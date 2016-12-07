George Soros: World’s Biggest Media Conspiracy (Recommended)

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Editor Note: I set up news alerts around the time the George Soros death rumors began appearing. I get text alerts whenever there is mention of Soros in the news. I’ve been keeping on eye on the Malaysian state news for the last couple of weeks because they’ve been writing some pretty damning and well investigated exposes on Soros as of late. Below are parts 1-3 of the newest information, along with additional links at the end of the article. Please share this one!

Part 1

In 1969, world renowned billionaire George Soros founded the Double Eagle Fund, a limited partnership of high risk takers who were known to hedge their positions with ridiculously priced futures contracts.

If that seems a mouthful to you, then look at it this way – Soros started a partnership wherein which he convinced traders to purchase stock he didn’t already own at a later date through pricing agreements that didn’t make sense.

He was able to do that as he had a ‘track record’ for being able to predict futures prices accurately.

But the remarkable accuracy with which Soros priced the futures contracts wasn’t by virtue of foresight.

He simply had friends high up in media who would trigger panic selling at the right moment by rolling out gloomy market forecasts that weren’t reflective of circumstances.

With these manoeuvres, Red Eagle quickly went on to establish benchmarks in the hedge fund industry, some of which have remained unparalleled to this day.

The company was owned by Arnhold & S. Bleichroeder, a New York based investment bank the billionaire magnate was then the vice-chairman of.

Soros took the fund off with USD4 million worth of investor capital, 250,000 of which reportedly belonged to him.

In an attempt to escape federal regulations, he was sure to set the company up as an offshore entity on the island of Curaç in the Netherlands Antilles.

He made absolutely sure none of its directors were American nationals.

The modus operandi became a signature attribute in many of his subsequent ventures. For instance, in 1970, when he set up the Soros Management Fund (which later came to be known as the Soros Fund), he literally filled every position in the company with well accredited investors who were anything but Americans.

Today, the fund has on its board a highly influential group of Swiss and Italian financiers who are in one way or the other linked to the Rothschilds and the Rockefellers.

And we’re talking some highly notorious and cryptic financial predators here – figures representing Swiss banking entities that are littered with a history of assisting terrorists and syndicated criminals launder proceeds from the sale of drugs.

Back in the 70’s, these entities possessed records to show that the Rothschilds were in fact the single largest group of investors with the fund in terms of investment worth.

Available literature on Soros or the Rothschilds will not tell you any of this, nor does it reveal the kind of people who secretly run Quantum, a pool of hedge fund operators Soros founded together with his assistant, Jim Rogers, in 1973.

All it says is that the billionaire magnate advices the group through the Soros Fund, which in turn, functions as the principal investment manager for the group and some of its attendant concerns.

But all of that is on paper.

The truth is, not only does Soros ‘own’ each company parked under the group through trust instruments, he engages in extremely convoluted cross-holding schemes spanning continents, making it virtually impossible to trace the ownership of any one company involved with his funds.

It is for this reason, among others, that no one has been able to detect that the ‘real guys’ helping him run Quantum from behind the satin-laced curtains of deceit are the very same people running the Soros Fund and currently, companies linked to the Open Societies Foundation (OSF).

Unbeknown to many, both the OSF and Soros’ fund had secretly funded a cabal of ‘political assassins’ and media ‘hit-men’ since early last year, hands that were hired to assist former Malaysian Premier Mahathir Mohammad launch a spite filled media campaign against 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a sovereign wealth fund wholly owned by the government of Malaysia.

My sources seem to think that some managers within the Caymans based Quantum Partners LP, a limited partnership company that is the flagship of the Quantum Business Empire, were complicit with Soros in realising the scheme … Continue Part 2

Part 2

Soros’ ‘hitmen’ weren’t the only hands hired to wreck havoc on the Malaysian conscience.

Some time in December 2014, Mahathir chaired a high profile roundtable in London to discuss plans to overthrow the Prime Minister of Malaysia Najib Razak.

The meeting was attended by Daim Zainuddin and some of Malaysia’s foremost capitalists, who were at the time complicit with Mahathir to destroy Najib.

If what I am told is true, then, one of the capitalists who attended the meeting, Justin Leong, is on team Mahathir to this very day.

The London meeting worked out the financing required to turn Mahathir’s devious scheme into reality.

I am told, those involved had agreed on RM2 billion as the sum required to trigger a world media campaign against Najib and to grease the palms of some 40 to 50 Malaysian MPs across the political divide.

SR the fake news channel

By then, Mahathir and his team had long sealed an agreement of sorts with Clare Rewcastle Brown, the sister-in-law of former British Premier Gordon Brown, to run the gamut of conspiracy against Najib and 1MDB through Sarawak Report, a fake news channel that was run by Rewcastle and dictated upon by her husband, Andrew Brown.

The agreement came two months after people linked to Tony Blair were said to have offered Rewcastle a glimpse into information that pertained to 1MDB and all its dealings with several Mideast entities.

Soros, who put Blair’s people up to the idea, had wanted Rewcastle to turn Sarawak Report into a medium to jolt Chinese and Mideast investors out of their partnership agreements with 1MDB.

Jumbled in Blair’s stack of information were details to an agreement between 1MDB and the Abu Dhabi based International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) to guarantee obligations (principal and associated interests) by two of the Malaysian fund’s subsidiaries, 1MDB Energy Limited and 1MDB Energy (Langat) Limited.

The obligations related to bonds worth USD3.5 billion that the subsidiaries had issued to raise the funds needed for the acquisition of two independent power producers (IPPs), Tanjong Energy Holdings Sdn Bhd and Genting Sanyen Power Sdn Bhd.

The manner in which 1MDB muscled its way into power generation compounded to Rewcastle’s husband’s frustrations.

