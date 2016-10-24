Putin warns Americans: You’re being distracted! [Video]

20 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Of all the internal problems the Presidential candidates could solve – Clinton harps on about “Russian aggression” and mainstream media goes into Russophobic overdrive.

Translated by Inessa Sinchougova

Putin Warns Americans: You’re Being Distracted!

The West can “get stuffed” — Putin

Vladimir Putin takes journalists’ questions at the BRICS Summit, 2016. After schooling the audience on the fallacies of US foreign policy over the past 20 years, a journalist attempts to tell Putin that counter-sanctions to the West are a bad idea. The answer was a little less diplomatic than what we’re used to!

Source: Fort Russ

