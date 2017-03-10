10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



In this video investigative journalists Luke Rudkowski and James Corbett of the Corbett Report discuss the disastrous geopolitical situation with Kim Jong-un of North Korea.

We go over the positions of China, Russia, and the U.S in this latest situation. Missile defense systems are being set up in South Korea, which is causing a conflict between these world powers.

This article (What's Really Happening In North Korea) was originally published on We Are Change