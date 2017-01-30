The Event Chronicle
Over 12,000 Civilians Returned to Houses in Eastern Aleppo
Over 12,000 Civilians Returned to Houses in Eastern Aleppo

Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that more than 12,000 civilians have already returned to their houses in the eastern part of the northern Syria’s city of Aleppo, liberated from militants’ control in December.

“More than 12,000 civilians have returned to their houses in eastern Aleppo. All they receive necessary assistance,” Konashenkov said.

Source: Sputnik News

