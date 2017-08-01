Partial lunar eclipse will be visible from Cyprus on August 7

By Annette Chrysostomou

The only partial lunar eclipse in 2017 will take place on August 7 and it will be visible from Cyprus.

The beginning of the eclipse will not be visible because the moon will be below the horizon but it will start to be visible at 8.25pm when the moon rises, will peak at 9.20pm and will be over by 10.20pm.

The House of Science, with the help of the Limassol municipality, is organising an event at the Limassol Molos promenade to mark the phenomenon.

During the event attendees will be able to observe the eclipse through telescopes and binoculars, watch it live on a big screen, get informed, take part in an astrophotography workshop emphasising the moon and listen to relaxing music.

The free event will kick off at 8pm on the pier opposite the Blue Café.

Amateur astronomers and photographers can bring their own equipment to observe and photograph the lunar eclipse which will be visible in much of Europe, Asia, Africa, the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans, the East of South America and Antarctica.

A partial lunar eclipse occurs when the earth moves between the sun and moon but the three celestial bodies do not form a perfectly straight line in space. For it to occur, there must be a full moon.

Only very little of the next full solar eclipse on January 18, 2018 will be visible from Cyprus. The next full eclipse which can be seen in much of Europe will be on July 27, 2018.

More information on the House of Science is available on Facebook https://goo.gl/nKUtLz. The Facebook page for the event is https://goo.gl/XoFS1c.

