Iceland Rejects McDonald’s, Displays Frankenfood On Livestream

7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The Bus Hostel in Reykjavik displays old McDonald’s burger on livestream, commemorating the days before McDonald’s was pushed out of Iceland.

By Amelia Kinney

Back in 2009, Iceland joined a growing list of countries to reject McDonald’s. On their last day of business, October 30, 2009, Hjortur Smarason purchased a meal as a souvenir, in order to have a “piece of history.” He kept the burger and fries in their original bag, stored on a shelf in his garage. When he finally peeked at the meal three years later, he was surprised to see it had remained exactly the same and had not decomposed or degraded at all.

Now, almost a decade later, the same meal is still perfectly intact and has found a new home at the Bus Hostel in the capital city of Reykjavik. The Bus Hostel website has a live webcam feed of the internationally famous burger, with a timer of how long the burger has been around. The hostel also has accumulated a photo gallery of the burger and fries in various circumstances and locations across the country.

The concept of “Frankenfood”, or food that seems impervious to decomposition, raises serious questions about what, exactly, some companies are passing off as food. The situation of the overly processed McDonald’s burger has been attributed by IFL Science to lack of moisture: “The key appeared to be moisture levels. The burgers had each lost a quarter of their weight within the first week, indicating that they had dried out. Without moisture, the mold can’t grow.”

Among the concerns about Mcdonald’s food, their mass-production of beef stands out. It is estimated that 75 McDonald’s burgers are sold every second, or 6,480,000 daily worldwide. This accounts for roughly 70,000 cows slaughtered every day for McDonald’s production. It’s not secret that these cows are given a range of growth hormones and antibiotics. The ubiquitous franchise received the low grade of C for their ineffective antibiotic policies, by the Center for Food Safety.

McDonald’s meat comes from confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs), where nearly 25 million pounds of antibiotics are administered to livestock annually in the United States. Mercola explains, “These antibiotics, along with antibiotic-resistant bacteria, are transferred to you every time you eat CAFO meat – and sometimes even through the animal manure used as crop fertilizer. Two million Americans become infected with antibiotic-resistant bacteria every year, causing at least 23,000 deaths.”

McDonald’s has run numerous campaigns over the years to dispel questions about the quality of the food they are serving and improve their image. Still, North Korea, Macedonia, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Yemen, Bermuda, Montenegro and Kazakhstan have all rejected Mcdonald’s. Bolivia is one of the latest to join the list: “They are not interested in the health of human beings, only in their earnings and corporate profits,” said Bolivian President Evo Morales.

This article (Iceland Rejects McDonald’s, Displays Frankenfood On Livestream) was originally published on True Activist and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.