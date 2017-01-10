Blazing Meteorite Spotted in the Sky Above Russia’s Arkhangelsk (VIDEO)

21 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



A large, unusually bright falling meteorite was seen in the Onezhsky district in Russia’s northern Arkhangelsk region on Saturday, a representative of the Pulkovo Astronomical Observatory told RIA Novosti on Monday.

“It was a bolide, which is known as a very bright meteor,” the observatory’s employee said.

Local media posted on social networks a video of the falling object.

According to Russian astronomer, Valery Surdin, a falling bolide is quite a rare occurrence.

“Usually, bright bolides, namely, large stones, are sporadic, unpredictable objects. Such bright [meteorites]aren’t seen often, it’s a pretty rare occurrence,” Surdin said.

Meteorites are fragments of space objects, which fall in the atmosphere at a speed of ten kilometers per second and burn up, causing a bright flash — a “falling star.”

According to regional media, the meteor above Arkhangelsk burned up in the atmosphere at an altitude of about 50 kilometers above the earth’s surface. No damage or victims have been reported.

Source: Sputnik News

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!