If you recall, I had detailed in a previous article events that led to the setting up of Sarawak Report.

In the article, I mentioned specifically how Rewcastle and her husband, Andrew, were particularly perturbed with the multi-billion dollar agreement that the State Grid Development Corporation of China (SGCC) had entered into with 1MDB to develop three hydro-electric facilities in Sarawak.

Andrew wanted his wife to use Sarawak Report to funnel into the minds of the Chinese the idea that the Malaysian government was prone to engage in shady business tactics.

Qubaisi

If what I am told is true, both Blair and Soros intended to implicate Khadem Al Qubaisi, the managing director of IPIC, as a key figure in an alleged scam to siphon millions and millions from 1MDB to finance the purchase of some luxury assets in the United States (US).

Through information he received from banking officials and dignitaries from Mideast entities he was the advisor of, Blair was able to pry into Qubaisi’s dealings with corporate middlemen in the business of energy exploration and production.

Both Blair and Soros were not pleased with partnership agreements worth RM18 billion that Qubaisi had sealed with 1MDB on March 12, 2013.

Qubaisi, who was at the time the managing director of IPIC, sealed the agreements in his capacity as the chairman of Aabar Investments PJS (Aabar), a subsidiary of IPIC that was fully owned by the government of Abu Dhabi.

Blair needed Rewcastle to blacken Qubaisi’s name in order to sour relations between Aabar and 1MDB.

In other words, Qubaisi simply was the fall guy.

Part 3

Most of the top secret information in team Blair’s possession were channelled by former banking officials from JP Morgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., two established financial institutions based in the US JP Morgan had in one way or another facilitated some transfers for 1MDB and most of its attendant concerns, while Goldman Sachs was said to have underwritten USD6.5 billion in bond deals for 1MDB.

Both the banks were privy to dealings that had gone on between 1MDB and several Mideast entities.

Persons who were suspected to have leaked the information to Blair will be revealed in an upcoming article.

Apart from the banks, Blair had also sourced some highly confidential information from officials and dignitaries who were linked to two Mideast entities – PetroSaudi International Ltd, a Saudi based oil and gas exploration and production company, and Mubadala Development Company PJSC, a sovereign wealth fund wholly owned by the government of Abu Dhabi.

Both PetroSaudi and Mubadala had separately entered into multi-billion dollar collaborative agreements with 1MDB while the Malaysian fund was yet in its infancy.

Through the Rothschilds and the bankers who work for him, Soros has some serious tentacles sprawling all the way through American and British intelligence agencies, the CIA included.

Several insiders from the British agencies seemed to know for sure that Mahathir was about to launch a series of scathing attacks against Najib in a bid to force a resignation from the latter.

Anti-Najib plot

Equipped with such knowledge, Soros made it a condition that Rewcastle was to work together with Mahathir to sabotage 1MDB and to demonise Najib.

It dawned upon the billionaire magnet that if Mahathir’s people were to succeed Najib, the international conspiracy to sabotage 1MDB would go unnoticed, after which Soros would launch another campaign to oust team Mahathir in favour of a team that was led by jailed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

To facilitate the mission, he began injecting funds worth some millions into the piggy banks of third party groups associated with Mahathir.

The transfers were said to have occurred around the time the former premier entered into an agreement with Rewcastle to launch a spite-campaign against 1MDB, Najib and his immediate family members.

Sources reveal that team Rewcastle (comprising Rewcastle, her husband and some of the latter’s associates) did in fact receive funds to run Sarawak Report, known to churn out fabrications and slander against several Malaysian dignitaries, most notable among them being the former Chief Minister of Sarawak Abdul Taib Mahmud.

Some of the funds were said have been sourced through team Blair, while others seemed to originate from team Mahathir.

It may well be that some of Soros’ funds had ended with team Rewcastle in a roundabout way.

In addition to the above millions, Soros had also shelled out funds worth a million ringgit in the form of ‘grants’ and ‘donations’ on the pretext of financing research into “the indoctrination of a civil and inclusive society.”

The funds were channelled through a few professional bodies, interest groups and government-linked agencies that were sprawling with tentacles originating from camp Mahathir.

Yellow Shirt rally

Interestingly, these funds came atop some additional millions that were said to have flowed through the aforementioned third party groups into the coffers of some NGOs that had participated either directly or from beneath the shadows in the protest that took place in central Kuala Lumpur on Nov 19, 2016.

According to the Malaysian mainstream, the protest was orchestrated by a Maria Chin Abdullah, the Bersih leader, and the executive director of Persatuan Kesedaran Komuniti Selangor (Empower).

But the truth is, not only did Mahathir and his associate, believed to be Matthias Chang, have a hand in the planning of the rally, they consorted with various Chinese and Christian associations and two groups of hardliner Muslim NGO’s to trigger bloodshed during the Saturday demonstration.

Just to be sure, some of the aforementioned funds had originated from the Soros Fund, while the grants and donations were sourced through the New York based OSF (Open Societies Foundation), an international network of civil societies and academies purportedly dedicated to building vibrant and tolerant societies “whose governments are accountable and open to the participation of all people.”

But not many are aware that the OSF has for years harboured a secret agenda to legalise the sale of drugs the world over and had even funded ISIS and the subsequent migrant crisis which spread around the world.

These are the kinds of people that Mahathir, Maria Chin Abdullah, Anwar Ibrahim, Khairuddin Abu Hassan, Matthias Chang, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Tony Pua, Tian Chua, S. Ambiga, Ezam Mohd Nor, the Malaysian Bar Council, former officials from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), former and current officials from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and former officials with the attorney-general’s chambers have knowingly or unknowingly associated with.

Part 4 Coming Soon…

Source: Malaysia Outlook

