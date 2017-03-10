What’s Really Happening In North Korea

In this video investigative journalists Luke Rudkowski and James Corbett of the Corbett Report discuss the disastrous geopolitical situation with Kim Jong-un of North Korea.
We go over the positions of China, Russia, and the U.S in this latest situation. Missile defense systems are being set up in South Korea, which is causing a conflict between these world powers.
For more from James Corbett check out https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Tv
