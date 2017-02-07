Clinton Foundation Quits Haiti

26 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



NEW YORK CITY, New York, USA – The Clinton Foundation announced, Saturday, that it was cutting its programs in Haiti, spinning them into separate entities according to news reports.

By Samuel Maxime

Because the foundation’s announcement came just a day, a day and a half, at most, of a Haitian police anti-child-trafficking raid which led to the rescue of 31 girls, minors, on Sunday, it has spurred conversation among internet sleuths, leery of the Clintons and the U.S. political establishment. It is from these sources the Haiti Sentinel was made aware of the foundation’s developments not previously reported by our news agency. However, The Sentinel has no reason to believe the two events are inherently linked.

The Daily Mail reported Friday, Saturday:

Being spun into separate entities are the foundation’s initiatives in the country of Haiti, along with the Clinton Giustra Enterprise Partnership, named after a billionaire backer of the couple.

Earlier this month, the foundation announced through a WARN notice to its employees that it would be ending the Clinton Global Initiative. The Daily Mail and the foundation’s president call the CGI and programs in Haiti the two more controversial programs.

The Daily Mail writes:

The couple’s relationship with Haiti was complicated as some blamed their efforts for the island nation’s sluggish recovery after the 2010 earthquake, while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state and her husband served as a U.N. envoy. Like the broader pay-to-play attacks on the Clinton Foundation opponents accused the Hillary Clinton’s State Department with giving Clinton Foundation donors first dibs on Haitian relief projects.

The article continues:

After visiting ‘Little Haiti’ in Florida in September, Trump said, ‘And I want to tell you, they hate the Clintons, because what’s happened in Haiti with the Clinton Foundation is a disgrace.’ 2days after Foundation breaks ties-Haiti Police Rescue 31 Girls in ChildTrafficking https://t.co/ViYTqxqJZI by @haitisentinel @mighty6ft5max — Aly (@AlyG2) February 7, 2017

This article (Clinton Foundation Quits Haiti – Haiti Sentinel) was originally published on Haiti Sentinel and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

