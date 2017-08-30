Western media silent as Russia successfully wiping out ISIS in Syria

By Matt Drake

The Russian air force has destroyed 20 vehicles and hundreds of ISIS fighters on their way to Deir ez-Zor in Syria, the Russian defence ministry has claimed.

The strike destroyed 20 SUVs armed with large-calibre weapons and a number of armoured vehicles, including tanks.

A statement from the Russian defence ministry said: “The Russian Air Force destroyed another large column of ISIS fighters that was heading to the area of the city of Deir ez-Zor, where international terrorists are trying to regroup and equip their last base in Syria.

“The defeat of ISIS in the Deir ez-Zor region will be a strategic defeat for the international terrorist group in the Syrian Arab Republic.”

The ministry also said that ISIS is trying to make their last stand in Deir ez-Zor after suffering heavy losses in Raqqa and Homs provinces.

Former Russian minister of defence Sergey Shoygu said the fall of ISIS in Deir ez-Zor could be the end of the self-proclaimed caliphate.

He added: “There have been military actions for more than one year. People bravely fight there. Regularly, two or three, or it happens, four times a week, food, medicine, ammunition are being delivered there.“This is perhaps the main point at the Euphrates, which will in many ways indicate the end of the fight against ISIS.” A captured jihadist who surrendered to President Bashar al Assad’s troops was recently asked by an AMN News reporter why he surrendered. The terrorist replied: “Because we’re finished.” This week it was reported that around 100 ISIS fighters surrendered to US troops in Manjib – and were allowed to walk free in exchange for hundreds of hostages.AMN News also cited Syrian government reports that more than 50 ISIS militants had given up their guns and handed themselves over to the Syrian Arab Army in western Qalamoun.ISIS terrorists were also obliterated during a US-backed effort by Lebanese forces to eradicate the terror network on the Syria-Lebanon border. While the conventional war in the Middle East is being won, a security expert this week warned that ISIS’ message of hate was still infecting the west. Will Geddes said terror attacks had become “the new normal” and that security forces would have to do more to “intercept” radical messages presented to “vulnerable people”. He said a “diminishing” ISIS would lead to more attacks in the west after at least 14 people were killed in two attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils.

