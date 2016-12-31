US State Department Blueprint to Oust Duterte Leaked by A US Embassy Insider

17 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Covert Geopolitics

An elaborate blueprint to dislodge the Philippine president, Mayor Rodrigo Duterte, has emerged through a local newspaper in the Philippines.

The Oust Duterte blueprint was allegedly written by the former US Ambassador Philip Goldberg, who started the verbal tussle with the then-candidate Duterte when the former issued an unsolicited statement detrimental to the candidacy, a few months ago, of the incumbent president.

If you want to understand how exactly the US State Department is conducting its “regime change” program without the use of ground military invasion against a targeted state, just read on.

The Manila Times reports,

Not only did former United States Ambassador Philip Goldberg leave the Philippines with a legacy of fractured relations between the two countries, he allegedly left behind a “blueprint to undermine Duterte,” a strategic recommendation ostensibly to the State Department for the ultimate removal of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte from office, according to a highly placed source. It is not clear, however, if the State Department in Washington DC had given its imprimatur to the recommendation by its former ambassador to the Philippines. A document received over the weekend by The Manila Times from that source said Goldberg had outlined a list of “strategies” to undermine President Duterte and called for his eventual ouster. The blueprint gave a timetable of one-and-a-half years. Quoting Goldberg, it said the “political actors (the opposition) would need all the political weapons in their arsenal to replace the Duterte administration and replace it with something more to the opposition’s liking.” He noted, however, “that (deposing Duterte) would be a challenge for the opposition.” Analyzing the President’s weakness, Goldberg said that Mr. Duterte “has no real friends” outside of his region for his propensity to mock and ridicule people close to him. He also said that the President’s “views are shaped not by ideology or personal ambitions, but by old-fashioned nationalism where he holds the United States accountable for the Philippines’ current state of poverty and dependency.” To bring down Duterte, the Goldberg plan calls for stoking public dissatisfaction with the President over unfulfilled election promises, isolating the Philippines from the rest of the ASEAN by extending military assistance to member countries except the Philippines, and/or through economic “blackmail” that aims to limit trade by some ASEAN member countries with the Philippines. Goldberg also encourages support for the opposition through aids and grants, sowing discontent among the Duterte supporters and cultivating the cleavage between the congressmen and the senators over the Charter Change issue. In brief, the plan calls on the US government to employ a combination of socio-economic-political-diplomatic moves against Duterte “to bring him to his knees and eventually remove him from office.” The paper outlined the Ambassador’s “strategies to be employed” such as: Political and economic isolation of the Philippinesin the region by engaging the leaders of Japan, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos and by “highlighting the basic question of the risk of doing business in the Philippines.”

Enhanced US military relationship with members of the Asean community except the Philippines.

Blackmail neighboring countries so they would turn against Duterte by reducing trade with the Philippines in favor of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

Deepen ties with Philippine officials (the opposition), the police/military and leaders in the region who share the US concerns over Duterte.

Track corruption cases and highlight the failures of Duterte.

“Focus on the needs of the people at the grassroots and assist the opposition groups in delivering those failed promises through USAID – such as alleviation of poverty, housing and education – to name a few.”

