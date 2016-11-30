Kerry Exerting Great Effort to Facilitate Escape of U.S. Terrorists from Syria

19 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Covert Geopolitics

The Russian-led coalition operating in Syria is determined to defeat the CIA-US State Department terrorists, i.e. regime change proxies collectively branded as the Islamic State.

With the defeat of the US State Department candidate, Hillary Clinton, the same coalition decided to resume with their operations after a 28-day unilateral ceasefire was ignored, i.e. the US failed to separate their “moderate rebels” from their terror mercenaries.

It is for these reasons why the court jester John Kerry is moving heaven and hell to secure another ceasefire agreement with Russia, that would only provide another opportunity for the terrorists to regroup and rearm, nay, escape this time around, as the incoming Trump administration is expected to ignore the existence of a secular Assad government, and would rather focus on the domestic problems of the US mainland, e.g. worsening economy, murky DC swamp.

Kerry making ‘unbelievable effort’ to save Syrian rebels from Trump, Russia confirms

US Secretary of State John Kerry has significantly intensified contacts with Russia on Syria, the Kremlin has confirmed, substantiating a report that Kerry wants to seal a deal with Moscow before Donald Trump assumes the US presidency in January.

The report by Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin says Kerry is making a last-ditch effort to stop the Syrian operation in eastern Aleppo, because the Trump administration may end up being “squarely on the side of dictator [Syrian President] Bashar al-Assad.”

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that Kerry has intensified contacts with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to discuss the situation in Syria as of late.

“This [effort]could be called unbelievable, in terms that there have never been so many phone calls between the Secretary of State and Russia’s FM which were focused on discussing a single issue – Syria,” he told journalists. Ushakov refrained from commenting on whether there was had been any progress.

According to the Post piece, which cites four unnamed US officials with the knowledge of the situation, Kerry hopes to secure a localized ceasefire in Aleppo by offering to separate members of the so-called moderate opposition from terrorist groups like Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (formerly Al-Nusra Front). The report says that Kerry has brought in other nations, including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and, at times, Iran, in a bid to seal the deal.

“Officials acknowledge that a frustrated Kerry still has not been given authority by the White House to bring any meaningful pressure to bear against Assad or Russia, placing him in a weak negotiating position. The prospect of Hillary Clinton being elected president gave Kerry some leverage, because she was expected to pursue a more hawkish Syria policy,”Rogin wrote.

A ceasefire in Aleppo on Kerry’s terms may be hard to sell, as Russia insists that the US’ failure to separate moderates from the terrorists, which was a key point in the truce agreement negotiated by Moscow and Washington in September, was the reason that the ceasefire collapsed in the first place.

The Syrian government’s operation to retake eastern Aleppo from armed groups also appears to be progressing, with the latest reports saying that the militants have lost a third of their territory to the advancing army. Stopping the siege now could give those fighters time to regroup, rearm, and mount a counteroffensive.

Moscow appears to be reluctant to strike any significant deal with the outgoing administration and is waiting for the Trump administration to take power.

“We will patiently wait for that team to take their seats and then we are interested in having intensive dialogue with them,” Ushakov said.

https://www.rt.com/news/368425-kerry-syrian-rebels-trump/

Syrian govt forces liberate about 40% of east Aleppo from terrorists – Reconciliation Center

More than 3,000 civilians have left the eastern part of the besieged Syrian city of Aleppo in the last 24 hours, the Russian Center for Reconciliation said. It later reported that about 40 percent of the militant-held part of the city has been liberated.

Some 3,179 people, including 1,519 children – among them 138 newborn babies – have left Eastern Aleppo through the ‘humanitarian corridors’ set up by Syrian government forces, Russian Reconciliation Center said on Monday.

The center reported that 12 neighborhoods, comprising roughly 40 percent of the territory previously controlled by the militants, have been cleared.

According to the Russian Center for Reconciliation, more than 80,000 people live in the newly liberated areas of the eastern part of the city. It added that more than 5,000 people fled from the southern districts of eastern Aleppo, which are still controlled by the militants, to the areas held by government forces.

Earlier on Monday, the center reported that to date 10 neighborhoods and more than 3,000 buildings have been cleared of Al-Nusra Front militants. The militants have also been pushed out of al-Qadisiyah, a key Aleppo district.

https://www.rt.com/news/368400-east-aleppo-civilians-liberated/

The warmongering State Department’s overall plan really is to buy more time for the US Congress to finally pass the “no-fly zone” over Syria, which is tantamount to a declaration of war against the Russian-led coalition, and ideally before Trump sits in the White House.

Here’s why the warmongers need to act now.

“US President-elect Donald Trump is believed to have something up his sleeve for a change in US foreign policy on Syria. The real estate tycoon has already announced that his approach to Syria will be a unique one.

Signs of shift in the new administration’s foreign policy have already emerged. Trump, throughout his campaign has already praised Russia and the Syrian government for battling Daesh terrorists.

On the other hand, Syrian President Bashaar al Assad has declared that Donald Trump could be a natural ally in the fight against terrorists.

Reports suggest Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Junior, met with the pro-Russia Syrian politician Randa Kassis nearly a month ahead of the November 8 election.”

Source: Covert Geopolitics

