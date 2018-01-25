U.S. Blames Russia For All Chem Weapons Attacks Based On Claims From White Helmets Terrorists

17 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Brandon Turbeville

It seems as if the U.S. State Department has been on a continual loop ever since August, 2013 when Western-backed terrorists launched a chemical weapons attack that was subsequently blamed on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the Syrian government by the United States and other imperialist nations assisting in the attempted destruction of Syria. Ever since 2013, when the United States almost succeeded in propagandizing the general public enough to support a direct military invasion of Syria, we have seen the U.S. State Department whining and shrieking about “chemical weapons attacks” conducted by the “regime” in Damascus against “his own people,” “civilians,” and “beautiful babies” on a bi-monthly basis. The tired “chemical weapons” line has never been able to provide the U.S. with as much payoff as it almost did in 2013, however, and, in 2018, Heather Nauert’s whining and Nikki Haley’s head-swinging fits at the U.N. simply don’t have the same effect as Samantha Power’s theatrics in the halls of the same institutions a few years ago.

Five years on, the actors may have switched places but the play remains the same. In fact, so does the stage and the dialogue. Once again, the U.S. is screaming at the top of its lungs that the Syrian military has used chemical weapons against civilians in Ghouta, outside Damascus.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stated that, “Only yesterday more than 20 civilians, most of them children, were victims of an apparent chlorine gas attack. He stated that the alleged attacks “raise serious concerns that Bashar al-Assad may be continuing to use chemical weapons against his own people”.

Of course, there is absolutely no evidence that the Syrian military used chemical weapons in the attack referenced by Tillerson, nor is there any credible evidence that the Syrian government even maintains a stockpile of chemical weapons to use if it wanted to. Indeed, the only sources supporting Tillerson’s claims are the White Helmets, the al-Nusra Front propaganda wing that has been exposed ad nauseum as a terrorist outfit designed to construct propaganda fitted for Western audiences.

As Russia has pointed out, after five years of American hysterics and near invasion surrounding the possibility of the Syrian government (not terrorists) using chemical weapons, why would the government do so today when the use of those weapons would almost assuredly provoke the same fake outrage and promotion of American military action? Why would the Syrian government use those chemicals now when it is winning? Why would it use chlorine?

It is also important to remember that not only have the terrorists been proven to have chlorine-based chemical weapons, they have been proven to have used them, admitted to using them, and have been filmed doing so.

That’s not stopping the U.S. war machine, though. Now, a new tagline is being used whenever the fake “chemical weapons” attacks are brought to the attention of the “international community.” This new motto is simply that regardless of who committed the attacks, Russia is responsible.

Despite being incredibly dangerous on the diplomatic front, and despite being free from all fact and logic, the United States is arguing that, because Russia is involved in Syria, Russia is responsible for victims of gas attacks. It’s hard not to point out that the United States has been involved in Syria since day one and was the party most responsible for creating the crisis to begin with. With that in mind, it is the United States who is likely responsible for every chemical attack, every suicide bomb, every mortar, and every rifle shot fired in Syria over the last seven years. According to the U.S., however, the responsible party is Russia.

As Tillerson stated,

Whoever conducted the attacks, Russia ultimately bears responsibility for the victims in East Ghouta and countless other Syrians targeted with chemical weapons, since Russia became involved in Syria. . . . . . There is simply no denying that Russia, by shielding its Syrian ally, has breached its commitments to the US as a framework guarantor. At a bare minimum, Russia must stop vetoing, or at the very least abstain, from future security council votes on this issue.

Nikki Haley joined in the diplomatic howling, of course, stating that “Russia’s actions had “sent a dangerous message to the world – one that not only said chemical weapons use is acceptable, but also that those who use chemical weapons don’t need to be identified or held accountable.”

Europe’s own banana republic, France, subsequently announced sanctions against 25 people and businesses over their alleged links to Syria’s “chemical weapons program” that was dismantled in 2013-2014. The statements of the United States and France were made at the Paris Summit, which itself was convened by French President Emmanuel Macron out of frustration for continual Russian vetoes of Western imperialist agendas at the United Nations.

But while Tillerson, Haley, Macron, and the entirety of the Western corporate media focus on phantom chemical attacks, none of the above have even mentioned the terrorist shelling of Damascus (Bab Touma area) which has resulted in the death of nine people, most of whom were children and teens. On January 22, mortars began falling on the Bab Touma area of Damascus just as the children were heading home from school. In addition to the nine killed, another twenty-one were seriously injured, one girl having her legs so heavily damaged that the doctors were trying to save them and avoid amputation at the time of the reporting.

As has been the case since the beginning of the war, some victims are more equal than others. More accurately put, fake or exploited chemical weapons victims are infinitely more valuable than the victims of real mortar attacks by terrorists. Nevertheless, the West will continue to promote its “chemical weapons attacks” propaganda line in hopes that another incident will come along that will temporarily pull on the heartstrings of Americans like Ghouta 2013 and Khan Sheikhoun 2017 and allow the West to engage in a more direct military fashion. But there is one problem with that desire – Russia.

The Russian presence in Syria has seriously hampered the ability of the U.S. to act with impunity in Syria and it is for that reason that Tillerson, Haley, and Nauert continue shouting and stomping their feet that Russia is responsible for America’s carnage in Syria.

Brandon Turbeville writes for Activist Post

This article (U.S. Blames Russia For All Chem Weapons Attacks Based On Claims From White Helmets Terrorists) was originally published on Activist Post and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.