ANOTHER Russian Diplomat is Shot Dead at His Home in Moscow Hours After Assassination of Ambassador in Ankara

A high ranking Russian diplomat has been found dead from gun shot wounds in Moscow, it was reported early today.
Petr Polshikov, 56, was found at his home in the capital city with a bullet wound to his head.
The shooting disclosed by Ren TV came soon after news broke of the assassination of Russian ambassador to Ankara, Andrey Karlov.
The circumstances of the shooting remained unclear, and it is understood police are examining all possible theories as to his death.
Two empty bullet shells were found in the flat on Balaklavsky Prospekt.
A gun was discovered under the sink in the bathroom.
Ren TV showed footage from the crime scene.
Reports said the diplomat’s wife was in the flat at the time of the shooting, and is safe.
Polshikov was reported to be a senior figure in the Latin American department of the Russian foreign ministry.
Some reports said that the diplomat had left the Foreign Ministry but it was unclear if he worked for any other branch of the Russian government.
He had served previously at the Russian embassy in Bolivia.
Source: Daily Mail