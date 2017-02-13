Here is the Assad interview CNN will never show you, “EU is supporting the terrorists in Syria from the very beginning”

33 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



On the 7th of February, 2017 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad told Belgian media that their country and the EU merely obey ‘the American master’ when it comes to Syria and political decision-making in general.

Once again Assad shows that he is far from the dictator the western media paints him to be.

What Assad shows is that he is a well educated, well spoken, leader of a sovereign Syria that has undergone a massive and brutal US/EU invasion using Wahhabi jihadist forces masked as “moderate rebels.”

Here is the full transcript of the interview (courtesy Middle East Observer)…

Reporter: We’ve been to Aleppo, we’ve seen the destruction…how do you see the way forward for peace nowadays after Astana? President Assad: If we want to talk about how to see the peace – it is not related mainly to Astana, it is something much bigger: how can we stop the flowing of the terrorists towards Syria or in Syria? How can we stop the support from regional countries like Turkey, Gulf states, or from Europe like France and UK, or from the US during the Obama administration? If we deal with that title, this is where we can talk about the rest, about the political procedure. Astana is one of the initiative(s) during this war on Syria, and it’s about the dialogue between the Syrians. Now it’s too early to judge Astana. The first one was positive because it was about the principles of the unity of Syria, about the Syrians deciding their future, how can you implement this communique? That’s the question. And I think we are going to see an Astana 2 and so on. So the peace is two things: fighting terrorists and terrorism, stopping the flowing of terrorists and every kind of logistical support, and second, dialogue between the Syrians to decide the future of their country and the whole political system. These are the headlines about how to see the future of Syria. Reporter: We have seen many breaches in the ceasefire. Would you consider the ceasefire still upholding or is it dead? President Assad: No it’s not dead, it is…and it’s natural in every ceasefire anywhere in the world, in every war in any conflict to have these breaches. It could be sometimes on an individual level, it doesn’t mean there’s (a) policy of breaching of (the) ceasefire by government or any other party, and this is something we can deal with on a daily basis, and sometimes on an hourly basis, but till this moment, the ceasefire is holding. Reporter: In the fight against (the) terror group Daesh, do you think all means are justified? President Assad: It depends on what do we mean by all means, we have to be… Reporter: Literally all means… President Assad: Yeah but I don’t know what the means that are available to tell you yes, all means, so I don’t know what all means, but if you want to talk about military means, yes of course, because the terrorists are attacking the people. I’m not only talking about ISIS. ISIS and al-Nusra and all the al-Qaeda affiliated groups within Syria. When they attack Syrians and killing civilians, and beheading people and destroying properties – private and public – and destroying the infrastructure, everything in this country…our constitutional duty and legal duty as (a) government and as (an) army and as state institutions is to defend the Syrian people. It is not an opinion, it’s a duty. So regarding this, you can use every mean in order to defend the Syrian people. Reporter: But we have seen the destruction in Aleppo – you have seen the images as well. Was there no other way to do it than in such a…or (sic) way? President Assad: Actually since the beginning of the crisis or the war on Syria we used every possible way. We didn’t leave any stone unturned in order to bring people to the negotiating table. But when you talk about the terrorists…when you talk about terrorists, when you talk about al-Qaeda, when you talk about al-Nusra and ISIS, I don’t think anyone in this world would believe that they are ready for dialogue, and they always say they’re not. They have their own ideology, they have their own way-path. They don’t accept anything (that) could be related to (a) civil state or civil country. They don’t. And I think you know as (a) European about this reality. So no, making dialogue with al-Nusra & al-Qaeda is not one of the means, but, if somebody wants to change his course on the individual levels, we are ready to accept him as a government and give him amnesty when he goes back to the normal life and give up his armament. Reporter: The Belgian government is contributing in the fight against Daesh. There are six F-16 fighter planes in the fight against Daesh. Are you grateful to the Belgian government for that contribution? President Assad: Let me be frank with you: when you talk about contribution in the operation against ISIS – actually there was no operation against ISIS. It was (a) cosmetic operation. If you want to talk about (the) American alliance against ISIS, it was only an elusive alliance, because ISIS was expanding during that operation. At the same time that operation is (an) illegal operation, because it happened without consulting with or taking the permission of the Syrian government, which is a legitimate government. And it’s a breaching of our sovereignty. Third, they didn’t prevent any Syrian citizen from being killed by ISIS. So what are we grateful for? To be frank: no. Reporter: You have stated several times that it is up to the Syrian people, it is up to the constitution to decide who their leadership should be, who their president should be. If the Syrian people would decide for a new leadership, would you consider to step aside? President Assad: If the Syrian people choose another president, I don’t have to choose to be aside, I will be aside, I will be outside this position, that’s self-evident, because the constitution would put (a) president, and the constitution would take him out according to the ballot box and the decision of the Syrian people. Ofcourse that’s very natural. Not