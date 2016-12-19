Russian ambassador to Turkey dies after gun attack in Ankara – Foreign Ministry

The assault on the Russian ambassador in Turkey is an “act of terrorism,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Monday evening.

“An unknown person opened fire during a public event in Ankara. As a result, the Russian ambassador to Turkey received a gunshot wound,” Zakharova told journalists earlier.

The ambassador, Andrey Karlov, was injured after he was about to deliver a speech on the opening of the exhibition “Russia in the eyes of Turks.”

Photos purportedly showing the perpetrator bearing a firearm are now increasingly circulating on social media. Users are also posting pictures which they say show the Russian ambassador lying on the ground after having been shot.

The perpetrator, who was wearing a suit and a tie, shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ (‘God is great’ in Arabic) during the attack, AP reports, citing their own photographer.

The attacker also said several words in Russian, according to the news agency, and damaged several of the photos at the expo.

Turkish NTV broadcaster says that three other people were also injured in the attack on the ambassador.

The attacker has been killed by Turkish Special Forces, Turkish Anadolu news agency reports. Russian Interfax, citing a source in the Turkish military, also confirms that the gunman was neutralized.

Hurriyet newspaper, citing their own reporter, says that the perpetrator also fired warning shots in the air before targeting Karlov.

Pictures of the ambassador right before he was shot. pic.twitter.com/B5k8foVCjp — Gilgo (@agirecudi) December 19, 2016

The attacker reportedly identified himself as a police officer as he entered the exhibition, a Turkish military source told Interfax.

“We have information, from one of the witnesses, that the attacker presented himself as a police officer, showing the relevant ID at the entrance. This information is being checked right now,” the source is quoted as saying.

Reacting to the assault on the Russian ambassador, the US State Department expressed its condemnation.

“We condemn this act of violence, whatever its source. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” State Department spokesperson John Kirby, wrote on his official Twitter account.

We condemn this act of violence, whatever its source. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. (2 of 2) — John Kirby (@statedeptspox) December 19, 2016

Source: RT News

Russia says killing of ambassador in Ankara is terrorist act

The attack on Russian envoy Andrey Karlov, who died of gunshot wounds received during an official event in the Turkish capital, Ankara, is qualified by Moscow as a “terrorist act,” the Foreign Ministry says.

Follow LIVE UPDATES on the gun attack in Ankara

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Source: RT News