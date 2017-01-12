A High-Ranking Freemason Just Got Caught Hacking The Vatican & ECB

25 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Lance Schuttler

The hacking and leaking phenomenon happening in the world right now just got a whole lot more interesting. This time, it involves an Italian Masonic lodge, the Vatican, the European Central Bank (ECB) and a nuclear engineer.

According to Bloomberg, court documents showed that over 18,000 email accounts were being tracked and spied on, which included the spying on of state agencies, political figures and business people, which lasted for years up until now.

Among the political figures whose emails were hacked included former Italian prime ministers Mario Monti and Matteo Renzi, along with several cardinals within The Vatican. The list also included bankers like Mario Draghi, who is the head of the European Central Bank, and other politicians, law firms and ministries.

The two charged with stealing state secrets and illegal hacking were nuclear engineer Giulio Occhionero and his sister Francesca Maria Occhionero. According to police, both were well known in Roman financial circles.

Where this story gets extremely interesting is when we find out from the police report that Giulio is a well known and high-ranking freemason within an Italian masonic lodge, “which in Italy are shrouded in secrecy, and among those he monitored was the grand master of the country’s biggest lodge.”

Interestingly, Occhionero in Italian means “black eye” and the malware that the two hackers used was called “Eye Pyramid.” Hmmmm.

The court document also said that the stolen data was stored in servers in Prior Lake, Minnesota and Salt Lake City, Utah (both in the United States). The FBI has seized the servers and said they will ship them to Italy for further investigation.

A Massive Story Still Unfolding

Let’s step back a moment and look at the bigger picture here. First, looking closer at what the report said, “which in Italy are shrouded in secrecy, and among those he monitored was the grand master of the country’s biggest lodge.”

As we know, the Vatican is in Italy. Logically then, the biggest lodge in Italy is certainly affiliated with the Vatican. So perhaps the Grand Master that Occhionera and his sister were hacking included a very high ranking Vatican official. Of course, this would make sense as it is pointed out in the report that Vatican cardinals were among those that were also being hacked. A strong possibility is that the lodge referred to in the report is the P2 Masonic Lodge.

Additionally, this story is likely far deeper than what we are being told currently. If a high-ranking mason is spying on the Grand Master of the biggest Italian lodge, Vatican cardinals, former prime ministers, the current head of the ECB and other bankers and business people, it is highly likely he is doing this not just with his sister: He is likely working on behalf of a group of other people or organizations. What we are seeing is likely that he and his sister are being put forth as the scapegoats in this deep and complex story.

It is likely that one of two scenarios is playing out, in a broad and general sense. That is, the elite are having a public display of in-fighting taking place between different factions of their larger group. Essentially, “bad guys” are turning on each other.

The other general scenario that could be playing out is that the scapegoats are “good guys” hacking and spying on the banking and political elite, but got caught.

Of course, there are an infinite number of possibilities as to what the real story is, but these two scenarios above describe, in a broad sense, what could be taking place. It could also be a combination of the two scenarios.

A last interesting thing to note is that the FBI has seized the servers and said they will ship them to Italian police for more investigation. Might all of that information stored on there be copied and sent to other interested parties? How many other people or organizations now, or will, have copies or access to this hacked data? Is the FBI playing some sort of role in this whole situation, either in a positive or negative way?

Clearly, there are many more questions than answers, but this story is likely something that is extremely huge just beneath the surface of what we’re being told. Keep your eye out for more events or information related to this story to come out in the days and weeks ahead.

As we noted in an article last week, perhaps there is indeed something major in play right now. That there is a movement taking place to expose the elite and the manipulations and lies they’ve told the world for a very long time. Wikileaks said that 2017 was going to be an even more exciting year than 2016 and that some sort of showdown is to take place. Maybe this latest hacking story relates in some strange way. There is a lot to be excited about right now.

Source: The Mind Unleashed