Utilize the media to expose the truth about Duterte – “his false vision for the Filipino people and his dangerous international relationships with China and Russia.” Goldberg also recommends, “change the political landscape by dividing the core leadership of Duterte” by “sowing discontent among (his) partymates.” He observed that some of the President’s allies are privately becoming concerned over his shift in foreign policy and the twist in the character of his economic and social agenda that veers closely toward the Left. The former US Ambassador underscores the need to stoke the fire between the “defenders of the rule of law and Duterte’s Leftist group” by highlighting the demands of the Left to free all political prisoners in the country even before a formal peace agreement could be signed between the government and the CPP/NDF/NPA, and an end to US military presence in the Philippines. It is not clear from what the source said how Goldberg would go about weakening the Philippine currency, but it states that such a scenario would lead to inflation (and would raise prices of food and other commodities). (Author’s note: He was wrong, though, in predicting that a weak peso would make our agriculture less competitive. On the contrary, a weak peso would help strengthen our exports and make our products more competitive in the global market.) The paper also quoted Goldberg’s recommendation to “capitalize on a possible stalemate” as a possible course of action if and when the Lower House marginalizes the Senate on the voting on Charter Change. The Lower House has already publicly declared that both the House and the Senate should vote as one and not separately, as espoused by the Senators. Voting as one would, as some senators say, disenfranchise them given the sheer number of the congressmen – 240 representatives versus 24 Senators. There will be fallout as a result of the Charter Change stalemate. Many legislators will break away from the administration as a consequence, Goldberg predicts. In his observation, the US former envoy to the Philippines said that while President Duterte has been successful in earning the support of the people for his campaign against drugs, his political and economic program has failed to deliver the desired results. The US government, he said, should try “to understand how Duterte thinks” and what his next moves would be. “With growing concern about the country’s security situation and economic discontent, the pressure is on Duterte to deliver concrete results,” the paper wrote, quoting Goldberg. “In this increasingly sensitive environment – a country susceptible to favor political disruption, our approach must be measured. Opposition actors across the political spectrum look at us (US) for cues, and our (US) influence is much greater than our footprint.” Goldberg also advises “restraint in expressing public support for former President Fidel Valdez Ramos and Vice President Leni Robredo, as well as other opposition leaders “so as not to alarm the Duterte administration of an impending “destabilization or a coup.” He admits, however, that the “operation (coup) is obscured with difficulties.” Two other options were presented by Goldberg, according to the paper: The rift among the Duterte supporters should be exploited, or assist the “Robredo-led opposition groups (to include the Catholic Church and other religious groups, business sectors, civil society groups and the youth) in addressing the international community regarding the shift in foreign policy issue, restoration of democracy and the protection of human rights through constitutional means.” Goldberg predicts a worsening of the US-Philippine relations, more so on the issue of the US military presence in the Philippines, more particularly during the last two years of the Duterte administration. The paper also wrote that the former US ambassador to the Philippines wanted to “know the views of Sen. Bongbong Marcos on a variety of issues such as: the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), China, Human Rights and the US-PH relations.” http://www.manilatimes.net/us-ex-envoy-plotting-duterte-fall-source/303868/

Now, you understand how the United States has been scheming the political and economic affairs of the Philippine citizenry for the last 113 years.

So, who exactly leaked Goldberg’s anti-Duterte plot to the mainstream media?

Congressional Hearing Re State Department Oust Duterte Covert Ops

There will be a congressional investigation soon, but allow this writer to disabuse your mind for a moment and let’s explore as to who could be behind the leaking of the Goldberg Oust Duterte plan.

First, we already know that the leak came directly from the “highly placed source” inside the US Embassy in Manila. But we cannot expect that the people there would volunteer the information to the Philippine Congress.

Yet, there are only few specific “highly placed” personalities who should have access to the Oust Duterte “blueprint” left behind by the former American Ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg. In fact, we can only think of one potential silent whistleblower as of now, and he is of Asian blood.

He was directly in front of the president when the latter expressed his candid assessment of the true root cause of the Moro rebellion in Southern Philippines, justifying his preference for a shift to a federal-parliamentary system of government.

“The United States were here. They lorded it over for 50 years… and lived off with the fat of the land. But when they want out, they went out and it was still a unitary type [of government]. And to hear them say, “We will cut your aid if this thing happens again…” C’mon, shut up! Shut up! I do not need your assistance. Millennium Challenge? $400 million? China is going to release to me $15 billion. Go home. I do not need you here.

Duterte further advices the West that,

“You should be careful with Orientals… With due respect to the Ambassador of the United States, when you’re dealing with Asians, be very careful of your language. You could not do that to the Japanese, and Koreans… they’d feel insulted. Why do you have to say, “We’ll cut your aid if…”?

He said these statements point blank to the current Ambassador of the United States to the Philippines, Sung Kim, who was sitting directly in front of the presidential podium at the inauguration of the “Entrepreneurship for Peace in Sulu,” the first collaboration between the Duterte government and the local business community, i.e. progressive sector of the Oligarchy.

Would it be too farfetched to speculate that the newly arrived ambassador, who happens to be a Korean, was the one who leaked the Goldberg blueprint to preempt the Khazarian plot to oust Duterte?

Surely, the ambassador is already making himself available to the children in the country.

Yes, it’s all public relations BS, but it’s already a huge departure from his predecessor who prefers to spend his time spewing garbage through the pro-US local media.

