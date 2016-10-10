Concerns Raised Over Massive NATO ‘War Games’ in Scotland

9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



A massive NATO training exercise is underway in Scotland, sparking safety fears from anti-war campaigners in the country.

Around 5,700 military personnel, 67 aircraft and 31 warships and submarines are taking part in the bi-annual event.

Unmanned Warrior 2016, the Royal Navy’s first major exercise using drones and robots, is participating in the wider Operation Joint Warrior event.

Speaking to Sputnik, former Scottish National Party MSP Jean Urquhart, said that she found the exercises “concerning.”

Ms. Urquhart left the SNP in 2012 after the party reversed its long held opposition to an independent Scotland joining NATO.

“I don’t believe in NATO. I think it is American and aggressive. I appreciate there has to be exercises of an airforce and navy and so on. But the number of near misses in these exercises in the north-west highlands of Scotland isn’t good. And generally I don’t believe NATO is an organization that Scotland should be part of,” Ms. Urquhart told Sputnik.

“I find the whole thing concerning. I think the phrase ‘NATO exercises’ sounds kind of reasonable. But people should know exactly what they’re doing. And most people feel that drones are particularly horrific,” she added.

The “war games” include armed forces from Canada, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Portugal and the USA.

Among the trials being carried out are a series of anti-submarine maneuvers.

Faslane naval base, on the River Clyde, is being used as the headquarters for the event. It currently houses Britain’s Trident nuclear weapons fleet.

Defense academic and military historian Dr. James Sterling, dismissed any safety fears about the operation.

“There would be dangers over safety if you didn’t hold these exercises,” he told Sputnik.

“If you did a military operation and hadn’t practised, that’s when you’re going to have accidents and problems.”

The beautiful west coast of Scotland landscape… currently tarnished by the sight of a massive NATO military exercise taking place there. pic.twitter.com/z6yRjoklov — Liam O'Hare (@Liam_O_Hare) October 10, 2016

“The only way to have safe pilots is to get them up and fly them for a month. There’s a direct correlation between aircraft accidents and lack of practice. If you don’t do these exercises your accident rates will go up. In my view, we aren’t doing enough of them,” Dr. Sterling told Sputnik.

The exercises take place twice a year, in April and October, with military sites and ranges in Stornoway and Kyle of Lochalsh among the locations being used.

They will continue until October 20.

The 9 ships in #Glasgow this weekend from are from 8 nations and form NATO Standing Maritime Group (SNMG1) #JointWarrior pic.twitter.com/GLmvZNppUN — RN in Scotland (@RNinScotland) October 6, 2016

A Royal Navy spokesman said:

“The massive military exercise happens twice a year and provides the UK, Nato allies and partners with the chance to practice the skills needed for current and future operations. Joint Task Force training, anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, mine countermeasures, intelligence-gathering, GPS jamming and electronic warfare training will all take place. Joint Warrior and its predecessors, Neptune Warrior and the Joint Maritime Course, have been run in the exercise areas off Scotland for decades, providing generations of sailors, soldiers and airmen the chance to develop their war fighting skills.”

Source: Sputnik News

