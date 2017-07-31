Time for talk on North Korea ‘over’ – US envoy to UN

By RT News

The US envoy to the UN, Nikki Haley, has said that the time for talk on North Korea is “over,” and that another weak UNSC resolution is “worse than nothing.” Tensions are flaring over Pyongyang’s recent tests of what it said were intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The US, as well as its allies, have been flexing muscles in the region as well: on Sunday, a pair of supersonic B-1B Lancer bombers joined by Japanese and South Korean military planes flew over the Korean Peninsula, and just after the latest North Korean missile launch, the US and South Korea carried out live-fire drills.

The Russian military said that the weapon tested by Pyongyang on Friday is an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), citing data from its missile warning system, while the US and South Korea said it was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). While IRBMs can travel between 3,000 and 5,500km, ICBMs can fly out 10,000km or more.

On Sunday, the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that Pyongyang’s missile system is now capable of firing at “random regions and locations at random times” with the “entire” US mainland within its range. He warned Washington about “meaninglessly blowing its trumpet” in threatening Pyongyang.

Ryabkov added that Russia believes the issue to be “very serious and dangerous,” but emphasized that any steps taken by the international community should be proportionate.

“What they are testing are quite primitive devices which require months for preparation, and which are essentially pieces of equipment with all sorts of wires and additional elements around, which simply cannot be put on top of any missile,” he said.

Haley’s statement comes a day after the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov urged Washington not to exaggerate the threat posed by North Korea, as “we are years and years away from a moment they can weaponize.”

“I think this either shows lack of a full, correct knowledge of the issue, or there are ulterior motives for it, trying to shift responsibility,” the official emphasized.

In mid-July, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a news briefing that, “Recently, certain people, talking about the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, have been exaggerating and giving prominence to the so-called ‘China responsibility theory’.”

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump tweeted that “they [China] do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue,” adding that it shouldn’t take much for Beijing to “solve this problem!”

She urged China to “decide whether it is finally willing to take this vital step.”

Haley noted that “an additional Security Council resolution that does not significantly increase the international pressure on North Korea is of no value” and it “sends the message to the North Korean dictator that the international community is unwilling to seriously challenge him,” according to the envoy’s statement cited by AFP.

This article (Time for talk on North Korea ‘over’ – US envoy to UN ) was originally published on RT News and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

By RT News

In response to what North Korea called another successful test of an ICBM on Friday, a pair of supersonic B-1B Lancer bombers joined by Japanese and South Korean fighter jets flew over the Korean Peninsula Sunday in a show of force.

The US Pacific Air Forces said that the 10-hour sequenced bilateral missions were a “direct response” to Pyongyang’s missile test on Friday, and the earlier July 4 launch of what was claimed to be a Hwasong-14 rocket.

The American bombers took off from a US air base in Guam, and were joined by Japanese and South Korean fighter jets, the US Pacific Air Forces said in a statement.

“North Korea remains the most urgent threat to regional stability,” Pacific Air Forces Commander General Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy said, as cited by AP.

“If called upon, we are ready to respond with rapid, lethal, and overwhelming force at a time and place of our choosing,” he warned.

Pyongyang said it conducted a successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday night, which allegedly proved its ability to strike America’s mainland. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally supervised the midnight test launch of the missile, saying it was a “stern warning” for Washington that it would not be safe from destruction if it tries to attack, North Korea’s KCNA news agency reported.

“The successful ICBM test-fire is another great victory which dealt a heavy blow to the U.S. imperialists and its vassal forces keen on obliterating the DPRK’s [the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea]dignity and its right to existence,” Kim Yu Chol, a researcher of the State Academy of Sciences, told KCNA.

KCNA reported that the Hwasong-14 (the Korean word for ‘Mars’) reached an altitude of 3,725km (2,314.6 miles) and flew 998km (620 miles) for 47 minutes and 12 seconds before landing in waters off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast on Friday.

The Russian military said the weapon was an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), citing data from its missile warning system, adding that it flew 732 kilometers, while the US and South Korea said it was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). While IRBMs have ranges between 3,000 and 5,500 kilometers, known ICBMs can fly out 10,000km or more.

On Saturday, the US and South Korean militaries fired live surface-to-surface missiles from rocket launchers in response to Pyongyang’s missile test. Videos posted by the South Korean Ministry of Defense showed the US-made Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, as well as its own Hyunmoo Missile II. The missiles hit the East Sea on Saturday morning, where North Korea’s ballistic missile is believed to have landed, as part of a live-fire exercise to demonstrate its “precision firing ability,” the US 8th Army said.

