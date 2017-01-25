London in Trouble for Hush-up of Trident Test Gone Wrong

A scandal is brewing in London following the publication of a story in the Sunday Times revealing that the British government covered up a Trident II D5 missile test gone awry in June, just weeks before a crucial parliamentary vote on the future of the weapons system.
In its report, the newspaper indicated that the unarmed, nuclear-capable Trident missile “experienced an alarming failure” following a test launch from a British submarine off the coast of Florida. Instead of heading across the Atlantic as planned, the weapon veered and headed dangerously toward the US mainland before splashing down in the water.
A senior naval source anonymously told the Times that “there was severe panic that this test launch was not successful,” adding that “senior figures in military and government were keen that the information was not made public.”
The revelations made by the newspaper prompted questions for Prime Minister Theresa May about why she did not tell the House of Commons of the failed test ahead of a scheduled vote on whether or not to spend 40 billion pounds ($49.5 billion US) to renew the submarine-based strategic nuclear weapons system. All that was said by the Defense Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office following the test was that the HMS Vengeance and its crew had been “successfully tested and certified.”
This was the first test firing of a Trident in four years, and took place shortly before May became Prime Minister in June after the surprise success of the UK’s referendum to leave the European Union caused David Cameron to resign.
The Times explained that Trident missiles have been fired only five times since the early 2000s, because they cost 17 million pounds ($21 million) apiece to test fire. The missiles are produced by US defense firm Lockheed Martin.
On Sunday, May declined to answer repeated direct questions by the BBC about whether she knew about the incident before she made a speech persuading parliament to purchase four new submarines for the Trident program. Some opposition Labour lawmakers and members of the Scottish National Party had voted against the new spending in June; they are now calling for a public discussion of the missile malfunction. Defense Secretary Michael Fallon is expected to be called to the House to report on the incident.
Labour MP Kevan Jones told the Times that “the UK’s independent nuclear deterrent is a vital cornerstone for the nation’s defense,” and “if there are problems, they should not have been covered up in this ham-fisted way.”
Speaking to Zvezda, a Russian media network run by the Ministry of Defense, Russian military analyst Igor Korotchenko said that the failed test was “a serious incident,” and leads to questions about whether it was purely a technical issue, or if user error was also a factor.
In any case, Korotchenko suggested that it was obvious why the British Defense Ministry failed to publish any details of the incident when it occurred. “For the image of the UK, a member of the nuclear club, the publication of this information was obviously not considered necessary,” he noted. And if not for the Times piece, it would have remained classified, he added.
For his part, Ivan Konovalov, a military expert and the director of the Center for the Study of Strategic Trends, told the radio station Moscow Calling that the Pentagon and the Russian Defense Ministry most certainly knew about the failed launch.
“These launches are monitored around the world, and they do not occur so often because few countries have missile carrying submarine fleets. I think that the Russian Defense Ministry had the information on this launch. And not just them, since the Americans also watch over their allies,” Konovalov said.
Now, the analyst said, the UK’s Defense Ministry will be forced to issue a statement regarding its own version of the incident. “The Trident is a tried and tested missile. Its deviation from course or the failure of testing reflects poorly on the manufacturer, because when a combat system that’s been tested many times behaves like this, it’s a signal that there needs to be an investigation into what really happened.”
Source: Sputnik News
Continues…
Downing Street covered up serious Trident nuclear missile malfunction weeks before crucial Commons vote
Downing Street has been accused of covering up a Trident missile malfunction weeks before a crucial Commons vote on the future of the submarine-based missile system.
The Sunday Times reports that a Trident II D5 missile test ended in failure after it was launched from the British submarine HMS Vengeance off the coast of Florida in June last year.
The newspaper reports that the cause of the failure remains top secret, but quotes a senior naval source saying the missile, which was unarmed for the test, suffered an in-flight malfunction after launch.
It was reportedly intended to be fired 5,600 miles to a sea target off the west coast of Africa but may have veered off towards America instead.
The source told the newspaper: “There was a major panic at the highest level of government and the military after the first test of our nuclear deterrent in four years ended in disastrous failure.
“Ultimately Downing Street decided to cover up the failed test. If the information was made public, they knew how damaging it would be to the credibility of our nuclear deterrent.
“The upcoming Trident vote made it all the more sensitive.”
In July, MPs voted by 472 to 117 to back the renewal of Britain’s Trident nuclear deterrence. The overwhelming vote supported the Government’s plans to spend up to £40 billion on four new Successor-class submarines.
