US Senate Unanimously Passes Bill to Reauthorize Iran Sanctions Through 2026

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Members of the US Senate voted on Thursday in favour of extending 1996 sanctions against Iran.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Members of the US Senate unanimously voted on Thursday in favor of extending 1996 sanctions against Iran for additional 10 years.

“Senate passed H.R. 6297, the Iran Sanctions Extension Act by a vote of 99-0,” Senate Periodical Press Gallery said in a Twitter message.

US President Barack Obama is expected to sign the bill, which has already been approved by the US House of Representatives.

On November 15, the House passed the Iran Sanctions Act, which extends sanctions against Iran’s weapons programs and ballistic missile development that are not part of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Under the agreement, some sanctions, including embargoes on gas and oil trade, were lifted in exchange for Iran’s compliance with inspections and guidelines to ensure its nuclear program remains peaceful.

Source: Sputnik News

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!