only because of the ballot box, because if you don’t have public support, you cannot achieve anything in Syria, especially in a war. In a war what you need – the most important thing – is to have public support in order to restore your country, to restore the stability and security. Without it you cannot achieve anything. So yes ofcourse. Reporter: Mr President, I am 43 years old, if I would have been born in Syria, there would always have been an Assad in executive power. Can you imagine a Syria without a member of the Assad family in executive power? President Assad: Of course, we don’t own the country. My family doesn’t own the country to say that only Assad should be in that position. That’s self-evident. And this could be by coincidence, because President (Hafez) Assad didn’t have an heir in the institution to be a successor. He died, I was elected – he didn’t have anything to do with my election when he was president.I didn’t have any position in the government. If he wanted me to be a heir, he would have put me somewhere, given me a responsibility. I didn’t have any responsibility actually. So it’s not as many in the media in the West use to say since my election that he was succeeded by his father or his father put him in that position. So yes Syria (is) owned by the Syrians, and every Syrian citizen has the right to be in that position. Reporter: Do you think the European Union or even NATO can play a role in like rebuilding the country, in rebuilding Syria? President Assad: You cannot play that role while you are destroying Syria because the EU is supporting the terrorists in Syria from the very beginning under different titles: ‘humanitarian’, ‘moderate’, and so on, actually they were supporting al-Nusra and ISIS from the very beginning, they were extremists from the very beginning. So they cannot destroy and build at the same time. First of all they have to take (a) very clear position regarding the sovereignty of Syria, stopping supporting the terrorists, this is where the Syrian would – I say would – accept those countries to play a role in that regard. But in the meantime if you ask any Syrian the same question they would say they don’t accept those countries that supported the people who destroyed our country, we don’t want them to be here. That’s what I think. Reporter: Do you think Belgian can play a role in Syria? President Assad: Let me talk about the European political position in general. Many in this region believe that the European do not exist politically. They only follow their master the American. So the question should be about the American, and the European will follow and will implement what the American want. They don’t exist as (an) independent state, and Belgian is part of the EU. Reporter: There is a new administration in Washington with Trump in power. What do you expect from it? Are you looking to work closely together? President Assad: What we heard…a statement by Trump during the campaign and after the campaign is promising regarding the priority of fighting the terrorists, and mainly ISIS. That’s what we’ve been asking for during the last six years. So I think this is promising. We have to wait – it is still early to expect anything practical, it could be about the cooperation between the US and Russia that we think is going to be positive for the rest of the world including Syria. So as I said it is still early to judge it. Reporter: If you look back on the last couple of years, are there any things that you regret? President Assad: Every mistake could be a regret by any individual… Reporter: Have you made mistakes? President Assad: As a human…I have to make mistakes to be human, otherwise I’m not a human. Reporter: What would you consider a mistake? President Assad: A mistake (is) when you either take a wrong decision, or make wrong practice. It depends on the situation. But if you want to talk about the crisis as I understand from your question, the three decisions that we take from the very beginning is to fight terrorism, and I think it’s correct; is to make dialogue between Syrians – I think it’s correct; to respond to every political initiative, whether it’s genuine or not, and I think it’s correct; and actually we supported the reconciliation between the Syrians, and I think it’s correct. Anything else could be trivial – you have a lot of things regarding the practice, regarding the institutions, you always have mistakes. Reporter: If you look back do you think this war was avoidable? President Assad: No, because there was bad intention regarding the different countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, France, UK, and the US, in order to destabilise Syria. So it wasn’t about the Syrians. That doesn’t mean that we don’t have many flaws before the war and today, as a country that allow many of those countries to mess with our country. I’m not excluding – I’m not saying it’s only about them, but they were the ones who took the initiative in order to run this war, so I don’t think it was avoidable. Reporter: You have just had a visit from a Belgian parliamentary delegation with Mr Dewinter and Mr Carcaci, do you consider them as friends? President Assad: The most important (thing) about those visit is not to be friends. As a politician you don’t come to Syria to visit your friend, you come to Syria to see what’s going on. Reporter: Do you see them as political allies? President Assad: No because…no, they are not my allies at all – they are coming here not for that reason. They are here in order to see what’s going on. They are the allies of the Belgian people. They came here because the government, the Belgian government, like many European governments, are blind today, they have no relation with this country on every level, so they don’t see what’s going on, they cannot play any role. So now the only eye that you have are the delegations that’s coming from your country, and this is one of them, this is one of the eyes that your government could have, and you could have many other eyes and delegations coming to Syria. So they’re not my allies, they’re not coming here for me, they’re coming here to see the situation, and I’m one of the players in the Syrian conflict. It’s natural to meet with me to hear what’s my point of view.

