All Normal US-Russian Channels of Cooperation ‘Frozen’ – Ambassador

All normal channels of collaboration between the United States and Russia have been cut off across a wide range of critical issues, Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak said on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Kislyak added that the United States and Russia once had a bilateral commission of 21 working groups focused on science, technology, military, nuclear and other issues, which no longer exists. “All the normal channels of cooperation between states [US and Russia] are frozen,” Kislyak stated.

