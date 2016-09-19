Russia Calls For “Emergency” UN Security Council Meeting Regarding US Bombing Of Syrian Military

28 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Brandon Turbeville

After the United States launched an attack against Syrian forces in Deir al-Zour early on Saturday morning, Russia is now calling for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council and an immediate explanation from the United States.

The Americans claim that the bombing was merely a mistake; however, it is hard to make that claim when the two sides were in battle with one another at the time of the airstrikes. In addition, the United States did not inform the Russians of the attack plan and thus Russia was not able to inform the U.S. that the Syrian forces were in that location. As a result, many may legitimately wonder whether or not the U.S. did not contact the Russians in order to maintain plausible deniability.

“If previously we had suspicions that Al-Nusra Front is protected this way, now, after today’s airstrikes on the Syrian army we come to a really terrifying conclusion for the entire world: The White House is defending IS [Islamic State, formerly ISIS/ISIL],” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova in an interview with Rossiya 24.

“We demand a full and detailed explanation from Washington. That explanation must be given at the UN Security Council,” Zakharova added.

“[US coalition] strikes have cleared the way for ISIS fighters to take over Deir ez-Zor city now,” said Syrian Minister of Defense Fahd Jassem al-Freij. “It is only because of Russian Air Force support [that]the offensive of the terrorist group was stopped. We request that the air support for the Syrian armed forces be continued by the Russian air force in order to destroy the terrorists.”

The Russian military confirmed that it did indeed engage in airstrikes against ISIS forces immediately after learning about the U.S. “mistake.”

We are now witnessing a situation in which the world is teetering on the edge of a tragic confrontation between two nuclear powers. Within the span of one hour, the United States and Russia have bombed the same area and opposing forces.

We call on the United States to end its foolish and immoral proxy war on Syria and to immediately cease bombing and military efforts against the Syrian government before it is too late for all of us.

Brandon Turbeville – article archive here – is the author of seven books, Codex Alimentarius — The End of Health Freedom, 7 Real Conspiracies, Five Sense Solutions and Dispatches From a Dissident, volume 1 and volume 2, The Road to Damascus: The Anglo-American Assault on Syria, and The Difference it Makes: 36 Reasons Why Hillary Clinton Should Never Be President. Turbeville has published over 850 articles on a wide variety of subjects including health, economics, government corruption, and civil liberties. Brandon Turbeville’s radio show Truth on The Tracks can be found every Monday night 9 pm EST at UCYTV. His website is BrandonTurbeville.com He is available for radio and TV interviews. Please contact activistpost (at) gmail.com.

Source: Activist Post