This article (Here is the Assad interview CNN will never show you, "EU is supporting the terrorists in Syria from the very beginning") was originally published on The Duran and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

Continues from Veterans Today…

Assad Destroys New World Order Fake News

Assad: “If you don’t have the full picture, you cannot make judgment. It’s just propaganda. It’s just fake news.”

By Jonas E. Alexis

Michael Isikoff is not entirely a bad journalist. To be fair, he has produced a good amount of journalism over the past few years. He was one of the people who exposed the Bush administration’s covert plan in Iraq in Hubris: The Inside Story of Spin, Scandal, and the Selling of the Iraq War.

But when it comes to the situation in Syria, it seems that Isikoff is clueless. Whether that is deliberate or not is hard to determine.

Isikoff has conducted a long interview with Bashar Assad during which numerous questions were thoroughly discussed. Isikoff confronted Assad about pictures of tortured and emaciated bodies in his prison cells, to which Assad declared, “Who verified the pictures? Who verified that they’re not edited and photo-shopped and so on?”

Here again we are not defending Assad. But from a legal point of view, those are important questions which must be answered in a thoroughly rational manner. Assad asked Isikoff point-blank: “Have YOU verified the photos?” Isikoff appeared to be quite cold and didn’t seem to know what to say. Assad added,

“Because you have it and because you mention it to an audience, you have to convince your audience. You have to verify who the people in the pictures are, where they are, and everything about them…These are allegations. We have to talk about concrete evidence. Anyone can say whatever he wants.”

Isikoff again appeared to be clueless, presumably because he thought Assad didn’t have the intellectual muster to handle the New World Order ideology. Then Isikoff moved on to cite the US State Department and the FBI to buttress his point. Isikoff was obviously making Assad’s job way too easy. Assad responded:

“When were your institutions honest about what’s happening in Syria? Never. If the FBI says something, it’s not evidence. The most important thing is if you take these photos to any court in your country [America], could they convict any criminal regarding this without knowing who committed the crime?

“If you don’t have the full picture, you cannot make judgment. It’s just propaganda. It’s just fake news. They want to demonize the Syrian war. In every war, you can have any individual crime. It happens all over the world. But is it the policy of the Syrian government?”

Again, Isikoff could not answer this perennial dilemma because the US has been implicated in funding terrorist cells in Syria in order to overthrow the Assad government for years. Isikoff, to my knowledge, hasn’t held the CIA and even the US government responsible for the debacle in the region. Even the Guardian itself reported that “the US fueled the rise of Isis in Syria and Iraq.”[1]

Isikoff wanted to slam Assad with a number of dubious accusations which he must concede that he could not prove. Isikoff simply cannot say that he doesn’t know that the US State Department, with the help of the CIA and other covert groups, has been responsible for spreading torturous activities for more than fifty years in numerous countries, going all the back to Vietnam in the 1960s.[2] The CIA, as Douglas Valentine has recently shows, is largely “organized crime.”[3]

Academic and former diplomat Peter Dale Scott of the University of California came to the same conclusions. He points out in many of his scholarly studies that the CIA and the Mafia have been spreading political terrorism through drugs in nearly all the five continents on the planet. Scott writes:

“In country after country, from Mexico and Honduras to Panama and Peru, the CIA helped set up or consolidate intelligence agencies that became forces of repression, and whose intelligence connections to other countries greased the way for illicit drug shipments.”[4]

So, for Isikoff to cite the CIA and the State the Department to prove the very covert activity that the same organizations were trying to prove in Syria is a circular argument. This is one reason why Isikoff struggled mightily in front of the camera to make a rational point. He was blinded by the New World Order ideology.

