Over 12,000 Civilians Returned to Houses in Eastern Aleppo

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — More than 12,000 civilians have already returned to their houses in the eastern part of the northern Syria’s city of Aleppo, liberated from militants’ control in December, Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Monday.

Source: Sputnik News