doubled from 4.859 billion barrels to 9.758 barrels, with more than half that demand being met by imports.

The China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Economic and Technology Research Institute estimated that by 2020, 65 percent of Chinese crude oil supplies will end up being imported.

As it is, more than 16 percent of the Republic’s imports come from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the single largest sovereign to supply oil to China.

In 2010, the Chinese government announced its interest to explore the South China Sea and claimed veto power over new offshore projects in the area.

The unilateral stance very quickly became the subject of territorial disputes between China and its South China Sea neighbours, playing out most dramatically with Vietnam and the Philippines over the sovereignty of the Spratly and Paracel islands.

Of course, a terrestrial dispute within the region would ultimately affect the Americans and the English – they wield significant control, directly or indirectly, over a large percentage of oil wells in Iraq and rigs within the Persian Gulf, regions that constitute among the largest of China’s crude suppliers.

Soros himself had funds tied to agents of cash-rich caliphs and American tycoons who were contending among themselves for and against a South China Sea quest.

Soros knew that the quest would ultimately benefit China’s trading partners in the Southeast Asian region, in particular, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The Chinese had long undertaken strategic partnerships with oil and gas establishments in the region to further its offshore ambitions.

For instance, in 1993, the Chinese National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) acquired a 32.58 percent stake of an Indonesian block in the Straits of Malacca, an interest that spiked 6.93 percent points two years later to turn CNOOC into its largest shareholder.

The Straits of Malacca quickly became an essential waterway to the Chinese oil trade, what with almost 90% of China’s crude imports being delivered via the narrow and congested waterway on a daily basis.

The Khazarian agenda

On the 13th of May 1990, Soros and the Rotschilds drafted terms to a twenty-year master plan that they perfected a year later.

The plan, aimed at exerting a Khazarian influence over the Southeast Asian region, contained a blueprint that detailed the sort of puppet governments both Soros and the Rothschilds wanted established in the United Kingdom (UK), the US, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The ultimate goal was to find ways to dictate maritime and trade policies to governments adjacent to the Straits of Malacca and the South China Sea.

But just who are the Khazars?

Well, the Khazars are a Turkish-Asian tribe that received the Jewish faith in the mid-8th century.

They’re not to be confused with Semetic Jews, whose ancestry traces to a region corresponding to the modern day Middle East (modern Iraq, southeast Turkey, southwest Iran, north-eastern Syria and Kuwait).

The Rothschilds claim to be Jewish, but they are not.

They are thoroughbred Khazars.

Evelyn Rothschild is a billionaire British financier and the non-executive chairman of the enormous Rothschild & Sons, a British multinational investment bank founded in the city of London.

He wields significant control over the press through his family’s holdings of the Economist and the Daily Telegraph, although the mainstream media will deny this.

Marcus Ambrose Paul Agius, himself of Khazarian descent, is the non-executive director of the BBC Corporation (where Clare-Rewcastle Brown worked as a journalist) and is wed to Edmund Rothschild’s daughter, Katherine de Rothschild.

He currently holds the chair at the Barclay’s global financial group and still holds his non-executive position with the BBC.

Marcus built his career by pushing the British-Khazar agenda worldwide amid the Rothschild’s fake socialist stances.

Both Evelyn and Marcus spent a great many years using their grip of the media to promote the Khazars in the UK though misleading propaganda and financial vernacular.

They were indirectly responsible for Tony Blair’s ascend to premiership in 1997, days before a Soros-triggered financial crisis swept the Asian economy.

British Labour politician Peter Mandelson is a Khazar, as is Oliver Letwin, a former British Member of Parliament with the Conservatives.

They serve as Evelyn’s and Marcus’ political agents in the UK dedicated to infusing ‘cartel mentality’ into British politics.

Bill and Hillary Rodham Clinton are Evelyn’s agents in the United States.

Records of the Clinton’s family ancestry that I sighted show definite traces to Khazarian regimes that reigned in medieval times.

In 1992, Evelyn’s wife channelled massive sums of money to finance Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Earlier this year, he channelled a lot more to the Clinton Foundation through third party sources in a bid to turn Hillary into the next US President.

When Donald J. Trump was declared president elect, Evelyn got Soros to channel US$20 million to various activist groups across the US to trigger unrest.

The Muslims in Malaysia always get it wrong when they blame everything that happens to a ‘Jewish’ or a ‘Zionist’ agenda.

It has nothing to do with the Jews or the Zionists.

