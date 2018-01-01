18 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Will the C.I.A. eventually brand this color revolution in Iran a green one? The spooks have already furnished their countless agents inside of Iran with nicely designed green protest posters (written in English and held by crisis actors) going back to 2007 and 2008 when the U.S. Intelligence Community was exporting their new brand of “Greenbacked Democracy”. The C.I.A. want Iran to have the best democracy that US dollars can buy.

Iran Regime Change 2.0: C.I.A. Attempting To Overthrow Yet Another Administration In Tehran

UPDATE: CIA-Directed Coup in Iran Goes Violent, Foreign Agents Attempt To Take Over Police Stations And Military Bases

Zio-Anglo-American Warmongering Against Iran Will Trigger Hot Phase Of World War III

The Millennium Report

“The Neocon Zionists are fomenting regime change in Iran more aggressively than ever. Such a misguided endeavor will never end well for any of the parties involved. In fact, the clandestine perpetrators will only succeed at bringing more unwanted attention to their destined-to-fail Greater Israel project.” Former Military Officer & Intelligence Analyst

Their handwriting is all over recent events in Iran. The Neocon Zionists can no longer hide their false flag attacks and black operations, especially those which are carried out anywhere in the Middle East.

First, a highly coordinated series of unexpected protests broke out in major cities across Iran this weekend. US State Department Hints At Iran Overthrow: Are We Witnessing The Early Stages Of Regime Change?

Really, who else but the C.I.A. has the cash to entice so many Iranians out of their homes during the cold winter months to protest in the city square? This is what they do—regime change and color revolutions around the world, one way or another. Even during the holidays or Olympics like they did in Kiev in 2014.

The fake protests in Iran this weekend were then immediately followed by an attack on a gas pipeline in southern Iran claimed by a radical Sunni terrorist group. Jihadist Group Blows Up Oil Pipeline In Iran, In Midst Of Protests

From the looks of it, there is no question that these were both planned by agents of the Zio-Anglo-American Axis (ZAAA). Who else has the will and the way, the power and the motive to take on Iran so brazenly? Only the Neocon Zionists would be so foolish.

Are the Neocon Zionists really that stupid?

This question must be asked in view of their colossal failures in Syria, Iraq, Libya and Lebanon. The Neocon Zionists also failed dismally with their attempted coup in Turkey, ultimately losing the southeastern flank of NATO.

It’s true that the Greater Israel project cannot proceed as long as Iran is the 800 pound gorilla sitting on the Mideast sofa. But, then, such a misguided venture is so absurd and reckless and impossible that only the most foolhardy would attempt to undertake it in the first place.

The Greater Israel Project: A Zionist Scheme To Transform The Geopolitical Map Of The Mideast

Every major geopolitical player on the Mideast geopolitical chessboard knows that the continual outworking of the Greater Israel project will only bring the world closer to another major war. They also know that by aggressively provoking Shiite Iran, the Neocon Zionists will be inciting Russia, China, and Turkey, as well as all the other Shiite-dominated nations throughout the Mideast.

Perhaps the ZAAA warmongers and imperialists who are still pushing the Greater Israel project truly believe that a hot phase of World War III centered in the Middle East will create the sufficient regional chaos necessary to achieve their nefarious objectives. Is the Israeli government coercing the USA into a hot phase of WWIII?

Team Trump

It’s quite unfortunate that Team Trump is totally on board with this extremely dangerous and harebrained scheme. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson even admitted so earlier this year.

FLASHBACK: SECRETARY OF STATE TILLERSON ADMITS US POLICY OF REGIME CHANGE FOR IRAN

President Trump has also made common cause with Bibi Netanyahu where it concerns isolating Iran as much as possible.[1] That joint venture alone will consume so much time and energy and political capital so as to sabotage Trump’s domestic agenda, as well as further alienate those nations which Israel has bullied over the years. TRUMP’S BIGGEST MISTAKE: Making Common Cause With Netanyahu

Then there is the transparent Israeli agent who somehow became the US Ambassador to the United Nations. How did such a pushy promoter of the Greater Israel project ever get appointed as the nation’s chief diplomat to the UN?! Why is the US Ambassador to the UN an Israeli agent?

All Nikki Haley does is offend her peers in the General Assembly whenever she addresses them from the podium. As a matter of historical fact, there has never been another U.S. envoy who has berated the world community of nations as she has. Nor has any other lost so much respect and trust in such a short period of time.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley: Russian FM Lavrov and Haaretz Called Her A Liar, Others Have Labeled Her An Israeli Agent

That’s the current assessment of the key players on Team Trump where it concerns Iran. Clearly, it makes for quite a combustible predicament throughout the Mideast. Especially when you add to this mix a flamethrower like Jared Kushner (who also happens to be Netanyahu’s favorite Trump rep) one can see that the world is in a very perilous place. Trump & Netanyahu, Palestine & Jerusalem, Haley & Kushner—What’s really going on?

‘The US will attack 7 countries in 5 years’

There’s no question that, should Israel somehow push Trump into war with Iran, their once secret Greater Israel project will backfire again—BIG time! The Neocon Zionists will undoubtedly live to regret this HUGE blunder like no other. Surely these warmongers know what an unmitigated disaster they will create by waging war against an underestimated military powerhouse like Iran. And yet these Zionist and Neocon shlemiels proceed to enter the lion’s den as though they’re taking a walk in the park.

