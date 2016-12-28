Turkey’s Erdogan Says U.S. Supports ISIL: ‘We Have Evidence With Pictures & Videos’

44 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan has come out swinging today. With the U.S. led coalition (Britain and France included) recently suffering an embarrassing defeat in Aleppo, Syria when Iranian and Russian forces helped to liberate the city from ISIL, this latest incident could be seen as Turkey throwing salt on the U.S. wound.

Erdogan’s bombshell statements highlighted what most of the world is now coming to accept as reality:

“They [the U.S.]give support to terrorist groups including Daesh (IS/ISIL). We have confirmed evidence, with pictures, photos and videos.”

While no videos or pictures have been made public yet, the world can only hope that Erdogan and company can make good on his words by publicly disclosing their alleged evidence.

Adding to the disclosure was Iran’s Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan:

“The Western coalition is of a formal nature, they have no real intention to fight neither in Syria nor in Iraq. We don’t see any readiness on their part to play a truly useful and meaningful role in fighting IS, because it’s them who have raised terrorists and they are interested in keeping them there. Maybe the coalition forces would like to see terrorists weakened, but certainly not destroyed, because those terrorists are their tool for destabilizing this region and some other parts of the world.”

Of course, this statement is no longer just a theory or speculation, as U.S. House Representative from Hawaii, Tulsi Gabbard has introduced a bill that would stop the U.S. government from funding and supporting ISIL, both directly and indirectly. Tulsi stated a few things sure to get the attention of many:

“If you or I gave money, weapons or support to al-Qaeda or ISIS, we would be thrown in jail. Why does our gov get a free pass on this? The CIA has also been funneling weapons and money through Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar and others who provide direct and indirect support to groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda. This madness must end. We must stop arming terrorists. The Government must end this hypocrisy and abide by the same laws that apply to its’ citizens.”

What is most interesting about Erdogan’s comments today then is the fact that he is calling out the U.S. government for funding and arming ISIL and other terrorists groups, when he has also been called out for doing the same. Remember from the paragraph above that Tulsi Gabbard said Turkey is one of the countries arming and funding ISIL. We must also remember when Vladimir Putin said the same thing in November of 2015.

So, perhaps Turkey (or certain aspects within the military and intelligence community within Turkey) have stopped coordinating with the CIA and other intelligence groups in helping to aid ISIL. Putin and Erdogan have made it no secret as to their willingness to collaborate more over the past several months. One of the biggest signals of this growing collaboration between Russia and Turkey was the signing of the “Turkish Stream” pipeline in late October. Additionally, Moscow announced today that they will be “intensifying cooperation” between Turkey, Iran and themselves within Syria. Maybe, just maybe, Turkey has broken ties with the Western banking/political cabal. Time will tell.

It would make sense though in many ways if Turkey has broken off all or most ties with the Western cabal, as the world sees the writing on the wall for ISIL: Time is short.

Not only was ISIL defeated in Aleppo (the biggest battle to date), but they are being defeated in Mosul, Iraq. Today, Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi told the world that ISIL would be defeated in Iraq within three months.

Perhaps Turkey has made a full pivot East and is now working to defeat the terrorist group they were once arming and funding. Stranger things have happened. We watch in great anticipation as to what will happen next.

