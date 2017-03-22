Is The War Between Israel and Syria About To Explode?

10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Aaron Kesel

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has threatened to destroy Syrian air defense systems after the Syrian military fired anti-aircraft missiles at Israeli jets carrying out air strikes last Thursday.

“The next time the Syrians use their air defense systems against our planes we will destroy them without the slightest hesitation,” Lieberman said on Israeli public radio The Independent reported.

Israeli jets bombed several targets in Syria on Friday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stating that the strikes “targeted weapons bound for Lebanon’s Shiite Hezbollah movement,” while the Syrian military claimed that the jets struck a military site near Palmyra.

Syria’s military further claimed that they had downed one of the Israeli planes and struck another as they were carrying out the airstrikes.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) denied that any of their planes had been hit in the mission.

Stating that “several anti-aircraft missiles” were fired following the bombings but that no missiles had hit their jets.

Adding that one missile was intercepted by the Israeli Aerial Defense System known as “Arrow.”

A Syrian army statement accused Israel of carrying out strikes near Palmyra to help “Isis terrorist gangs and in a desperate attempt to raise their deteriorating morale and divert attention away from the victories which the Syrian Arab Army is making in the face of the terrorist organizations.”

The Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli regime for the violation of the Arab country’s sovereignty in two letters sent to the UN secretary-general and the Security Council president.

“As part of its right to defend the sanctity of its territory, the Syrian air defense responded to this aggression and shot down one of the planes while the rest of them were forced to flee,” the ministry said.

“The Israeli aggression this morning comes as a new Israeli attempt to boost the collapsed morale of terrorist groups after they were defeated recently by the Syrian Arab Army and its allies in many areas,” the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in the letters to the UN.

This would mark the third attack by Israelis on Syria in less than six months. In January Israelis bombed the Syrian Mezzeh military airport west of Damascus a mere five miles away from Syrian President Bashar Assad’s palace which resulted in the Syrian army threatening retaliation. Then in December of last year “several surface-to-surface missiles” were launched by the Israeli Defense Forces from Golan Heights at a Syrian airbase.

It seems as if the tension is picking up again between the two countries as this was the most serious incident since the Syrian civil war began six years ago.

Israel and Syria have technically been at war for the past 50 years due to Tel Aviv’s occupation of the Golan Heights since 1967.

Per the New York Times in 2015:

With Syria “disintegrating” after years of civil war, they argue, it is hard to imagine a stable state to which the territory could be returned. Further, they say that international — or, at least, American — recognition of Israel’s 1981 annexation of the Golan would be an appropriate salve to Israeli security concerns in the wake of the nuclear deal with Iran.

Tel Aviv has also been supporting anti-Assad militants operating to topple the Syrian government which includes – Al-Nusra and Al-Qaeda since Reuters reported in 2012 that the Free Syrian Army has ties to both extremist groups and the FSA themselves admitted it too.

This article (Is The War Between Israel and Syria About To Explode?) was originally published on We Are Change

Continues from Antimedia…

Russian and U.S. Troops Are Now In The Same Syrian City

By

A regional and international proxy war that began in 2011 could well be on its way to becoming a hot global conflict as Russian and American troops arrive in the same Syrian city.

According to the Military Times, the U.S. military has launched a “reassurance and deterrence” mission in the Syrian city of Manbij, which is set to become more complicated with the arrival of Russian troops and continued advances by Turkish-backed rebels.

The situation was already complex due to the presence of Syrian Kurdish forces on the ground, who are opposed by forces loyal to Turkey. The Kurds are considered to be the most effective fighting forceagainst ISIS, yet Turkish-backed forces seem more concerned with fighting against them rather than fighting ISIS. The U.S. military has fewer than 100 elite Army Rangers stationed in Manbij, and Russian troops are there to provide security for humanitarian convoys.

According to Navy Captain Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, the U.S. and Russia have had no close interaction on the ground. For its part, Moscow has “kept [the U.S.]abreast of their operations” in Manbij, but the two militaries do not coordinate in Syria.

The Military Times noted that U.S. troops are on the ground primarily to assist local forces oust ISIS. However, as Anti-Media previously reported, ISIS has almost been defeated, and as a result, the likelihood of mission creep is possible. This is made clear by the U.S. military’s cooperation with Saudi Arabia, a country that also wants to deploy troops to Syria for the specific purpose of opposing pro-regime troops, as well as Iranian troops and Hezbollah fighters.

That being said, if the mainstream media were doing its job effectively, it would make a point of distinguishing between Russian and American roles in the region. The U.S. military has no legitimate excuse for invading Syria, whereas Russia’s military presence was formally requested by the Syrian government in 2015.

What should be clear, however, is that none of these parties view human rights as a motivating concernfor engaging militarily in Syria. All parties have blood on their hands, and in light of the fact that two nuclear powers are now stationed in the same Syrian city with complete polar opposite interests, it’s possible they will make an incredibly dire situation into an international powder keg.

This article (Russian and U.S. Troops Are Now In The Same Syrian City) was originally published on Antimedia