But it has everything to do with the Khazars, whose global agenda has always been to infuse cartel mentality within world governments dedicated to a Khazarian cause.

Mahathir knows all of this too well.

On Oct 16, 2003, former US president George W Bush pulled Mahathir aside at the Apec summit in Bangkok and told the latter what only a few within the circle of global elites knew – that he (Bush) was a Khazarian of Ashkenazi-Jewish descent.

Bush told Mahathir that the world the former premier claimed was run by Jews was in fact run by the Khazarians.

The former US president cautioned Mahathir against repeating his anti-Semitic stance, telling the latter that it was the final straw, that the Khazars would no longer tolerate such rhetoric by him or any Asian leader for that matter.

Yes, Mahathir knows that the world is being run by the Khazars.

Yet, he tells us that the Zionists and the Jews are to blame for every bad thing that happens to the nation.

But what he never told Malaysians was of his working relationship with Soros, the very Soros he censured in 1997 for crippling the Asian economy.

The Mahathir-Soros nexus

Days after Mahathir’s brief encounter with Bush in Bangkok, the former premier got to know of a twenty-year master plan that Soros and the Rothschilds had drafted in 1990, aimed at exerting a Khazarian influence over the Southeast Asian region.

Mahathir was told he was powerless to fend against the Khazars and that it’d be best for him to work with them rather than against them.

The person doing the talking was none other than Jack Alan Abramoff, the same Abramoff who negotiated a USD 1.6 million bribe to secure Mahathir a meeting with Bush at the oval office in May 2002.

Following the Bangkok trip, Abramoff told a Mahathir associate (who went by a pseudonym) that Soros had donated almost US$30 million to advocacy groups supporting John Kerry’s 2004 presidential bid against Bush.

The funds were said to have been funnelled through Soros’ foundation network, the Open Society Foundations.

Abramoff, a top lobbyist for two legal firms closely linked to Theodore Greenberg and the Clintons, was trying to persuade Mahathir to support a Kerry presidency.

Kerry was linked to several persons from those firms and the Clintons as well.

Currently the 68th US Secretary of State under the Obama administration, Kerry is said to have been positioned by both Soros and Obama within the State Department to prepare for what was once believed to be Hillary’s eventual ascend to presidency.

A thoroughbred Khazarian, Kerry’s father was wed to Rosemary Forbes, the beneficiary of the Forbes family trusts, which amassed a huge fortune in Chinese oil trade.

Both Soros and the Clintons wanted to tap into the nexus of associations that existed between Kerry’s family trusts and the Chinese oil barons, as did Mahathir and Blair.

It dawned upon the former premier that Kerry would be a better choice than Bush to lead the US.

Days before handing over the reins of government to Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, Mahathir sent a very personal message to Soros, one that was shrouded in secrecy and not known to anyone, not even to the former premier’s most trusted aides, Daim Zainuddin and Matthias Chang.

In that message, the former premier informed Soros that he would support a Kerry administration over the Bush administration in the greater interest of stability within the region.

The former premier then went on record urging Americans to vote for Kerry instead of Bush during the November 2003 presidential elections, saying Bush was “the cause of the tragedies across the Muslim world.”

But the truth is, it had nothing to do with the Muslims or tragedies or all that jazz.

It was all about oil, and as we all know, the rise of his son Mukhriz Mahathir to the highest of rungs in Umno.

Mahathir’s eleventh hour appeal to the American Muslims pleased Soros immensely.

So much, the billionaire magnate extended his hand to Mahathir towards “a positive working relationship” that would pave the way for “greater corporation” between the two Machiavellians. But do you know what I think?

I think Mahathir had come to terms with the Khazarian agenda and decided to ride on it rather than to fight it.

He saw an opportunity to shape the Abdullah administration and all others that succeeded it in ways he deemed fit, knowing well in advance that Soros and Blair were keen on establishing puppet governments within the region and wanted Anwar to lead Malaysia instead of Abdullah.

With Soros and Anwar plotting coups behind the curtains, Mahathir knew the Abdullah administration would always be bedevilled by the opposition.

He anticipated Abdullah to be a weak prime minister who would ultimately depend on his (Mahathir’s) advice and rapport with Umno proxies and nominees to fend off threats against the administration, both local and foreign.

Mahathir knew that when the time was right, he would use Soros and the opposition to topple the Malaysian prime minister, whoever it would be, in a bid to turn his (Mahathir’s) son into the next prime minister of Malaysia.

To be continued…

More on George Soros from Malaysia Outlook

Source: Malaysia Today

