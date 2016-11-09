Trump’s Victory Shows US People Tired of Wars – Serbian President

22 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Victory of US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shows that US citizens got tired of wars and military conflicts, Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic told Sputnik on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, Trump won the US presidential elections despite most of the analysts and opinion polls predicting his defeat to Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton.

“US citizens got tired of conflicts with other states and participation in wars abroad. During the elections, people showed that they did not support these wars,” he said.

The president added that Trump may change the policy toward Russian and Kosovo.

“If the pre-election rhetoric was not just rhetoric we can expect US-Russian cooperation and better understanding of Serbian position on non-recognition of independence of the so-called Kosovo and refusal to join anti-Russian sanctions,” Nikolic said.

He also said that he would ask the Serbian government to assess possible impact of Trump’s victory on the country’s economy, investment and external debt.

“We must make additional efforts to establish even more friendly relations with the United States,” Nikolic added.

Source: Sputnik News

