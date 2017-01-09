25 Before & After Pics Reveal What War Has Done to Syria

By Arjun Walia

When I think about all of the beautiful experiences people go through on this planet, as well as all of the other wonderful gifts our world has to offer, I do not ignore the things that clearly need to be changed. There are truly atrocious things that happen on our planet that do not resonate with the masses, and war is one of them. The ironic part about war is that, despite what many people think, it is actually in the best interests of many groups and individuals to perpetuate and prolong it for as long as possible. Unfortunately, there are people out there who have vested interests in keeping the planet in a state of chaos and fear.

One of the main ingredients in stopping these events is turning off your TV and doing some independent research. More of us need to put on our critical thinking caps and actually do the research instead of blindly following major mainstream media networks. I often ask myself, in the midst of people praising Canada for their acceptance of Syrian Refugees, and rightly so it’s a great thing, how come people do not see that Canada is allied with those who created and fund terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda? The entire western military alliance has completely pushed and prolonged this fabricated ‘war on terror’ for years, and as a result, look at what’s happening to all of the countries where this alliance intervenes to ‘save the day.’

“The statesmen will invent cheap lies, putting the blame upon the nation that is attacked, and every man will be glad of those conscience-soothing falsities, and will diligently study them, and refuse to examine any refutations of them; and thus he will by and by convince himself the war is just, and will thank God for the better sleep he enjoys after this process of grotesque self-deception.”

– Mark Twain (source)

Even the Pentagon was recently caught paying a PR firm half a billion dollars to create fake terrorist videos, you can read more about that here. Vladimir Putin and other world leaders have also pointed these facts out to the mass public, having recently called out the “powers that be” and the “imaginary and “mythical threats” they use to control us. Also pointing to the fact that these tactics are a “profitable business that can be used to pump new money into defence budgets at home” and bring foreign “military units and arms closer to” their borders.” You can read more about that here. (source)

He is one of many people joining other leaders from around the world and countless amounts of whistleblowers telling us the same thing. Why are the ones who are supposedly going after these terrorists funding and creating them? Why are studies still being published that clearly show 9/11 was a controlled demolition?

We’ve published many articles about false flag terrorism and how it’s being used to continually push the elites vision for a New World Order, and the mere fact that these tactics are still considered a conspiracy only contributes to all the pain, suffering, and prolonged war that has plagued this planet for decades. It’s a real encouraging thought to know that so many people are now seeing through all of these lies, and that’s thanks in large part to people like Julian Assange and Edward Snowden, as well as all of the media outlets who are not afraid to share information that is clearly being censored.

Prominent author and Canadian economist Dr. Michel Chossudovsky, who is the University of Ottawa’s Emeritus Professor of Economics puts it well:

“The global war on terrorism is is fake, it’s based on fake premises. It tells us that somehow America and the Western world are going after a fictitious enemy, the Islamic state, when in fact the Islamic state is fully supported and financed by the Western military alliance and America’s allies in the Persian Gulf. … They say Muslims are terrorists, but it just so happens that terrorists are Made in America. They’re not the product of Muslim society, and that should be abundantly clear to everyone on this floor. … The global war on terrorism is a fabrication, a big lie and a crime against humanity.” (source) (source)

These are the things we must wake up to if we want all of these experiences the majority of us must wake up to if we don’t want it to continue, or else we are just aiding and abetting the problem.

