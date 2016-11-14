Blocks Of Anti-Trump Protest Buses Caught On Tape

8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Zero Hedge

Earlier today we showed that, contrary to USA Today’s claims that the anti-Trump protests across the nation are “spontaneous, involving people from all walks of life”, according to Wikileaks documents at least two of the people profiled by USA Today have a history of being professional agitators for the Democratic party, whose task is to stir up popular protests and – in extreme cases – unleash rioting, such as the following clip showing the latest day of violent protests in Portland revealed.

Police repeatedly charge anti-Trump protesters as Portland chaos continues https://t.co/h3Y24Ykb9h pic.twitter.com/vPPD10sQbw — Ruptly (@Ruptly) November 13, 2016

Now, courtesy of a Zero Hedge reader, we have visual confirmation of how a substantial portion of these professional, paid protesters arrive at the site of the protest, in this case Chicago.

As our reader notes, “I have a video of 5 city blocks on the West side of Chicago lined with busses from Wisconsin (Badger Bus Lines) bringing in protestors. The Sears tower is visible in the background.”

The video was taken at 3:30pm on South Canal Street in Chicago on Saturday. As our reader points out, hundreds of the participants that took part in the downtown Chicago protests from November 12 were bused in using these vehicles. Other arrived by train.