It was retired 4-star General Wesley Clark who warned the whole world about the Greater Israel project back in October of 2007. He quite courageously exposed the entire game plan after Iraq was destroyed on the basis of a single lie, but also well before the remaining nations on the Neocon target list were devastated. General Clark revealed that “the US will attack 7 countries in 5 years” in the following video, and that Iran would be the last to fall.

VIDEO: General Wesley Clark: The US will attack 7 countries in 5 years

Now that this CIA-coordinated black operation to carry out regime change in Iran has begun in earnest (during the Holidays while American are blissfully distracted), Clark’s prediction is eerily coming to complete fruition. Of course, given the many obstacles and formidable challenges associated with executing such a bold coup d’état, the CIA’s close coordination with Israel’s Mossad, Britain’s MI6, Saudi Arabia’s GID, and France’s DGSE must be assumed. In other words, the full force of the ZAAA nations will likely be marshaled to effectuate this colorless revolution.

The Neocons know that Iran has been prepping for this coup ever since the last one was carried out by the C.I.A. against their democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh in 1953. The cabal is also grimly aware that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps poses a fierce and formidable fighting force that will not give up one inch of Iranian territory. After all, the Revolutionary Guards were established for exactly this purpose—to thwart any type of home-grown insurrection or CIA-conceived coup d’état. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Vow To Crush Dissent As Protests Extend Into Fourth Day

Special Note:

Iran would be well-served by borrowing a page or two from Turkey’s response to the failed CIA-NATO coup staged in July, 2016. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s reaction to such a profound betrayal by his NATO counterparts was to round up everyone in sight. He especially went after the many military traitors and seditious organizations loyal to the Pennsylvania-based coup leader Fethullah Gülen. By expeditiously purging so many Gülen loyalists throughout the government sector, the corporate realm and civil society, Erdoğan effectively decapitated and depopulated the treasonous movement. No other nation in the 21st century has experienced such a thorough and successful eradication of subversive elements as Turkey did. In so doing, the Erdoğan administration has eliminated the threat of a second coup attempt for the foreseeable future. Perhaps Iran will see the wisdom of using this current insurgency in the very same manner and really clean house. As long as the C.I.A. controls so many duped Iranian co-conspirators, they will pose a serious threat to Tehran.

Conclusion

The C.I.A. has just initiated yet another color revolution — without a color meme — in Iran. The Company (as the C.I.A. is well known in intelligence circles) has implemented so many of these regime changes since World War II that there are no more colors left to brand them with. Perhaps the CIA’s cynical MO of attaching a color to a criminal enterprise of wholesale death and destruction has been found out by too many people across the planet.

Nevertheless, the Neocon Zionists are in such a state of sheer desperation that they will attempt to overthrow the Iranian government any way they can. Their judgment, in this particular regard, is either very clouded or crystal clear. In other words, they either really believe they can overthrow Iran’s government without starting World War III; or, they fully intend to start the hot phase of WW3 with such an ill-fated attempt.

In either case, the world community of nations is essentially dealing with an incorrigible cabal of criminally insane psychopaths who need to be arrested and incarcerated post-haste. This same group of inveterate warmongers has already transformed the entire Middle East into a dystopian post-apocalyptic wasteland, and yet they continue to wreak havoc (in the exact same countries coveted by Greater Israel project). How convenient!

If the American people do not understand by now that their blood and treasure are being surreptitiously wasted and squandered, respectively, to advance this multi-decade criminal conspiracy — the Greater Israel project — perhaps they never will. Should the patriot movement (which demanded a peace-making presidency during the 2016 election cycle) permit the Trump Administration to execute this regime change in Iran, the world will likely be plunged into the hot phase of World War III.

Trump Foreign Policy Completely Hijacked By Neocon Zionist Cabal

There is another scenario here which is also quite plausible. That any invasion of Iran will be met with a stunning response from those state actors which greatly value their necessary geopolitical alliance with Tehran. Russia, China, Turkey, Syria and Iraq could foil any aerial excursions into Iranian airspace quite handily. A rapid defeat of the ZAAA military forces would then bring the Neocon Zionists another humiliating defeat.

The Millennium Report

December 31, 2017

Millennium Report Editor’s Note

In view of today’s developments in Iran, it’s clear that the CIA-supported insurgency is much more organized than the government of Hassan Rouhani ever realized. This is almost always the way it is, just as the coup in Kiev took the Ukrainian president by complete surprise. 2 Killed As Anti-Government Protests Enter Fourth Day In Iran

Endnotes

*Zio-Anglo-American Axis:

The Zio-Anglo-American Axis is represented, first and foremost, by the major English-speaking countries of the world: USA, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Israel. The European member nations of NATO, such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Poland, Luxembourg, Greece and the Netherlands are also closely aligned with the ZAAA as are all the Scandinavian countries. So are the Asia-Pacific Rim nations of Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the Philippines. Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar also owe (historically speaking) their allegiance to the ZAAA, but some of these have recently changed (shown in red). The World Shadow Government is an ultra-secret, supranational organization which completely controls the Zio-Anglo-American Axis, as well as the European Union, NATO, among many other institutional entities which constitute the Global Control Matrix.

(Source: Vladimir Putin’s Russia: Perfect Foil To The Anglo-American Axis And Their New World ‘Order’)

This article (Iran Regime Change 2.0: C.I.A. Attempting To Overthrow Yet Another Administration In Tehran) was originally published on The Millennium Report and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

