The Event Chronicle
The Event Chronicle
You are at:»»»Reality Check: Proof That Those “Moderate Rebels” in Syria are Really Jihadists
Ben Swann Reality Check
Middle East

Reality Check: Proof That Those “Moderate Rebels” in Syria are Really Jihadists

By on 0 Comments

Reality Check: Proof That Those “Moderate Rebels” in Syria are Really Jihadists. “These are not “freedom fighters” they are not looking to make Syria free, they are looking to enslave it.”

Source: Ben Swann

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news!

Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!

Related Posts

Leave A Reply