Commenting on what the president is doing to better the lives of his people is a big no-no in any foreign diplomacy. Other ambassadors are not doing what he was doing, and quite frankly, he should be slapped with a persona non grata badge on his way out.

He should have tucked his tongue to the bilateral relations only between his country and the host, and not comment on any business involving a third party, unless the former ambassador was sowing intrigue between the people and the president, which is of course what is now being revealed, outlined in the leaked blueprint that he allegedly wrote to begin with.

Why Would The US State Department And The CIA Want To Remove Duterte From Office?

The primordial reasons why would they want to remove Duterte are his decisive Pivot to China and Russia and his highly effective war on drugs.

The first measure has dealt a destructive blow to the Clinton-Obama “Pivot to Asia” doctrine to mitigate the growing influence of China in the region.

The second one, dented the CIA drug sales in the country, in a big way.

Duterte’s Drug War Banging On CIA Drug Enterprise In Southeast Asia

The Philippine authorities have proclaimed victory over the war on illegal drugs as the largest drug bust ever in the history of Philippine drug busting, involving PHP 6 billion worth of high-grade methamphetamine, led to the arrest of the most sophisticated drug manufacturers so far.

Said group dismantles their equipment after every cooking session. Pre-raid NBI surveillance took about 4 months of hard work.

Previous drug busting yielded the discovery of a 4.8 ton monthly capacity drug laboratory in Virac, Catanduanes.

… and hundreds more drug busting operations upon medium scale meth labs spread all throughout the country.

In addition to the domestic efforts to squeeze the fancy world of the local druglords, Duterte has been very active in coordinating the country’s war on drugs with the rest of the ASEAN members he had already visited to, in the last 6 months.

If The Agency that is running the whole illegal drug enterprise is looking at these highly successful anti-drug operations, it will be forced to act just to save its milking cow.

If the State Department, which sought to destroy the country from within, that’s looking at this same decisive effort to change the economic conditions of the Philippine population, so that they would never be slaves in foreign lands, no more, it must seek to dislodge the authority spearheading these actions.

Duterte must be ousted from his position now.

Segregated republic nations full of populism, hate, discrimination & anti political correctness are self destructive & the catalyst for WW3. — Bss De Rothschild (@BssDeRothschild) November 28, 2016

If the State Department and the CIA should decide to pursue its ousting of President Duterte, as they have done in the past to several Philippine presidents, it would not succeed now that the full spectrum of Philippine society, i.e. class A, B, C, D, E, communist cadres, and Muslim secessionist groups in the South, are all with him in the march towards real and meaningful change for all.

Conclusions

Nationwide demonstrations spearheaded by the Catholic Church have so far netted only a few brainwashed students from Catholic schools, and state universities.

Even a military coup is much harder to pull off due to the active engagement of the president as to their plight as the protector of Philippine sovereignty. Duterte is one of the few presidents, if not the only leader, who actively visits the military camps and military hospitals to let them know that a true government of the Filipino people is now in-charge of Philippine affairs.

No wonder that the Presidential Security Guard made an extra effort lately to sing a few Christmas carols to their Commander in Chief. In its entire history, this is the first time that they ever did this voluntarily to a sitting president…

Their loyalty to their Oath and the Republic at large has never been put to question in the past. We can rest assured they won’t fail the president now and in the next 6 years of his term.

It would become even more difficult for the Oust Duterte operators starting next year, when his own national budget will be in full swing and multiple infrastructure projects are being implemented.

The CIA’s and US State Department’s only option would be a lone assassin, just like that was used against the Russian ambassador a few days ago.

Filipinos may have long ropes, but when they lose it, they can do the extremes, too, and they are everywhere.

So, we can speculate with a high degree of certainty that if something will ever happen to the president during his term, a destructive effect on the close relationships between the two governments will surely develop in the aftermath of such an event.

To those people seeking his ouster, or his death, Duterte has this to say.

“Some people say that I should be very careful with the CIA, and I’d tell them, well, if it’s my time, it’s my time. But somebody has to stand up against them and say, you know, don’t fuck with me. Don’t fuck with me.” Mayor Rodrigo Duterte, President of the Republic of the Philippines

***

Source: Covert Geopolitics