Labour former defence minister Kevan Jones has demanded an inquiry into the failed test.
“The UK’s independent nuclear deterrent is a vital cornerstone for the nation’s defence,” he told the newspaper.
“If there are problems, they should not have been covered up in this ham-fisted way. Ministers should come clean if there are problems and there should be an urgent inquiry into what happened.”
A Government spokesman said: “The capability and effectiveness of the Trident missile, should we ever need to employ it, is unquestionable.
“In June the Royal Navy conducted a routine unarmed Trident missile test launch from HMS Vengeance, as part of an operation which is designed to certify the submarine and its crew.
“Vengeance and her crew were successfully tested and certified, allowing Vengeance to return into service. We have absolute confidence in our independent nuclear deterrent.
“We do not provide further details on submarine operations for obvious national security reasons.”
Source: The Independent via Hang the Bankers
Continues…
Obama Administration Behind UK Gov’t Decision to Conceal Trident Test Failure
Former US President Barack Obama administration asked the UK government not to reveal the information about the failed Trident missile test in June 2016, media reported Tuesday, citing a British military source.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, the Sunday Times newspaper reported that in June 2016, one of the Trident missiles went in a wrong direction toward the United States during a test few weeks before the UK parliament voted in favor of a long-debated modernization of Trident system, which was criticized over its cost.
“It was the Obama administration that asked the Cameron administration not to comment on this. The US administration may have been worried that there could be similar problems on other missiles. The British submarine successfully carried and launched the missile; the bit that went wrong was the US proprietary technology,” the source was quoted as saying by The Times newspaper.
During an interview with BBC broadcaster on the same day, UK Prime Minister Theresa May refused to say whether she was aware of the misfire, though on Monday, a Downing Street spokesperson told the Mirror newspaper that May had been informed about the incident after assuming the office and before the July 19 House of Commons vote to approve the renewal of the nuclear weapons system.
The UK opposition criticized the government’s decision to hide the information about the test failure, since it could have had an effect on the voting procedure concerning the Trident modernization. The opposition asked May and Defense Secretary Michael Fallon to provide full explanation on the matter.
Fallon assured the parliament on Monday, that the capability and the effectiveness of the United Kingdom’s independent nuclear deterrent was not in doubt.
Trident is a nuclear missile system used by the UK submarines since the 1990s. The system has been criticized over its cost. The total estimated cost is 167 billion pounds ($244 billion) over the 32-year lifespan of the system, between 2028 and 2060, according to the International Monetary Fund. Conservative supporters of the Trident renewal point out that over 30,000 jobs are dependent on the Trident fleet.
Source: Sputnik News
Continues…
US asked UK to keep failed nuke Trident test secret – report
The US government allegedly asked Britain to keep its failed Trident missile test in June 2016 a secret, the Sunday Times claims. The missile, fired from a nuclear submarine off Florida, malfunctioned and veered towards mainland US during a routine test.
“It was the [then-President Barack] Obama administration that asked the [then-UK Prime Minister David] Cameron administration not to comment on this,” a source told the paper.
According to the source, the US administration “may have been worried that there could be similar problems on other missiles.”
“The British submarine successfully carried and launched the missile; the bit that went wrong was the US proprietary technology,” it added.
Responding to questions from Labour and Scottish National Party (SNP) MPs in the House of Commons on Monday, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon repeatedly cited national security concerns to justify his strenuous denials.
While the UK maintains it has operational control of Trident aboard its four nuclear submarines, the missiles are owned by the US and are largely reliant on the Americans for technical support.
The US is likely to have been highly resistant to the idea of sharing news of the defect because Britain’s D5 missiles are leased from the same stockpile used by the US military.
The emergency debate on Monday, called by former Labour defense minister Kevan Jones, saw the SNP and some Labour figures launch an offensive over the misfire and apparent cover-up.
In a bizarre twist, MPs pointed out during the debate that while Fallon was refusing to disclose details of the misfire, US officials were openly briefing the American media about the incident.
While the SNP wants nukes removed from Scotland, Labour is split on the issue, with the upper echelons of the party leadership generally opposed to nuclear weapons, while many in the parliamentary party support renewing them.
Both Fallon and Prime Minister Theresa May have issued strenuous denials over the incident. Some attempts have also been made to push blame onto May’s predecessor, David Cameron.
