Police Confirm 4 Killed Including One Officer and Alleged Attacker Outside UK Parliament 

By RT UK

A knife attacker has been shot after a car mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and charged the gates of parliament, in what police are treating as a terrorist incident. Four people are dead.

What we know

Police are treating the incident as terrorism

Four people are dead, including a police officer and the alleged attacker

Several others have “catastrophic” injuries after a car reportedly mounted the pavement on Westminster Bridge and “tried to mow people down”

A woman was treated after “falling” from bridge into the River Thames

A police officer is dead after being stabbed inside Parliament grounds

The alleged assailant is dead after being shot by armed police

At least 20 people have been injured

Police believe there was only one attacker

Downing Street says May will chair a COBRA emergency meeting tonight after the attack on UK parliament

Four people have died, including one woman, the alleged attacker and a police officer.

Many others have obtained “catastrophic” injuries in the incident on Westminster Bridge, St Thomas’ Hospital junior doctor Colleen Anderson told reporters.

“I confirmed one fatality. A woman. She was under the wheel of a bus. She died, confirmed her death at the scene.”

“There were people across the bridge. There were some with minor injuries, some catastrophic. Some had injuries they could walk away from or who have life-changing injuries.

“There were maybe a dozen (injured).”

Mark Rowley, assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, said the police are “satisfied at this stage it looks like there was only one attacker.”

BREAKING: This is the man @PA is reporting is the attacker https://t.co/Rglrp4c7ee pic.twitter.com/JFMJEZDFPW — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) March 22, 2017

Shaky video of commotion after Parliament shooting. pic.twitter.com/ofGZwcMgaA — Patrick Daly (@thepatrickdaly) March 22, 2017

Close up image of knife used by terrorist in #London attack. pic.twitter.com/Cllt5TwKv0 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 22, 2017

London Ambulance Service says it has treated at least 10 patients on Westminster Bridge.

An eyewitness has told Sky News he saw a body “face down” in the Thames. Witnesses said people either jumped or were knocked over the side of the bridge as the car mounted the pavement and struck a number of pedestrians.

A spokesman for the Port of London Authority, which looks after safety on the river, said a female member of the public had been recovered from the water near Westminster bridge after she “fell” or “jumped” in.

“A female member of the public was recovered alive from the water, but with serious injuries. She has been brought ashore and is undergoing urgent medical treatment. The working assumption is that she fell or jumped from the bridge.”

My statement on the incident near Parliament Square this afternoon. Please visit https://t.co/NzFxlDdZ9N for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/T4s43cGzub — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) March 22, 2017

Shocking videos and photographs show people lying on the bridge, bleeding heavily, with members of the public rushing to their aid. There is no official estimate of the number injured in the incident.

An eyewitness, Richard Tice, described what he saw to RT.

“I came out of Westminster Tube at about 2:45pm when police were locking down the tube, ushering people out away from Parliament. I was ushered onto Westminster Bridge, and then I looked across the bridge, onto the west pavement,” he recalled.

“For the whole length of the bridge, from south to north, there were people lying on the ground and I was then told that a car had driven from the south end all the way up the pavement to the north end of the bridge. I counted at least eight people clearly injured on the ground.”

Incident in #Westminster: We are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

Another witness described seeing a middle-aged man carrying a knife running towards the Palace of Westminster.

Jayne Wilkinson told Sky News: “We were taking photos of Big Ben and we saw all the people running towards us, and then there was an Asian guy in about his 40s carrying a knife about seven or eight inches long.

“And then there were three shots fired, and then we crossed the road and looked over. The man was on the floor with blood.

“He had a lightweight jacket on, dark trousers and a shirt.

“He was running through those gates, towards parliament, and the police were chasing him.”