Isikoff again couldn’t answer Assad’s question when Assad asked him why the US has been fraternizing with Saudi Arabia, a terrorist state which is widely known for chopping people’s heads off in public. This is from Zionist outlet Newsweek: “47 Killed in Mass Execution in Saudi Arabia Including Shi’ite Cleric.”[5]

No one has ever challenged the Saudis because they have been following the New World Order ideology as well. In fact, it was Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir who declared in 2015 that there was “no future for Assad in Syria.”[6] The Israeli regime has propounded pretty much the same thing:

Newsweek reported back in 2014 that “When It Comes to Beheadings, ISIS Has Nothing Over Saudi Arabia.” It stated:

“The escalation of the war against the Islamic State was triggered by widespread revulsion at the gruesome beheading of two American journalists, relayed on YouTube. Since then, two British aid workers have met a similar grisly fate. And another American has been named as next in line by his terrorist captors.

“Yet, for all the outrage these executions have engendered the world over, decapitations are routine in Saudi Arabia, America’s closest Arab ally, for crimes including political dissent—and the international press hardly seems to notice. In fact, since January, 59 people have had their heads lopped off in the kingdom, where “punishment by the sword” has been practiced for centuries.”[7]

Isikoff hasn’t interviewed the Saudis and asked them about their public execution. In fact, no Western leader has ever bothered to take the Saudis to task at all. It gets even more interesting: the Saudis couldn’t outsmart the US when it comes to torture. As prodigious scholar Rebecca Gordon has documented:

“For many years, the United States had secretly funded research on torture at U.S. and Canadian universities. One product of this research was the Central Intelligence Agency’s KUBARK Counterintelligence Interrogation manual with its sections covering ‘non-coercive’ and ‘coercive’ techniques, first printed in 1963….

“The United States had also provided covert training and support to torture regimes in other countries around the world—from Greece to Uruguay, Chile to El Salvador, Indonesia to Vietnam. The Phoenix Program, implemented during the Vietnam War by U.S. armed forces and the CIA, involved the torture and deaths of tens of thousands of Vietnamese, as part of the U.S. counterinsurgency project designed to break the will of the Viet Cong. In the testimony before Congress, military intelligence officer K. Milton Osborne provided some details of the methods used:

“‘The use of the insertion of the 6-inch dowel into the 6-inch canal of one of my detainees’ ears and the tapping through the brain until he dies. The starving to death of a Vietnamese woman who was suspected of being part of the local political education cadre in one of the local villages. They simply starved her to death in one of the hooches at that very counterintelligence headquarters.

“‘There were other methods of operation which they used for interrogation, such as the use of electronic gear such as sealed telephone attached to the genitals of both the men and women’s vagina and the man’s testicles, and wind the mechanism and create an electrical charge and shock them into submission.’”[8]

Between 1968 and 1971, the Phoenix Program was responsible for torturing and killing more than twenty thousand people,[9] many of whom had nothing to do with terrorism. These were not isolated cases. The CIA conducted these essentially diabolical operations “on several continents.”[10]

But all of a sudden New World Order agents are trying to blame Assad for any innocent death in Syria!

One needn’t be an intellectual to see that the New World Order ideology simply doesn’t add up. If this is still a little far-fetched, then again consider Abu Ghraib. We all know that torture was routine in Abu Ghraib, and forcing prisoners to have sex with one another and sodomizing teenagers was fair game. One prisoner testified that he saw one officer

“fucking a kid, his age would be about 15-18 years. The kid was hurting very bad and they covered all the doors with sheets. Then when I heard the screaming I climbed the door because on top it wasn’t covered and I saw [name blacked out], who was wearing the military uniform putting his dick in the little kid’s ass. I couldn’t see the face of the kid because his face wasn’t in front of the door. And the female soldier was taking pictures.”[11]

What’s more even interesting, “150 inmates were crammed into cells designed for 24.”[12] Abu Ghraib, as one writer put it, was “a hell-hole.”[13]

Torture was also routine in Afghanistan, where adolescents were beaten with hoses “and pipes and threats of sodomy.”[14] These acts were not done in the dark. Cambridge University published similar reports in a book that is more than 1200 pages long.[15]

Noted British journalist Robert Fisk showed that Abu Ghraib was largely an Israeli project.[16] The Israelis worked with US puppets to literally torture alleged terrorists without any evidence that those people were indeed terrorists.

But that again shouldn’t be a surprise. Israeli authorities were engaged in systematically torturing four to six thousand Palestinian prisoners every year,[17] and at least thirty thousand of those Palestinians had gone through this new gulag process since 1987.[18]

So, who is going to hold the Israeli regime responsible for this? If no one is allowed to challenge them on these issues, what moral right do NWO agents have to place a draconian rule on Assad? How is it that John McCain is still dancing like a bumbling idiot on stage? How about Lindsey Graham? The Neocons and their puppets? Who are those people really fooling?

This article (Assad Destroys New World Order Fake News) was originally published on Veterans Today and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.