Much of the antagonism centers on how much May knew about the incident before a vital vote on Trident renewal only weeks after the misfire. She confirmed on Monday night that she did know about the incident but failed to disclose the information.
Source: RT News
Continues…
Cameron Certainly Knew of Failed June 2016 Trident Missile Test – Official
It is impossible that former UK Prime Minister David Cameron was unaware of the malfunction of the launch of Trident II D5 missile near the coast of Florida in June 2016, which was revealed by the media, as such things are always reported to the high officials, former UK First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, Alan West, said Tuesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He stressed that a preliminary report was usually handed to the prime minister the next day after the launch, while a detailed report was presented few days later.
“I find it inconceivable that the prime minister did not know that there had been a firing and it had not quite gone correctly in terms of that missile,” West said during an oral evidence session at the House of Commons Defense Committee.
According to West, it is also impossible that Cameron did not share the received information on the issue with the head of communications at the Downing street.
On Sunday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, during her appearance on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show, refused to say whether she was aware of the misfire which occurred weeks before a House of Commons vote on the future of Trident.
The House of Commons voted to approve the renewal of the nuclear weapons system on July 19, 2016.
Trident is a nuclear missile system used by the UK submarines since the 1990s. The system has been criticized over its cost. The total estimated cost is 167 billion pounds ($244 billion) over the 32-year lifespan of the system, between 2028 and 2060, according to the International Monetary Fund. Conservative supporters of the Trident renewal point out that over 30,000 jobs are dependent on the Trident fleet.
Source: Sputnik News
Continues…
Trident whistleblower tells RT he ‘witnessed 4 unreported missile test failures’
Royal Navy whistleblower William McNeilly leaked details about a number of serious test fire issues aboard Britain’s Trident nuclear submarine fleet a whole year before the June 2016 misfire that sent a missile careening towards the US.
McNeilly published a dossier highlighting a range of safety and security failures aboard Trident submarines in May 2015 – more than a year before the latest mishap.
The Royal Navy submariner was detained and quietly discharged in June of that year. Senior officers even sought to discredit McNeilly’s claims by portraying him as an ill-informed junior sailor.
Speaking exclusively to RT on Tuesday, McNeilly said he now feels vindicated.
“I warned about this exact event over a year before it happened. I was in the MCC / Missile Control Center during the end of patrol tests in early 2015 and I witnessed with my own eyes the Trident system fail its simulated missile launch tests.”
McNeilly claims to have seen Trident “fail 3 out of 3 WP 186 Missile Compensating Tests” first-hand. He also says a “Battle Readiness Test (BRT) was not even attempted due to seawater in the hydraulic system.”
The whistleblower’s comments come a day after the British government faced questions over a misfire incident that occurred in June of 2016, just weeks before a crucial Parliamentary vote on Trident’s renewal. The US government apparently requested that news of the defective missile be kept secret to prevent mutual embarrassment.
Citing his extensive technical training as a submarine weapons engineer, McNeilly said it was his job “to learn about missile tests, conduct missile tests, pass tests on missile tests, be in the Missile Control Center during missile tests…”
“I had missile tests signed off in my task book. They wouldn’t have been signed off in my task book if I didn’t know anything about them, and clearly I was proven to be right.
“The government attempted to cover up the failed missile test and they covered up all the other information in my Trident report.”
Trident dossier
In his 18-page dossier, released to WikiLeaks in May of 2015, McNeilly offered anecdotal evidence of potentially catastrophic failures that took place during a series of end-of-patrol “shakedown” tests, designed to see whether the weapons system “could have performed a successful launch.”
It was during one such end-of-patrol test that the June 2016 misfire took place.
According to McNeilly, the routine tests are vital to determining “if we really were providing the UK’s strategic nuclear deterrent.”
The test McNeilly witnessed was “carried out 3 times and it failed, 3 times.”
“Basically the test showed that the missile compensation system wouldn’t have compensated for the changes in weight of the submarine during missile launches. Which means the missiles would’ve been launched on an unstable platform, if they decided to launch.”
Other readiness exercises carried out at the end of the patrol also went wrong, claims McNeilly.
“Another test was the Battle Readiness Test (BRT), which proves that the muzzle hatches could’ve opened whilst on patrol,” said McNeilly, explaining that “the BRT was cancelled due to the main hydraulic system containing mostly seawater instead of actual hydraulic oil.”
McNeilly has accused the British government of “endangering the public and spending billions upon billions of taxpayers’ money for a system so broken it can’t even do the tests that prove it works.”
Source: RT News