Impossible to be sure from here, but judging by the lack of resuscitation efforts it doesn't look good for either police officer or attacker — Jason Groves (@JasonGroves1) March 22, 2017

Foreign office minister Tobias Ellwood looking like he's sporting fresh blood #London pic.twitter.com/pEX4Zlsjnr — Hugh Dickinson (@Hugh_Dickinson) March 22, 2017

According to Doug Weeks, terrorism expert at London Metropolitan University, the attack, while softened by the high security presence in the area, could have been far bloodier.

“Well certainly within the Parliament compound itself, that is by far one of the most secure areas within London. There are numerous police officers and other security personnel that work in that area as well as around that area, thus it’s not surprising that the police have a very rapid response to this incident,” Weeks told RT.

“Given the location and the number of people at Westminster bridge at any particular time – that is a very crowded place – and reports so far are saying that there is likely five or six people that are injured. And although I’m not saying by any measure that this incident is a minor incident, but given the number of people that frequent that location, I would also have to say this could have been significantly worse,” he said.

Ariel view of Parliament scenes of the apparent security breach and shooting incident pic.twitter.com/8kjhB2RMxy — Ed Fraser (@frasereC4) March 22, 2017

Number 10 says prime minister Theresa May is safe. The spokesman declined to say where May was when the attack took place.

It is understood, however, she was rushed to a car 40 yards from the gates outside parliament where the shots were fired minutes after the attack. She was ushered by at least eight armed undercover police, some with their firearms drawn.

The leader of the House of Commons David Lidington says an alleged assailant was shot by armed police “inside the parliament perimeter.”

“Colleagues will have appreciated that events have been moving rapidly and I want to emphasise that the knowledge that I have which is definite is so far very limited,” Lidington told MPs.

“What I am able to say to the House is that there has been a serious incident within the estate. It seems that a police officer has been stabbed; that the alleged assailant was shot by armed police. An air ambulance is attending the scene to remove the casualties. There are also reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity.”

Terror attack outside U.K. Parliament. 2 men down on road. Man with knife/machete got into Parliament and stabbed policeman. He's been shot pic.twitter.com/aYNktTiF4d — James West (@westicles69) March 22, 2017

A car on Westminster Bridge has just mowed down at least 5 people. pic.twitter.com/tdCR9I0NgJ — Radosław Sikorski (@sikorskiradek) March 22, 2017

Parliament and the surrounding area is in lockdown. Staff inside parliament have been told to stay inside their offices.

VIDEO: Moment UK Parliament suspended following reports of gunfire incident outside. https://t.co/cph7eYKPT7 pic.twitter.com/5qI1frfiPF — RT UK (@RTUKnews) March 22, 2017

My statement on the ongoing incident in Westminster. Our thoughts are with the victims, their friends and families pic.twitter.com/Fo5WNXHWPI — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) March 22, 2017

The London Eye has stopped and is currently holding all its “guests” within the attraction.

An air ambulance landed in Parliament Square shortly after the incident.

London Ambulance Service deputy director of operations Pauline Cranmer said it has “declared a major incident and our priority is to assess patients and ensure that they are treated and taken to hospital as soon as possible.”

Air ambulance landing in Parliament square pic.twitter.com/qmAUpyuNkN — Alistair Bunkall (@AliBunkallSKY) March 22, 2017

Transport for London says Westminster Underground station has been shut at the police’s request.

The US State Department says it is closely following the “concerning situation” in the UK.

“The Department of Homeland Security stands in solidarity alongside our friends in the United Kingdom in condemning the terrible attack at Parliament today. With our partners in federal law enforcement, we are in close contact with our British counterparts to monitor the tragic events and to support the ongoing investigation,” it said in a statement.

.@POTUS has been briefed on the situation in the U.K. Continuing to monitor and update — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 22, 2017

The Muslim Council of Britain has issued a statement on the attack, which has not yet been claimed by any group.

Muslim Council of Britain statement on attack in Westminster https://t.co/4isOfWxnQa pic.twitter.com/ucFkySiTwI — MCB (@MuslimCouncil) March 22, 2017

It has been one year today since the terror attack in Brussels.

