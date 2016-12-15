43 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jay Syrmopoulos

Aleppo, Syria – Although mainstream western media is reporting rumors of mass civilian killings in Syria, with some going so far as to call it a genocide, sources on the ground in Aleppo have pushed back against that false narrative regarding the propaganda being parroted across the 24-7 western corporate media echo chamber in relation to the alleged war crimes of rape and extrajudicial killing by the Syrian Arab Army (SSA).

#Syria // #Aleppo // We've contated sources in Aleppo regarding reports of a mass massacre of 200+ people by the SAA. It did not happen. — The Inside Source (@InsideSourceInt) December 13, 2016

#Syria // #Aleppo // We tend not to expose elements of propaganda. But most of the recent rebel accusations of rape/massacre are not true. — The Inside Source (@InsideSourceInt) December 13, 2016

What is being reported in the western corporate media is a propaganda driven last ditch effort to coalesce public support by creating sympathy in an attempt to convince a largely ignorant populace that the Syrian/Russians are wantonly killing civilians, which is disingenuous to the reality on the ground.

Syrian Army helps children, women & elderly to safety out of East #Aleppo. But MSM wants u to believe they're committing "massacres".

Please pic.twitter.com/yYzlWeI6eh — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) December 13, 2016

Canadian journalist Eva Bartlett, seen in the video below, completely exposes the false narrative being largely disseminated strategic disinformation to an unsuspecting American and European public. The western media are often “useful idiots” in a much larger game being played by groups beholden to dangerous policy of regime change in Syria through proxy support of terrorist groups like the Nusra Front.

“I’ve been many times to Homs, to Maaloula, to Latakia and Tartus [in Syria]and again, Aleppo, four times. And people’s support of their government is absolutely true. Whatever you hear in the corporate media is completely opposite,” Eva Bartlett, a Canadian journalist and rights activist, told a press conference arranged by the Syrian mission to the UN.

“And, on that note, what you hear in the corporate media, and I will name them – BBC, Guardian, the New York Times etc. – on Aleppo is also the opposite of reality,” she added.

The reality behind the ongoing escalation of this conflict is that it’s largely being driven by covert U.S. support and intervention, which further fuels the Syrian human rights crisis rather than end the conflict. The U.S. supported plan of funneling weapons to Islamist extremists that are then labeled “moderate rebels” has served to further fuel an already desperate human rights crisis in the name of regime change.

Editor-in-Chief of investigative watchdog journalism organization MintPress News, Mnar Muhawesh pointed out the blatant use of propaganda in this video, being played across the western corporate media spectrum, in a Facebook post:

Propaganda alert: This video of a Syrian activist pleading for international action in Syria has gone viral and has been cited by major media organizations all morning. In fact, she has been one the main “Syrian activist” sources interviewed by the corporate media saying that the Assad government is committing massacres in Aleppo while calling for international intervention. According to the media and her Facebook page, her name is Lina Shamy . She sent out this video as a distress call from #Aleppo: “All those who hear me must move now to save civilians in Aleppo.” If you look at her page though, she is indeed a Syrian activist that is a major supporter and media collaborator for the Free Syrian Army– an armed opposition group that was formed, funded, armed and trained by the so called “Friends of Syria coalition” in 2011 (which I have written extensively about) — the coalition was founded by NATO states including the US, UK, France, Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and others. This is the “pro-democracy” opposition group the CIA and State Department under Hillary Clinton’s command helped form to topple the Assad government after their mission was complete in Libya. to topple Ghaddafi. While I do believe that many Syrians who sincerely wanted change within the government were manipulated and used by the CIA into creating the FSA to foment a sectarian civil war there — it’s people like Lina Shamy who are purposely or unknowingly spreading misinformation about the crisis in Syria to ignite international support for a no-fly zone or an all our invasion of Syria that supports regime change. The CIA and the coalition of nations that are arming these rebels don’t care about the Syrian people — they have sunk this country into chaos for their own economic interests. I feel bad for Lina and any other Syrian who are being used by these proxy nations or believe that a revolution is real when fighters sold out to foreign nations. Her FB page: https://www.facebook.com/blacky.rose.7…

While there is undoubtedly collateral damage during a war, the notion that the Syrian army is actively undertaking a systematic killing, or rape, and committing “genocide” is unfounded and has little, to no, factual evidentiary basis. However, the corporate press seems content to print these allegations as fact anyway. While there are instances of vigilante justice in any theater of war, the attempt by mainstream media to conflate these isolated wartime incidents, into a larger phenomena, are indicative of the propaganda model being employed by western forces.

