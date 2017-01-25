Corruption Investigation: Israel’s Probe of Netanyahu Widens

Added to the investigation is a deal for Israel to purchase German submarines from ThyssenKrupp, while the second issue remains unclear. Israeli police have not yet indicated publicly whether the matters are under a preliminary probe or being officially investigated.

On Sunday, police descended on the Defense Ministry to gather information relating to a ship-building contract with Germany, as part of a probe into how negotiations for multi-billion shekel naval deals were handled,” the Times of Israel reported in December 2106.

In June 2016, it was reported that police chief Roni Alsheich had launched a secret investigation into Netanyahu’s dealings through the involvement of Lahav 433, an internal corruption-fighting group within the country’s police force.

Netanyahu was already under investigation for bribery, stemming from his receipt of lavish gifts from wealthy donors during his 2009 campaign.

Netanyahu has long been the subject of scrutiny over his financial dealings and has been previously accused of using state funds to pay for his family’s expensive lifestyle.

Additionally, it is being investigated whether the Prime Minister made a quiet deal with Arnon Moses, the publisher of Israel’s top newspaper, to help diminish the paper’s competition, in exchange for favorable coverage.

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing.

Source: Sputnik News

