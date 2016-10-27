Five Small Earthquakes Near Bern, Switzerland and CERN, and Two in Central Italy

21 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



(Starship Earth) I find this an interesting update from Simon Parkes. It’s hard to know if these “quakes” are intentional or naturally occurring any more. One report says six quakes. Is Rothschild hiding in Grindelwald? Figures. Prime location.

Simon says… (pardon the pun)

This afternoon 5 small earthquakes hit Switzerland south of Bern. One quake was 4.2 on the Richter scale. This is extremely rare for Switzerland. This earthquake was also reasonably close to Cern. But also very close to where Jacob Rothchild is holed up. http://www.simonparkes.org/swiss-earthquakes

http://earthquaketrack.com/ch-be-grindelwald/recent

https://watchers.news/2016/10/25/earthquake-switzerland-october-2016/

The Earthquakes in Italy…

2 powerful earthquakes rattle central Italy 2 hours apart

Buildings have collapsed and the power is out in Castelsantangelo sul Nera.

http://www.earthquakepredict.com/2016/10/2-powerful-earthquakes-rattle-central.html

Things are definitely shakin’ these days.

And something else of note today from my personal perspective… for the first time, I actually heard one of those “emergency broadcasting system alert” tests on the radio. It was 12:29 p.m. Pacific Daylight time.

I had just entered a store and a couple of minutes later heard that tell-tale electronic tone, and just to be sure I was hearing what I thought I heard, I went closer to the speaker in the ceiling.

It was your typical test, saying if there had been an actual emergency, a instructions would have followed… and the regular radio programming resumed. I had to laugh because I think I was the only one in the store who heard it. Everyone else seemed oblivious. If the intention is to incite fear… it failed. We passed the zombie test. High five! ~ BP

Source: Starship Earth — The Big Picture

More from BPEarthWatch… MUST WATCH!

More from RT News…

Chilling images capture destruction as two earthquakes hit Italy (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

With two earthquakes hitting central Italy on Wednesday, social media users were quick to capture the devastation on camera.

The second Italy earthquake has been rated 6.0 by the USGS. Virtually the same spot as the foreshock, which remains a 5.5. — Sean Breslin (@Sean_Breslin) October 26, 2016

The tremors were strong enough to be felt in Rome, which is over 150 km away and residents reported their homes shaking.

“Our village does not exist anymore,” the mayor of Ussita reportedly said.

+++ "Our village does not exist anymore after latest #earthquake", Mayor of Ussita (Marche) to ANSA +++#Terremoto #Italy — Antonello Guerrera (@antoguerrera) October 26, 2016

Sounds unbelievable, but luckily so far NO ONE KILLED after the latest strong #earthquake in Italy. A few slightly injured#Terremoto — Antonello Guerrera (@antoguerrera) October 26, 2016

Some buildings reportedly collapsed in the area struck by the quakes. However, the damage is believed to be much less than in August, when a major earthquake hit Marche, Lazio and Umbria regions.

Hundreds of people were killed in the August 24 quake and several towns were razed to the ground in the worst-affected areas.

Several people were reportedly injured in Wednesday’s tremors, officials in the town of Visso said, and several older buildings – including a church – have collapsed. Some areas have lost power, and several roads remain closed.

In Castelsantangelo sul Nera, which has around 300 residents, the town’s mayor Mauro Falucci confirmed that there was no electricity.

https://twitter.com/romatheclub/status/791352862056022017

Although the US Geological Survey initially stated that both earthquakes reached a magnitude of 5.6 followed by 6.4, the estimates were later lowered.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has halted all engagements and is said to be following developments, according to Reuters.

Facebook has also reportedly switched its Safety Check on to allow users to inform others that they are not in danger.

#BREAKING: No injuries or fatalities reported in the #Italy Earthquake earthquakes; Damage reported pic.twitter.com/Qx1Dz1mQPd — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) October 26, 2016

Source: RT News

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!