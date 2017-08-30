By Matt Drake
The Russian air force has destroyed 20 vehicles and hundreds of ISIS fighters on their way to Deir ez-Zor in Syria, the Russian defence ministry has claimed.
The strike destroyed 20 SUVs armed with large-calibre weapons and a number of armoured vehicles, including tanks.
A statement from the Russian defence ministry said: “The Russian Air Force destroyed another large column of ISIS fighters that was heading to the area of the city of Deir ez-Zor, where international terrorists are trying to regroup and equip their last base in Syria.
“The defeat of ISIS in the Deir ez-Zor region will be a strategic defeat for the international terrorist group in the Syrian Arab Republic.”
The ministry also said that ISIS is trying to make their last stand in Deir ez-Zor after suffering heavy losses in Raqqa and Homs provinces.
A captured jihadist who surrendered to President Bashar al Assad’s troops was recently asked by an AMN News reporter why he surrendered.
The terrorist replied: “Because we’re finished.”
While the conventional war in the Middle East is being won, a security expert this week warned that ISIS’ message of hate was still infecting the west.
Will Geddes said terror attacks had become “the new normal” and that security forces would have to do more to “intercept” radical messages presented to “vulnerable people”.
He said a “diminishing” ISIS would lead to more attacks in the west after at least 14 people were killed in two attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils.
This article (Western media silent as Russia successfully wiping out ISIS in Syria) was originally published via Hang the Bankers and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.
Russian intervention in Syria was the best example why there is a time and place for use of deadly force in a time where more and more of the ‘developed’ (read=degenerating) are adopting dangerous ideologies of ‘love everyone’ and ‘turn the other cheek’ allowing terrorism to run rampant, be it staged or real. Combined with the misuse of meditation and yoga as a means to ignore and grovel to one’s state of enslavement in one’s slave job this gives free reign to bullies and psychopaths to inflict more harm to their targets. The controllers know that convincing the people to enslave themselves is the way to enforce their control.
See also Mark Passio’s radio podcasts and shows on his time as a priest in the Church of Satan and how he overheard their plans to infiltrate the New Age movement in the 1990s to insert such messages.
Wimpy Sweden is overrun with low-lifes unafraid of the poorly trained police and freely violating women there without resistance, while in Russia, ‘rapefugees’ get beaten up first by men not shamed into submission by ‘toxic masculinity’ before being beaten up a second time by the police and arrested.
‘Tolerant’ and ‘liberal’ Europe are unable to protect their children and therefore are dying, Russia is set to dominate the next century at least.
Russia understands and respects the need for might in a world of low state of consciousness and ignorance of Universal Rights.