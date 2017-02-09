9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



More earthquakes than normal shook Switzerland last year.

The cheese and chocolate country experienced 880 earthquakes in 2016, slightly more than the 40-year average, according to the Swiss Seismological Service (SED).

The SED, which is run by federal technology institute ETH Zurich, said 31 of those registered above 2.5 on the Richter scale, more than the average of 23.

As usual the cantons of Valais and Graubünden were the most affected areas of the country.

Medium-sized earthquakes registering 3 or more on the Richter scale hit Juf in the canton of Graubünden, Saint-Gingolph on the shore of Lake Geneva and an area on the Swiss-French border near Martigny in the Valais.

But it was the Valais village of Leukerbad that experienced the country’s biggest earthquake of the year, on October 24th, when a 4.1 magnitude quake was felt across the region. A number of people called police but no damage was reported.

An earthquake of that size only occurs once every 1-3 years – the last was in 2013.

Although the country experienced more seismic activity than the 40-year average, such variations are normal… And do not allow it to make any predictions for the future.

But, in any cases, strong earthquakes of 6 magnitude or above occur only once every 50-150 years and is OVERDUE.

This article (Unusually high numbers of earthquakes hit Switzerland in 2016) was originally published on Strange Sounds and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.