North Korea has warned of “a stern action of justice” if Washington calls for new sanctions in response to Pyongyang’s latest test.

“If the United States sticks to its military adventurism against us and super-intensive sanctions schemes, we will respond with stern action of justice as we have already declared,” North Korea’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement on Sunday, KCNA reported.

Trump ‘very disappointed’ in China’s reaction

Pyongyang’s main ally, China, said it opposes North Korea’s missile launches, which it says violate UN Security Council resolutions targeting Pyongyang’s banned nuclear and missile programs.

“At the same time, China hopes all parties act with caution, to prevent tensions from continuing to escalate,” China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Beijing’s appeal for “all parties” to act with caution was apparently not received well by US President Donald Trump, who said he was “very disappointed in China.”

“Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet..,” the US leader tweeted.

“…they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!” Trump said in a subsequent tweet.

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, meanwhile, held telephone talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Both reportedly agreed on the need to put “the heaviest possible pressure” on North Korea, AFP reported.

“We confirmed that we will closely cooperate in adopting a fresh UNSC (UN Security Council) resolution, including severe measures, and working on China and Russia,” Kishida told reporters.

This article (‘Ready to use force’: US supersonic bombers, Japan & S. Korea fighters fly over Korean Peninsula) was originally published on RT News and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

Continues…

North Korea Promises To Respond With ‘Firm Action’ Against US

By James Holbrooks

In a show of force following North Korea’s latest test fire of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, two U.S. supersonic B-1 bombers — accompanied by fighter jets from both South Korea and Japan — flew over the Korean Peninsula on Saturday.

“North Korea’s test launch today of another intercontinental ballistic missile — the second such test in less than a month — is only the latest reckless and dangerous action by the North Korean regime,” the White House said in a statement on Friday.

Continuing, Washington D.C. said it rejects all claims that the Hermit Kingdom is developing its missile program for the purpose of national defense:

“In reality, they have the opposite effect. By threatening the world, these weapons and tests further isolate North Korea, weaken its economy, and deprive its people. The United States will take all necessary steps to ensure the security of the American homeland and protect our allies in the region.”

Donald Trump took to Twitter himself on Saturday, using the latest missile test to once again accuse China of reaping economic benefits from trade with North Korea while refusing to do more to rein in Kim Jong-un’s military. In the two-part tweet, the U.S. president even took a shot at the administrations that preceded him:

“I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!”

Later, on Saturday night, the U.S. military announced it had responded to the North’s missile test with some regional muscle-flexing. From NBC News:

“The United States and its allies flew supersonic bombers and fighter jets over the Korea Peninsula on Sunday in a 10-hour show of force against North Korea following the country’s latest ICBM launch.

“The American B-1 bombers first flew over Japanese airspace, where they were joined by two Japanese F-2 fighter jets, before flying over the Korean Peninsula with four South Korean F-15 fighter jets, the U.S. Pacific Air Forces said in a statement.”

In that statement, General Terrance J. O’Shaughnessy, Pacific Air Forces commander, called North Korea “the most urgent threat to regional stability” and said the use of “overwhelming force” is a very real option on the table:

“Diplomacy remains the lead. However, we have a responsibility to our allies and our nation to showcase our unwavering commitment while planning for the worst-case scenario. If called upon, we are ready to respond with rapid, lethal, and overwhelming force at a time and place of our choosing.”

On Sunday, in typically belligerent fashion, the state-run media of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) — the official name of North Korea — called upon the U.S. to halt its military threats, adding that continued economic sanctions will lead to “firm action” in response:

“The US needs to stop with its delusion of trying to harm us, by clearly understanding the strategic status of the DPRK which soared up as the world’s nuclear and missile power, and our military and peoples’ strong will to revenge our enemies to destruction.

“If the US continues to frantically cling on to the so-called ‘strong sanctions’ and military adventures against us, we will respond with firm action of justice that we had already made clear.”

Heightening regional tensions even further is the fact that in direct response to the North’s latest test launch, South Korea just ordered additional units of the controversial — and U.S.-supplied — Terminal High Altitude Aerial Defense (THAAD) missile system to be installed within its borders.

This marks a reversal of policy, as the South had previously advocated the removal of the missile system, chiefly because of neighboring China’s strong suspicion that the U.S. could use THAAD’s powerful radars to penetrate its defense networks.

This article (North Korea Promises To Respond With ‘Firm Action’ Against US) was originally published on The Antimedia and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.