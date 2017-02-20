US intel ‘routinely taps Russian ambassador’s communications’ – Lavrov

“In connection with the scandal that was built up around Trump’s adviser, General Flynn, US intelligence services told journalists absolutely officially, though anonymously – that our ambassador’s [Sergey Kislyak] communications are routinely tapped,” Lavrov told journalists.

The tapping includes “his reports to Moscow about his activities in Washington,” the minister added.

Lavrov also called to pay attention to the activities of those who attempt “to survey any processes all over the globe, including via means that are known to be not quite legitimate.”

Mike Flynn resigned from his position as national security advisor to President Donald Trump on February 14, following reports that he had misled Vice-President Mike Pence on the contents of his phone call with Russia’s ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak. The call took place during the White House transition under President Barack Obama.