Reality Check: Proof That Those “Moderate Rebels” in Syria are Really Jihadists
Middle East
Reality Check: Proof That Those “Moderate Rebels” in Syria are Really Jihadists
By
Editor
on
December 29, 2016
Reality Check: Proof That Those “Moderate Rebels” in Syria are Really Jihadists. “These are not “freedom fighters” they are not looking to make Syria free, they are looking to enslave it.”
Source:
Ben Swann
