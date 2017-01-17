India Arrests American Wanted for Dabbling in Child Pornography

9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The Indian police have arrested an American wanted by Interpol for his extensive dabbling in child pornography. The police tracked down the IP address being used to share child porn worldwide.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The cyber crime wing of a south Indian state police has arrested 42 years old US citizen James Kirk Jones for allegedly downloading and uploading child pornography.

The police of the state of Telengana got into action after it received Interpol inputs about an IP address sharing child porn. It registered a case under India’s Information Technology Act, 2000, and began investigations.

“The IP configuration was traced to the address of the accused. The police recovered a laptop containing about 30,000 child pornographic videos and images, 490 Giga Tribe profiles and 24 Twitter handles,” said a senior police officer.

The arrested American James Kirk Jones confessed to being obsessed with pornography from his childhood. He had got addicted to watching child pornography and had been downloading, watching and sharing such material ever since. In India, he is working for an MNC law firm.

The police have widened the investigation to ascertain if some of Kirk’s associates are in India.

India’s Ministry of Women and Child Development had announced a National Alliance on Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on January 16 to protect children from online sexual abuse. Currently, Indian law provides for five years’ imprisonment for violating regulations related to child abuse. Last year, the Indian government had blocked over 1,000 websites dealing in child pornography.

Source: Sputnik News