“The Syrian army and its allies’ advances towards al-Nusra Front (recently renamed to Fatah al-Sham Front) in Bustan al-Qasr (al-Kaser) and al-Kelaseh districts in Eastern Aleppo, tightening siege on the terrorists and cutting off of their supply routes will greatly help set Aleppo fully free in the next 48 hours,” Commander of al-Baath battalion in Aleppo Mohannad al-Haaj told Fars News Agency on Sunday.

Vanessa Beeley, contributor for the 21st Century Wire, in a report from Aleppo, Syria aptly called out the lies of western corporate media regarding the liberation of Aleppo. She noted that what are called the “moderate rebels” by the NATO allies are actually the al-Qaeda backed Nusra front and affiliated forces, which have essentially held the citizens of Aleppo hostage for the past 4+ years under Islamist rule.

On Tuesday afternoon, a breakthrough arrangement was reached that allowed for militants to leave the besieged areas of eastern Aleppo “within hours,” Russia’s UN envoy Vitaly Churkin said.

“My latest information is that they indeed have an arrangement achieved on the ground that the fighters are going to leave the city,” Churkin said Tuesday ahead of the emergency UN Security Council meeting in New York.

According to Churkin, the militants, who have been holed up in eastern Aleppo for years, are scheduled to leave the city “within hours.”

“The counter-terrorist operation in Aleppo will be completed within a few hours. All the militants along with their families and the wounded are now withdrawing through the agreed corridors in the directions they themselves have chosen, including in the direction of Idlib,” the Russian envoy said.

BREAKING – Rebels agree to surrender what remains of Eastern Aleppo. https://t.co/pvUOUQdwCO pic.twitter.com/BQTR0khNFp — The Inside Source (@InsideSourceInt) December 13, 2016

But, within 24-hours, the cease-fire has already fallen apart, as a large contingent of rebel troops vowed to not abide by the terms of the ceasefire and fight until the end. As a result, airstrikes and artillery shelling have once again resumed in Eastern Aleppo.

We told you yesterday, so it's no surprise that the ceasefire has collapsed once more today. https://t.co/Wos2LrNDF7 — The Inside Source (@InsideSourceInt) December 14, 2016

#Syria // #Aleppo // Airstrikes resume on East Aleppo alongside consistent artillery strikes. — The Inside Source (@InsideSourceInt) December 14, 2016

Video from Aleppo reveal widespread celebration in areas now controlled by the SAA, and even dancing in jubilation upon the news of the Islamist al-Nusra Front (recently renamed to Fatah al-Sham Front) and other radical groups fleeing areas held for years by the Islamists aka “moderate rebels”.

Lizzie Phelan reported from Aleppo on the mass celebrations in the city:

“All of downtown Aleppo tonight is filled with people celebrating,” Phelan said.

The jubilant crowd could be heard chanting, “for the Army and President Bashar Assad,” throughout the city, Phelan added.

However, sounds of war could still be heard in the city even as they celebrated.

The efforts to evacuate the “moderate rebel”/terrorists from the remaining parts of Aleppo continues. Prior to the announced ceasefire, on Sunday, the Russian Peace Coordination Center in Syria announced that almost 80,000 civilians have been evacuated from Aleppo’s Eastern districts, while more than 1,300 militants have turned themselves in to the Syrian Army troops. The video evidence below shows the SAA assisting civilians in escaping war-torn East Aleppo, not committing genocide as the western press is claiming.

Syrian Army ensures the protection of women, children, elderly and disabled people as they evacuate East #Aleppo's ruins to safety. #Syria pic.twitter.com/drCcVBKTT7 — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) December 14, 2016

“Around 1,324 militants have laid down their weapons and crossed into areas of the city to surrender to the Syrian government troops. In accordance with the Syrian president’s decision, 1,270 were granted amnesty,” the Russian Center said in a statement, adding that since the operation to liberate Aleppo began, more than 78,000 civilians have been evacuated from Eastern Aleppo with the help of the Center.

If you are confused why you are not getting this information from your corporate mainstream sources, but instead are inundated with propaganda about war atrocities and little factual information about the events transpiring, it’s due to an intentional control system designed so that people perceive issues through a specific lens that attempts to bias them by attempting to frame issues in a way that elicits a desired response.

When the western media disingenuously talks about genocide in Aleppo, the hidden reality is that the people of Aleppo have been under hostile occupation for years by the so-called “moderate rebels” and forced into a subservient lifestyle. Don’t be surprised when you see these citizens dancing in the streets, as it’s clearly due to the public jubilation of having finally been rescued from a years-long occupation, which was largely supported by a U.S. foreign policy that worked to arm their captors either directly or by proxy.

While CNN and N.Y. Times would have you believe otherwise, the people on the ground in Aleppo are largely thankful to be liberated from those they perceive as oppressors — the U.S.-backed rebels.

Source: The Free Thought Project

