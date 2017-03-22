Key witness in Preet Bharara’s Russian probe just fell from fourth floor of building

14 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Tom Cahill

A critical witness in a Russian mob-operated money laundering scheme may have just been forcibly thrown from a fourth floor window.

Nikolai Gorokhov, who is the attorney representing the family of anti-Putin lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, is still alive but in intensive care with severe head injuries, according to the Daily Beast. The Beast also reports that Gorokhov was a witness in recently fired U.S. attorney Preet Bharara’s investigation of a Russian money laundering ring operating out of New York City. BBC reporter Daniel Sandford tweeted that Gorokhov was due in court this week to testify before a grand jury on what he knew, citing British financier Bill Browder of Hermitage Capital:

Lawyer for Sergei Magnitsky's family Nikolai Gorokhov has been "thrown from the 4th floor of his apartment building" in Moscow. — Daniel Sandford (@BBCDanielS) March 21, 2017

According to Bill Browder Nikolai Gorokhov was due at the Moscow City Appeals Court tomorrow to argue on behalf of Sergei Magnitsky’s mother — Daniel Sandford (@BBCDanielS) March 21, 2017

Bizarrely, the Kremlin appears to be floating a narrative that Gorokhov was helping winch up a bathtub with four other workers (who were uninjured) when he fell, rather than being forcibly thrown out of the window. Some of Sandford’s followers were skeptical of the narrative, wondering what a lawyer was doing helping to move a bathtub.

Another version of the story of Gorokhov's fall from the 4th floor is that he was helping workers winch up a bath. None of them was hurt. — Daniel Sandford (@BBCDanielS) March 21, 2017

@BBCDanielS …. and Scott Peterson was teaching his wife to swim. — Mike Bailey (@mbailey034) March 21, 2017

@BBCDanielS Why… why was a lawyer helping winch up a bath? — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) March 21, 2017

In his own investigation, Magnitsky learned that officials working within Russia’s Interior Ministry and its tax bureau were members of the Klyuev Group. In a 2012 letter to President Obama, Senator John McCain (R-Arizona) described the group as a “dangerous transnational criminal organization” which is allegedly involved in “numerous international crimes.” Sen. McCain equated the Klyuev Group with the Sinaloa drug cartel, which is one of Mexico’s most ruthless organized drug smuggling and trafficking organizations. Magnitsky was later tortured and killed in jail in 2009, presumably due to his knowledge of the group’s members and activities surrounding tax fraud.

Preet Bharara was counting on the testimony of Gorokhov in order to bust the Klyuev Group. However, President Trump suddenly removed him from his post after he refused Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ order to resign. In addition to the alleged attempt on Gorokhov’s life, Axios noted that seven other prominent Russian officials critical of Vladimir Putin’s regime have all mysteriously died since November of 2016.

Tom Cahill is a writer for the Resistance Report based in the Pacific Northwest. He specializes in coverage of political, economic, and environmental news.

This article (Key witness in Preet Bharara's Russian probe just fell from fourth floor of building) was originally published on Resistance Report

More from The Telegraph…

Sergei Magnitsky lawyer ‘serious but not critical’ after fall from window

By

A lawyer representing the family of a whistle blower who died in a Russian prison after uncovering a multi-million-pound fraud was in hospital on Wednesday after falling from a high window.

Nikolai Gorokhov, who represents Sergei Magnitsky’s family, suffered severe head injuries after falling from his fourth story home near Moscow a day before he was due to present new evidence in the case.

Neighbours said Mr Gorokhov fell while trying to lift furniture into his apartment with some workmen, but the former employer of Magnitsky said the fall was “suspicious.”

“They were lifting a Jacuzzi through the window,” according to Anastasia Berezina, 22, a neighbor who called an ambulance for Gorokhov, told the AP.

Ms Berezina said that the equipment Mr Gorokhov and other workers were using was “ramshackle.”

Russian media published photographs from the scene that show a damaged bathtub in the street next to some wooden scaffolding.

Bill Browder, the head of Hermitage Capital, the company that Magnitsky was representing when he was jailed, said Mr Gorokhov had been “pushed” but did not elaborate on the claim.

In a statement, he said the account of the incident reported by Russian state owned media contradicted witness accounts.

He added that Mr Gorokhov was conscious and in a “serious but not crtitical” condition” on Wednesday evening.

“Our thoughts and prayers are now with Nikolai and his family at this difficult time,” said Mr Browder, who now lobbies Western governments to pass laws punishing Russian officials suspected of involvement in Magnitsky’s death and similar crimes.

Sergei Magnitsky died in a Moscow prison at the age of 37 after accusing officials of stealing $230 million via tax rebates. He was later charged with perpetrating the crime himself.

Russia’s presidential council on human rights said Magnitsky was beaten and denied medical treatment while in jail.

Mr Gorokhov was due to represent Magnitsky’s mother at a Moscow court hearing on Wednesday and is a witness in a U.S. money laundering case, according to Mr Browder.

He was to argue that new evidence showed collusion between a lawyer for an organized crime group and an Interior Ministry official who Mr Browder says helped cover up the fraud Magnitsky uncovered.

This article (Sergei Magnitsky lawyer 'serious but not critical' after fall from window) was originally published on The Telegraph

