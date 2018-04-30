Blackstone Intelligence: Zionist Warmongers Slaughter Scores of Iranians in Unprovoked Attack

113 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Blackstone Intelligence Network: On Sunday, the Zionist regime in Israel carried out inexcusable acts of war against Iran by carrying out multiple airstrikes in Syria targeting Iranian bases and troops. Scores were slaughtered in the unprovoked attack.

***

The Event Chronicle Editor’s Note: Interesting to note is that President Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday. It’s unclear if this phone call took place before or after the attack.

From The White House:

STATEMENTS & RELEASES

Readout of President Donald J. Trump’s Call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel

April 29, 2018

President Donald J. Trump spoke by phone yesterday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. The two leaders discussed the continuing threats and challenges facing the Middle East region, especially the problems posed by the Iranian regime’s destabilizing activities.

Source: The White House

